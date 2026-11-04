Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Baby Loss Awareness Week 2026: Understanding The Different Types Of Baby Loss

JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Contributor
JMW Solicitors LLP

JMW Solicitors LLP

JMW Solicitors LLP is a top 100, full-service law firm providing legal services and advice for both...

View firm profile
Explore more from JMW Solicitors LLP

Baby Loss Awareness Week highlights the profound grief experienced by families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal death, or termination for medical reasons. Clinical negligence solicitor Nadia Valentine explores how open conversation and proper support can help bereaved parents navigate their unique healing journeys while raising awareness about avoidable losses due to substandard medical care.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Nadia Valentine
Nadia Valentine

Baby Loss Awareness Week is a reminder to acknowledge the many families who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby. While every loss is unique, greater awareness and open conversation can help ensure bereaved parents receive the compassion and support they need.

Nadia Valentine, a solicitor in JMW’s clinical negligence team, discusses the different types of baby loss and how her clients, who have experienced such a loss, managed to find support and speak openly about their experience.

What is baby loss?

The term "baby loss" incorporates a variety of experiences and circumstances, each carrying its own emotional and physical challenges. Understanding these different types of loss can help break down stigma, encourage open conversations and remind affected families that they are not alone and that their feelings are valid.

Types of pregnancy and baby loss:

Miscarriage

A miscarriage, is the term for a loss of a pregnancy before 24 weeks, and is one of the most common forms of pregnancy loss, yet many people still feel isolated when it happens.

For some parents, the loss occurs very early in pregnancy, while others may have already attended scans, shared their news with loved ones and begun making plans for the future.

Regardless of when a miscarriage happens, the grief can be profound. Physical recovery may take time, but the emotional impact often lasts much longer. Many parents experience feelings of sadness, guilt, anger or confusion, even though miscarriage is rarely caused by anything they did or did not do.

Ectopic pregnancy

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the womb, most commonly in one of the fallopian tubes. Unfortunately, these pregnancies cannot continue and can pose serious risks to the mother's health if left untreated.

It is important that an ectopic pregnancy is diagnosed and treated in a timely manner.

The diagnosis can come as a shock. Many parents are simultaneously processing the loss of a pregnancy while dealing with the physical effects of treatment or emergency surgery.

Although ectopic pregnancy is sometimes overlooked in conversations about baby loss, it can be a deeply traumatic experience.

Stillbirth

A stillbirth occurs when a baby sadly dies after 24 weeks of pregnancy and before birth.

For many families, this loss happens after months of anticipation and preparation for their baby’s arrival. Parents may have felt their baby move, attended multiple appointments and imagined life with their child. The sudden loss of those hopes and expectations can be devastating.

Many bereaved parents describe feeling that their baby's life is not always recognised by others. Acknowledging a baby by name, listening without judgement and allowing families to talk about their experiences can make a meaningful difference.

Neonatal death

Neonatal death refers to the loss of a baby during the first 28 days of their life.

This could sadly happen shortly after birth due to complications during pregnancy, labour, delivery or from serious medical conditions. For parents, this can be an incredibly difficult experience, particularly when they have spent time caring for and bonding with their baby.

The loss of a newborn often brings a complex mix of emotions. Alongside overwhelming grief, parents may be coping with physical recovery after childbirth and the sudden absence of the future they had imagined.

Support from healthcare professionals, family, friends and specialist bereavement services can be invaluable during this time.

Termination for medical reasons (TFMR)

A termination for medical reasons occurs when parents are faced with the heartbreaking decision to end a wanted pregnancy because of serious concerns about their baby's health or their own wellbeing.

This may follow the diagnosis of a severe fetal condition or circumstances where continuing the pregnancy could pose significant risks.

Families who experience TFMR often face a particularly complex grieving process. They may be dealing with feelings of loss, sadness and uncertainty, while also navigating misconceptions about their decision.

It is important to remember that every family's circumstances are different. Compassion and understanding should always be at the heart of conversations about TFMR.

Grief from baby loss looks different for everyone

There is no right or wrong way to grieve after baby loss. Some parents find comfort in talking openly about their baby, while others prefer to process their emotions privately. Partners may grieve differently from one another, and family members can be affected in their own ways.

Grief may not follow a predictable path. Significant dates, anniversaries, due dates and everyday reminders can bring emotions back to the surface, even years later.

What matters most is ensuring that bereaved families feel supported and able to access help when they need it.

As a clinical negligence solicitor I have sadly been involved in multiple cases concerning avoidable stillbirths and neonatal deaths (including the failure to identify signs of an infection and the failure to diagnose polyhydramnios) and delays in diagnosing ectopic pregnancies.

We advise our clients to speak with an expert psychiatrist, who provide them with support and recommendations for treatment that would assist them with their grief.

Many clients I have supported in baby loss cases have found it helpful to talk about what they have been through and how they are feeling either with friends, family or professionals.

Some of our clients also used their experience to raise awareness in the community and by helping others through their grief, they helped themselves.

Support is available

There are also various charities and organisations available to provide support and guidance to parents during such a difficult time.

Organisations such as Sands, Tommy's, The Miscarriage Association and Bliss provide information, practical guidance and emotional support for families affected by baby loss.

Reaching out for support is not a sign of weakness. For many parents, connecting with others who have experienced similar losses can be an important part of their healing journey.

