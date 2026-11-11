Assistive Technology And Communication Support In Cerebral Palsy Cases

How can assistive technology support someone with cerebral palsy?

Assistive technology helps people with cerebral palsy overcome specific barriers to communication, mobility, learning and daily living. There is no single set of cerebral palsy assistive devices that will suit everyone, because the condition affects movement, coordination, speech and other abilities differently from one person to another.

The right tools may help someone to:

Communicate when speech is difficult

Use a computer, tablet or phone

Move independently or with less assistance

Take part in school and education

Control equipment in their home

Complete everyday tasks such as eating, dressing or writing

Take part in hobbies, games and social activities

Some technology is relatively simple. Other devices use advanced software, eye tracking or powered controls. What matters is whether the equipment responds to the person's abilities, communication needs and goals.

What communication devices can help people with cerebral palsy?

Communication devices can help children and adults with cerebral palsy who experience difficulties speaking clearly or producing spoken words.

The NHS explains that speech and language therapy can support communication through speech exercises or alternative methods such as sign language and pictures. A speech and language therapist may also recommend specialist equipment, including computers or devices that generate speech.

Communication support should adapt to what works best for the individual. The aim is to give the person a reliable way to express themselves and participate in family, education and social life.

Augmentative and alternative communication (AAC)

Augmentative and alternative communication, usually shortened to AAC, covers ways of communicating that supplement or replace speech.

AAC can include:

Communication boards using pictures, letters, words or symbols

Communication books that allow someone to select words or images

Sign language, gestures or other non-verbal communication

AAC apps on tablets and computers

Speech-generating communication devices

Software that converts selections or typed text into spoken words

A child may use more than one form of communication depending on the situation. For example, they may use gestures with family members but rely on an electronic communication device at school.

Using AAC does not mean that speech development has been abandoned. For some children, AAC works alongside speech and language therapy as part of a wider cerebral palsy treatment plan, giving them another way to communicate while they continue developing their speech skills where possible.

Eye-tracking and eye-gaze technology

Eye-tracking technology is particularly useful where cerebral palsy significantly affects control of the hands and arms.

An eye-gaze system tracks where a person is looking on a screen. This allows them to select letters, words, symbols or commands using their eyes instead of a mouse, keyboard or touchscreen.

Depending on the person's abilities and equipment, eye-tracking technology will help them to:

Communicate using an AAC system.

Write or select words.

Use educational software.

Browse the internet.

Take part in games and leisure activities.

Control compatible devices in their environment.

For a child who understands language but cannot reliably use speech or their hands to communicate, the right eye-gaze system provides an important route to greater independence.

Switches, adapted computers and other communication technology

Some people with cerebral palsy can control computers and communication technology more effectively using adapted input devices.

These may include large-button switches, adapted keyboards, touchscreens, joysticks or controls operated using the head or another part of the body. Software can also make standard computers easier to access.

The equipment should be matched to the person's physical abilities rather than expecting them to adapt to a standard device. This can be especially important at school, where communication technology may affect how independently a child can answer questions, produce written work and engage with classmates.

Our guide to supporting children with cerebral palsy at school explains how teachers, therapists and families can use assistive technology and communication support in the classroom.

What assistive devices can support mobility and daily living?

Mobility devices and adaptive equipment helps people move around, complete everyday tasks and participate more independently in home, school and community life.

Depending on the person's needs, equipment could include:

Manual or powered wheelchairs

Walking frames and other mobility aids

Standing frames

Specialist seating and positioning equipment

Adapted cutlery and other equipment for eating

Dressing and personal-care aids

Adapted computer controls

Environmental controls for lights, doors or entertainment equipment

Specialist beds, hoists and transfer equipment

Physiotherapists and occupational therapists play an important role in assessing this equipment. A physiotherapist will focus on movement, posture and mobility, while an occupational therapist will consider how someone manages everyday tasks and interacts with their environment.

The home itself also needs to work with the equipment. A powered wheelchair, standing frame or communication system may require additional space, charging points or adaptations. Our guide to adapting a home for a child with cerebral palsy explains how these practical needs can change as a child grows.

