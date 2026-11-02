Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Learning From Suicide Related Claims: An Updated Thematic Review

Bevan Brittan LLP
Explore more from Bevan Brittan LLP

NHS Resolution's updated thematic review reveals that 44% of mental health clinical negligence claims between 2018 and 2025 were suicide-related, with poor communication between staff, patients, and families identified as the central factor. The analysis of 960 cases valued at £141 million highlights critical gaps in risk assessment implementation, documentation, and inter-professional collaboration that continue to compromise patient safety.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Joanne Easterbrook
Joanne Easterbrook

“Above all, improving communication within teams, collaboration with those receiving care, and strengthening engagement with families and significant others remains central to delivering safe, therapeutic mental health care and reducing suicide risk.”

NHS Resolution has today published its updated thematic review of suicide related claims. A topic they last reported on in 2018. The analysis of their claims data and their qualitative review demonstrate the importance of supporting existing and ongoing strategies and initiatives to improve care and prevent the tragedy of avoidable patient suicide.

In 2024/25 mental health claims represented 3.4% of the total number of claims. 44% of the 2,200 clinical negligence claims between 2018 and 2025 were related to suicide. These 960 cases have a value of £141 million including legal costs. In 229 claims (40%) admissions of liability were made.

NHS Resolution carried out a qualitative analysis of 37 claims where liability had been admitted and compensation paid and their key findings centre on the overarching theme of communication with reference to:

Patients, family and significant others – who were often not involved in risk assessment or care planning and this meant key risks were missed or overlooked. Often the information that families and friends can provide does not find its way into the knowledge or risk assessment that is undertaken. Similarly, difficulties with sharing information where the patient, not uncommonly, refuses consent to share information with their family can lead to missed opportunities to manage risks better.

Safety culture – 32% of claims reflected delays in assessment and 86% indicated issues with the implementation of risk assessment (use and completion of risk assessment tools).

The review emphasizes the dangers of static risk assessment and the use of risk assessment tools as a way of predicting suicide. It highlights the importance of the dynamic approach advocated by NHS England of “formulation, therapeutic engagement and collaborative exploration of risk and safety plans along with a biopsychosocial approach”.

Risk factors such as ward layout and lack of alignment between clinical observations and patient risk were noted (e.g a patient at high risk of suicide but on general hourly observations). Documentation of the rationale was often poor. Sub-optimal record keeping was cited in 86% of the claims with a recognition that pressures on the service contributed to this. Referral failures and failures to follow up were also recognized factors.

Workforce – poor communication between staff was observed in 68% of claims and note keeping was a factor in 51% of claims. Concerns were also noted around clinical leadership in most of the claims analyzed with 49% citing unclear responsibilities. Other issues were found with joint working and workloads, staff shortages and skills. Handover issues were a contributory factor in 35% of claims analyzed.

When compared with the previous NHS Resolution review, some new areas of concern were identified – Leadership, conflicting team goals and unclear team responsibilities. However, all the themes identified in 2018 remain in 2025.

In the context of the reports published by HSSIB this year into the care of patients in emergency departments, the review notes the particular challenge in acute healthcare settings where there were “conflicting team goals and expertise in managing physical health vs mental health”. They note that plans provided by liaison psychiatry teams were difficult to implement due to the environment and resourcing issues, affecting, for example, the ability to manage ligature risks or the ability to carry out observations. Communication issues also featured here where there can be assumptions of shared skills and language across the teams which was misplaced along with differences in understanding of risk. The challenges of joint working were noted in 2018 and certainly remain.

This thematic review does not look to impose a new raft of recommendations but the themes identified highlight those areas where continued work will support learning and development, complementing existing guidance and strategies. The review highlights the value of the following:

  • Strengthening the use of claims data within local governance

  • Ongoing assurance concerning family involvement and information sharing

  • Shift from risk tools to formulation based approaches

  • Improving inter-professional communication across care transitions

This welcome review provides an evidence-based case for taking action to improve communication and collaboration in order to support mental health and other professionals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The EU Pharma Package: Upcoming Reform Of Regulatory Data Exclusivity And Market Protection For Approved Medicines For Human Use

The European Parliament and Council have agreed on the most significant reform of EU pharmaceutical legislation in two decades, fundamentally restructuring the regulatory data exclusivity and market protection framework for newly approved medicines. While the baseline eight-year data protection period remains unchanged, the market exclusivity system has been overhauled with a new modulated approach that reduces automatic protection and requires pharmaceutical companies to complete specific clinical studies
European UnionFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Thirlwall Inquiry Report: Key Findings And What They Mean For NHS Patient Safety

After three years of evidence and testimony, Lady Justice Thirlwall has delivered a landmark report examining how Lucy Letby was able to murder seven babies and attempt to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The findings reveal systemic failures in NHS governance, patient safety protocols, and leadership accountability that extend far beyond a single institution. NHS trusts now face fundamental questions about how they prioritize patient safety over reputation, respond to clinical warning
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Browne Jacobson LLP
Browne Jacobson LLP
Article

Aesthetics Regulation In 2026: An Increasingly Complex Regulatory Landscape

The regulation of non-surgical aesthetics in England is approaching an important turning point. Although there is not yet a comprehensive statutory licensing regime, aesthetics businesses and regulated healthcare professionals already operate within a complex framework of professional, medicines, and product regulation. Further regulation is also being developed specifically for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Unlicensed Weight-Loss Medicines: What The MHRA’s Record Seizure Means For Businesses And Practitioners

The MHRA has executed its largest-ever seizure of unlicensed weight-loss medicines, raiding a country estate and recovering approximately 12,000 doses including retatrutide and tirzepatide. This enforcement action signals a significant escalation in criminal investigations targeting the infrastructure behind illegal medicines trade, raising critical questions about regulatory compliance and criminal liability for businesses operating in the weight-loss, aesthetics and wellness sectors.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Aesthetics Regulation: Parliament Calls For Immediate Action On High-risk Procedures

The UK Government faces mounting pressure to implement comprehensive regulation of cosmetic procedures following a critical parliamentary report warning of ongoing patient safety risks. With high-risk procedures still being performed by unqualified practitioners in unsuitable settings, the debate has shifted from whether regulation is needed to when it will arrive and how effectively it can be enforced across a fragmented industry.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP