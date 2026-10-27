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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

First-in-class vs. Best-in-class: What Biotech Investors Need To Know

Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
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Ross McNaughton and Moira Sy examine the strategic calculus behind biotech investment decisions, analyzing whether venture capital and M&A activity gravitates toward pioneering first-in-class assets or optimized best-in-class therapies. The analysis explores how advances in AI, regulatory pathways, and market dynamics are reshaping risk profiles and determining which innovation strategies attract capital in today's selective funding environment.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Ross McNaughton
Ross McNaughton
Moira Sy
Moira Sy

Ross McNaughton and Moira Sy look at whether biotech investors favor first-in-class or best-in-class assets, and what that means for your pipeline strategy, venture capital deployment, and M&A.

Introduction

Biotech venture capital is showing clear signs of recovery, but investor behavior has shifted decisively. The number of deals has declined even as overall deal values have risen, signaling that investors are becoming increasingly selective and demanding stronger clinical data and greater evidence of commercial viability before committing capital. Within this more cautious landscape, a central strategic question is crystallizing: when allocating capital, do investors and acquirers ultimately favor first-in-class (FIC) assets, those that pioneer entirely new mechanisms of action, or best-in-class (BIC) assets that improve upon what already exists? The answer has profound implications for how biotech companies prioritize their pipelines, how venture capital is deployed, and how M&A transactions are structured.

Defining the landscape: FIC vs. BIC

FIC drugs are the first product approved in a given pharmacological class, often using a novel mechanism of action to address diseases with no effective existing treatment. BIC drugs are follow-on products that improve upon first-generation therapies, setting a new benchmark in efficacy, safety, pricing, mode of administration, or dosing frequency.

FIC drugs benefit from first-mover advantage: entering the market with no direct competition, defining a new therapeutic category, and often attracting regulatory incentives such as expedited review or priority designation. They can achieve powerful brand recognition, sometimes becoming synonymous with the condition they treat, as Prozac did with depression. As such, FIC drugs carry an investment premium: higher R&D risk stemming from unproven mechanisms of action, slower commercial adoption, and the cost of educating clinicians, regulators, and payers about an entirely new approach.

BIC drugs aim to build on validated biology. Because the FIC has already confirmed the target and cleared the initial regulatory path, BIC developers face lower scientific and clinical risk and can leverage the market infrastructure. This includes prescriber awareness and reimbursement frameworks already established by the pioneer. The trade-off is direct competition with an entrenched incumbent. If the FIC continues to evolve and strengthen its market position, the window for a BIC to gain meaningful traction narrows considerably. In short, FICs open new doors but assume greater uncertainty. BICs optimize and compete, typically with lower risk but in a more crowded field.

Investor appetite: Is the balance shifting?

The current lower-risk funding environment might suggest VCs are leaning towards BICs, but the picture is more nuanced. Advances in genomics, AI-powered drug discovery platforms, and analytical technologies are materially improving the risk profile of FIC development. AI alone has helped reduce preclinical discovery timelines and lower R&D costs, with the potential in some cases to significantly compress the preclinical phase.

Regulatory support has also driven FIC approvals, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, through expedited review pathways and special FDA designations. Many FIC drugs benefit from mechanisms that streamline development and offer financial incentives such as tax credits, development grants, and market exclusivity. A growing FIC pipeline and rising demand for personalized medicines could further shift investment toward FIC assets over the medium term. At the same time, there's strong investor interest in first-in-class biologics, including cell, gene, RNA, and protein-based therapies. Developers are pursuing complex or previously “undruggable” targets using advanced therapeutic modalities.

What makes a successful FIC?

The first-mover advantage is strongest in specialty disease areas with concentrated prescriber bases, such as oncology, where speed to market and demonstrating meaningful therapeutic benefit are critical. FICs with at least moderate clinical advantage can secure and defend market share effectively in these settings. Conversely, in broader primary care markets, or where clinical benefits are marginal, being first alone is insufficient to maintain dominance.

Execution capabilities are equally critical. Larger pharmaceutical companies tend to outperform smaller firms in capitalizing on a head start, thanks to stronger sales teams, marketing resources, and operational scale. Crucially, FIC status provides a window of opportunity to achieve BIC positioning before competitors arrive. Time to market alone does not guarantee market leadership without clinical value and strong execution to back it up. The most successful FIC strategies prioritize assets with transformational therapeutic impact over novelty alone.

What makes a successful BIC?

BIC fast followers can capture substantial value, provided they act swiftly following the FIC launch. Significant differentiation is the critical variable: a truly superior BIC, whether through improved efficacy, enhanced safety, better mode of administration, or expanded patient populations, can not only challenge but often surpass the FIC's market share. Crucially, differentiation can overcome timing disadvantages entirely. A BIC entering years after the FIC can still capture the majority of market share, making it the strongest predictor of blockbuster success. A classic example is Lipitor (atorvastatin), which was the fifth statin to market yet achieved blockbuster dominance through clear therapeutic advantages, competitive pricing, and aggressive marketing.

The competitive tempo is also accelerating. The average interval between first and second FDA approvals within the same mechanism of action dropped from around eight years in the early 2000s to less than one year by 2020, underscoring the importance of rapid, differentiated innovation. M&A deals have also overwhelmingly involved therapeutic areas where the acquirer was already active, confirming that BIC success depends not only on clinical differentiation but on the depth of domain expertise behind it.

Case study: The anti-obesity market

GLP-1 receptor agonists illustrate the interplay between FIC and BIC dynamics at scale. Originally developed as FIC treatments for Type 2 diabetes, these therapies have been repurposed for obesity, igniting explosive growth in the anti-obesity drug market. The success of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro highlights the value of leveraging known mechanisms in innovative ways. Competition for GLP-1 and anti-obesity assets has intensified to the point of triggering bidding wars, pushing average deal premiums significantly higher.

For BIC contenders entering this space, weight loss efficacy alone is insufficient. Companies must address obesity-related comorbidities such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, patient-friendly dosing regimens, and reimbursement challenges. Weight maintenance, particularly for individuals with moderately elevated BMIs where aggressive weight loss may not be clinically appropriate, has been emerging as a more valued, and more difficult to achieve, clinical outcome.

Reimbursement remains one of the most significant barriers to broader adoption. Although the WHO has formally classified obesity as a chronic disease and recommended GLP-1 therapies, obesity is still not recognized as a medical disease in many markets. Where it's recognized, public funding and insurance coverage remain restricted. To secure payer support, therapies must demonstrate not only weight loss but sustained improvements in long-term health outcomes. The company that combines clinical superiority with a compelling payer story will be best placed to lead in this high-growth market.

Conclusion

For investors, the FIC vs. BIC question ultimately resolves into rigorous due diligence. The focus is on whether a candidate has the potential to achieve best-in-class status, delivering therapies that are not only scientifically sound but valued by physicians, payers, and patients alike. A healthy biopharma ecosystem needs both trailblazing innovation and thoughtful optimization. While FICs often enjoy early momentum, long-term clinical and commercial leadership belongs to those that achieve significant best-in-class performance. The products with the highest probability of success, and therefore the greatest appeal to both investors and acquirers, are those that are both first and, through sustained innovation, best.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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