Baby Loss Awareness Week: Breaking the silence

Baby Loss Awareness Week encourages us to remember babies who have sadly passed away, support bereaved families and raise awareness of the many forms of baby loss.

Whether a loss occurred in early pregnancy, during birth or shortly afterwards, every family's grief deserves to be acknowledged.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The EU Pharma Package: Upcoming Reform Of Regulatory Data Exclusivity And Market Protection For Approved Medicines For Human Use

The European Parliament and Council have agreed on the most significant reform of EU pharmaceutical legislation in two decades, fundamentally restructuring the regulatory data exclusivity and market protection framework for newly approved medicines. While the baseline eight-year data protection period remains unchanged, the market exclusivity system has been overhauled with a new modulated approach that reduces automatic protection and requires pharmaceutical companies to complete specific clinical studies
European UnionFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Thirlwall Inquiry Report: Key Findings And What They Mean For NHS Patient Safety

After three years of evidence and testimony, Lady Justice Thirlwall has delivered a landmark report examining how Lucy Letby was able to murder seven babies and attempt to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The findings reveal systemic failures in NHS governance, patient safety protocols, and leadership accountability that extend far beyond a single institution. NHS trusts now face fundamental questions about how they prioritize patient safety over reputation, respond to clinical warning
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Browne Jacobson LLP
Browne Jacobson LLP
Article

Unlicensed Weight-Loss Medicines: What The MHRA’s Record Seizure Means For Businesses And Practitioners

The MHRA has executed its largest-ever seizure of unlicensed weight-loss medicines, raiding a country estate and recovering approximately 12,000 doses including retatrutide and tirzepatide. This enforcement action signals a significant escalation in criminal investigations targeting the infrastructure behind illegal medicines trade, raising critical questions about regulatory compliance and criminal liability for businesses operating in the weight-loss, aesthetics and wellness sectors.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Aesthetics Regulation In 2026: An Increasingly Complex Regulatory Landscape

The regulation of non-surgical aesthetics in England is approaching an important turning point. Although there is not yet a comprehensive statutory licensing regime, aesthetics businesses and regulated healthcare professionals already operate within a complex framework of professional, medicines, and product regulation. Further regulation is also being developed specifically for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Aesthetics Regulation: Parliament Calls For Immediate Action On High-risk Procedures

The UK Government faces mounting pressure to implement comprehensive regulation of cosmetic procedures following a critical parliamentary report warning of ongoing patient safety risks. With high-risk procedures still being performed by unqualified practitioners in unsuitable settings, the debate has shifted from whether regulation is needed to when it will arrive and how effectively it can be enforced across a fragmented industry.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

What Does Section 172 Of The Road Traffic Act 1988 Mean For Drivers?

When police issue a Section 172 notice requiring you to identify who was driving your vehicle during an alleged traffic offence, failing to respond correctly can result in six penalty points, unlimited fines and possible disqualification. Understanding your legal obligations, available defences and the consequences of non-compliance is essential to protecting your driving licence and avoiding a criminal conviction.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Do You Complete A Section 172 Notice Form Correctly?

Understanding how to respond to a Section 172 notice is crucial for anyone involved in an alleged road traffic offence. This comprehensive guide explains the legal requirements for identifying the driver, the information you must provide, and the serious consequences of failing to comply correctly. Learn what steps to take if you cannot identify who was driving and when you should seek legal advice to protect your position.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

What Are The Exceptional Hardship Sentencing Guidelines?

Accumulating 12 or more penalty points on your driving licence typically triggers an automatic disqualification, but the law provides a potential avenue for relief through exceptional hardship arguments. Understanding how these sentencing guidelines work and what evidence the courts require can make the difference between keeping your licence and facing a driving ban that could profoundly impact your employment, family responsibilities and daily life.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

What A Drink Driving Conviction Means For Your Record

A drink driving conviction creates both a criminal record and a driving record endorsement, each with different retention periods and disclosure requirements. Understanding when convictions become spent, how long endorsements remain visible, and what must be disclosed to employers, insurers and overseas authorities is essential for managing the long-term consequences of a drink driving offence.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

What Are The Sentencing Guidelines For Speeding?

Speeding offences in England and Wales carry penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to driving bans and custodial sentences, depending on severity. The Magistrates' Court uses specific sentencing guidelines that categorise offences into bands based on how much the speed limit was exceeded. Understanding these guidelines, available defences, and mitigating circumstances can help motorists protect their driving licences and minimise penalties.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Unlicensed Weight-Loss Medicines: What The MHRA’s Record Seizure Means For Businesses And Practitioners

The MHRA has executed its largest-ever seizure of unlicensed weight-loss medicines, raiding a country estate and recovering approximately 12,000 doses including retatrutide and tirzepatide. This enforcement action signals a significant escalation in criminal investigations targeting the infrastructure behind illegal medicines trade, raising critical questions about regulatory compliance and criminal liability for businesses operating in the weight-loss, aesthetics and wellness sectors.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Aesthetics Regulation In 2026: An Increasingly Complex Regulatory Landscape

The regulation of non-surgical aesthetics in England is approaching an important turning point. Although there is not yet a comprehensive statutory licensing regime, aesthetics businesses and regulated healthcare professionals already operate within a complex framework of professional, medicines, and product regulation. Further regulation is also being developed specifically for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP