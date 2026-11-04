Baby Loss Awareness Week 2026: Understanding The Different Types Of Baby Loss

Baby Loss Awareness Week is a reminder to acknowledge the many families who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby. While every loss is unique, greater awareness and open conversation can help ensure bereaved parents receive the compassion and support they need.

Nadia Valentine, a solicitor in JMW’s clinical negligence team, discusses the different types of baby loss and how her clients, who have experienced such a loss, managed to find support and speak openly about their experience.

What is baby loss?

The term "baby loss" incorporates a variety of experiences and circumstances, each carrying its own emotional and physical challenges. Understanding these different types of loss can help break down stigma, encourage open conversations and remind affected families that they are not alone and that their feelings are valid.

Types of pregnancy and baby loss:

Miscarriage

A miscarriage, is the term for a loss of a pregnancy before 24 weeks, and is one of the most common forms of pregnancy loss, yet many people still feel isolated when it happens.

For some parents, the loss occurs very early in pregnancy, while others may have already attended scans, shared their news with loved ones and begun making plans for the future.

Regardless of when a miscarriage happens, the grief can be profound. Physical recovery may take time, but the emotional impact often lasts much longer. Many parents experience feelings of sadness, guilt, anger or confusion, even though miscarriage is rarely caused by anything they did or did not do.

Ectopic pregnancy

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the womb, most commonly in one of the fallopian tubes. Unfortunately, these pregnancies cannot continue and can pose serious risks to the mother's health if left untreated.

It is important that an ectopic pregnancy is diagnosed and treated in a timely manner.

The diagnosis can come as a shock. Many parents are simultaneously processing the loss of a pregnancy while dealing with the physical effects of treatment or emergency surgery.

Although ectopic pregnancy is sometimes overlooked in conversations about baby loss, it can be a deeply traumatic experience.

Stillbirth

A stillbirth occurs when a baby sadly dies after 24 weeks of pregnancy and before birth.

For many families, this loss happens after months of anticipation and preparation for their baby’s arrival. Parents may have felt their baby move, attended multiple appointments and imagined life with their child. The sudden loss of those hopes and expectations can be devastating.

Many bereaved parents describe feeling that their baby's life is not always recognised by others. Acknowledging a baby by name, listening without judgement and allowing families to talk about their experiences can make a meaningful difference.

Neonatal death

Neonatal death refers to the loss of a baby during the first 28 days of their life.

This could sadly happen shortly after birth due to complications during pregnancy, labour, delivery or from serious medical conditions. For parents, this can be an incredibly difficult experience, particularly when they have spent time caring for and bonding with their baby.

The loss of a newborn often brings a complex mix of emotions. Alongside overwhelming grief, parents may be coping with physical recovery after childbirth and the sudden absence of the future they had imagined.

Support from healthcare professionals, family, friends and specialist bereavement services can be invaluable during this time.

Termination for medical reasons (TFMR)

A termination for medical reasons occurs when parents are faced with the heartbreaking decision to end a wanted pregnancy because of serious concerns about their baby's health or their own wellbeing.

This may follow the diagnosis of a severe fetal condition or circumstances where continuing the pregnancy could pose significant risks.

Families who experience TFMR often face a particularly complex grieving process. They may be dealing with feelings of loss, sadness and uncertainty, while also navigating misconceptions about their decision.

It is important to remember that every family's circumstances are different. Compassion and understanding should always be at the heart of conversations about TFMR.

Grief from baby loss looks different for everyone

There is no right or wrong way to grieve after baby loss. Some parents find comfort in talking openly about their baby, while others prefer to process their emotions privately. Partners may grieve differently from one another, and family members can be affected in their own ways.

Grief may not follow a predictable path. Significant dates, anniversaries, due dates and everyday reminders can bring emotions back to the surface, even years later.

What matters most is ensuring that bereaved families feel supported and able to access help when they need it.

As a clinical negligence solicitor I have sadly been involved in multiple cases concerning avoidable stillbirths and neonatal deaths (including the failure to identify signs of an infection and the failure to diagnose polyhydramnios) and delays in diagnosing ectopic pregnancies.

We advise our clients to speak with an expert psychiatrist, who provide them with support and recommendations for treatment that would assist them with their grief.

Many clients I have supported in baby loss cases have found it helpful to talk about what they have been through and how they are feeling either with friends, family or professionals.

Some of our clients also used their experience to raise awareness in the community and by helping others through their grief, they helped themselves.

Support is available

There are also various charities and organisations available to provide support and guidance to parents during such a difficult time.

Organisations such as Sands, Tommy's, The Miscarriage Association and Bliss provide information, practical guidance and emotional support for families affected by baby loss.

Reaching out for support is not a sign of weakness. For many parents, connecting with others who have experienced similar losses can be an important part of their healing journey.

Baby Loss Awareness Week: Breaking the silence

Baby Loss Awareness Week encourages us to remember babies who have sadly passed away, support bereaved families and raise awareness of the many forms of baby loss.

Whether a loss occurred in early pregnancy, during birth or shortly afterwards, every family's grief deserves to be acknowledged.