How are assistive technology and communication needs assessed?

Assistive technology should be assessed around the individual rather than selected solely because someone has cerebral palsy.

Depending on the type of support being considered, an assessment may involve speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation experts, education professionals and specialist assistive technology assessors.

They may consider:

How the person currently communicates and moves

Their ability to control their hands, head, eyes or other parts of the body

Their understanding and speech development

What they need to do at home, school and in the community

Their educational and social goals

The equipment they already use and any limitations it has

How their physical abilities and communication needs may change

Whether family members, carers or teachers require training

Software, accessories and compatibility with other devices

Servicing, maintenance and replacement requirements

These assessments need to look beyond immediate needs. A communication device suitable for a young child may no longer meet their needs as their vocabulary, education and social life develop. Similarly, mobility aids and specialist seating may need to change substantially as a child grows.

Appropriate rehabilitation can also interact with these needs. JMW's guide to rehabilitation in cerebral palsy medical negligence claims explains how therapy, equipment and specialist support can form part of a person's wider long-term requirements.

How can assistive technology affect cerebral palsy compensation?

Where medical negligence caused or materially contributed to cerebral palsy, the reasonable cost of assistive technology and specialist equipment can form part of the assessment of compensation.

There is no standard compensation amount for cerebral palsy. A claim looks at the individual impact of the injury and the person's expected needs throughout their life.

Depending on the evidence, relevant future costs may include:

AAC and speech-generating devices

Communication boards and specialist software

AAC apps and computer equipment

Eye-gaze or eye-tracking systems

Adapted keyboards, switches and control systems

Manual or powered wheelchairs

Other mobility devices and aids

Specialist seating and positioning equipment

Environmental-control technology

Repairs, maintenance and replacement equipment

Training required to use specialist technology safely and effectively

Technology does not sit separately from the rest of a person's life. Communication equipment may be used alongside speech and language therapy. Mobility devices need to work within the home and school environment. Specialist seating may interact with care, physiotherapy and transport requirements.

For this reason, assistive technology should be considered alongside the person's wider needs for care, therapy, education, adapted accommodation, transport and other practical support.

Why are future technology needs important in a cerebral palsy claim?

Assistive technology is rarely a one-off purchase.

Children grow, their abilities and goals change, and equipment wears out or becomes unsuitable. Communication needs can also become more complex as a child progresses through school and into adulthood.

A proper assessment will therefore need to consider:

Replacement cycles for mobility and communication devices

Changes in size and positioning requirements

New communication needs as language and literacy develop

Equipment required at different stages of education

Greater independence at home and in the community

Maintenance and technical support

Training for new devices

Changes in available technology over time

An assessment won't try to predict exactly which model of device someone will use decades into the future. Instead, independent experts will identify the type of support the person is reasonably expected to need and estimate the associated future costs.

This is one reason why compensation in a cerebral palsy medical negligence claim needs to consider the whole of a person's expected future, rather than only the equipment or care being used when the claim is investigated.

How does JMW assess future care and technology needs?

JMW’s clinical negligence solicitors build the evidence needed to understand a person's current and future care, communication, mobility and equipment requirements as part of a cerebral palsy medical negligence claim.

We start by reviewing the medical records and understanding how cerebral palsy affects the person's daily life. Where appropriate, we instruct independent experts to assess the support they are likely to need.

Depending on the circumstances, this could include evidence from:

Care experts

Occupational therapists

Physiotherapists

Speech and language therapists

Assistive technology experts

Education specialists

Accommodation experts

These assessments will identify the reasonable costs of technology, therapy, care, equipment and adaptations over the person's lifetime. They will also show how different needs interact. For example, a powered wheelchair may affect accommodation and transport requirements, while an AAC device may need to work across home, school and care environments.

This evidence helps us build a comprehensive picture of future needs when compensation is assessed, and make sure a claim accounts for the full needs of a person throughout their life. You can find further practical information for families in the JMW Cerebral Palsy Hub and our 2026 cerebral palsy resource list.