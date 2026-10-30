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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Baby Loss Awareness Week 2026: Remembering Babies, Supporting Families And Improving Maternity Care

Rothera Bray
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Baby Loss Awareness Week, observed from 9-15 October, provides a crucial platform for remembering babies lost during pregnancy, at birth, or shortly after, while supporting affected families. This article explores the significance of the awareness campaign, its connection to recent maternity care reviews, and the legal support available to families seeking answers about potential clinical negligence.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Claire Cooper
Claire Cooper
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9-15 October marks Baby Loss Awareness Week, a national awareness campaign dedicated to remembering babies who have passed away during pregnancy, at birth or shortly afterwards. It supports the families whose lives have been forever changed by loss.

Senior Associate Claire Cooper and Paralegal Karina Patel in our Serious Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence team discuss why Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important time to remember and honour babies who have died. The week raises awareness of the services available to those affected by loss. 

Why Baby Loss Awareness Week matters 

Despite affecting thousands of families each year, baby loss can still be a subject that many find difficult to talk about.

Organisations such as Sands and Tommy’s continue to work towards breaking the silence around pregnancy and baby loss. They, help families access support, improve care and ensure that experiences of loss are recognised and understood. 

This year’s awareness campaign continues to focus on remembrance, support and community, encouraging people to speak openly about baby loss and recognise the babies who are loved and remembered every day. 

Baby loss awareness and the importance of safer maternity care 

This year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week comes only months after the publication of the independent Donna Ockenden Review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, and the independent National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation led by Baroness Amos.

Both reviews identified longstanding concerns regarding patient safety, staffing, organisational leadership and culture, and communication. Both reports have set out a series of recommendations designed to improve maternity care nationally. 

As such, Baby Loss Awareness Week is not just a time of remembrance. It’s an opportunity to continue important conversations about maternity safety, accountability and the need to provide the highest possible standard of care to mothers and babies. 

Ways to get involved 

There are many ways to show support during Baby Loss Awareness Week, including: 

  • Wearing pink and blue to raise awareness 
  • Taking part in local remembrance events and ribbon displays 
  • Sharing personal stories to help others feel less isolated 
  • Joining the global Wave of Light on 15 October at 7pm by lighting a candle in memory of babies who have died 

How we can help 

Our Serious Injury and Clinical Negligence team understands the profound impact that baby loss can have on parents, siblings and wider family members. 

As a Senior Associate specialising in Clinical Negligence, I understand that the loss of a baby has a lifelong impact on a family. Every family’s experience is unique, but all deserve compassion, honesty and support. Where there are concerns that care may have fallen below an acceptable standard, families deserve answers and the opportunity to understand what happened.

We are currently supporting families affected by maternity care concerns, including some families included in the Nottingham Ockenden investigation. We appreciate that many families seek answers, accountability and clarity about events during an incredibly difficult period of their lives. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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