Are There Support Groups For People Affected By Medical Negligence?

Which support groups and charities work with JMW?

Avma

Avma is the UK's leading patient safety charity and supports people affected by avoidable medical harm. They provide free, independent information and support on issues including healthcare complaints, medical records, inquests and possible clinical negligence claims. Their services include self-help guides, a confidential helpline and written advice.

Avma can also signpost people who need independent legal advice to solicitors on its specialist clinical negligence panel. JMW's medical negligence team includes solicitors accredited by Avma.

Spinal injuries association

The Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) supports people who have a spinal cord injury, as well as their families. Its services include specialist information, advocacy, clinical support, counselling, peer support and community groups.

JMW works closely with SIA and has a longstanding relationship with the charity. You can read more about JMW's work with the Spinal Injuries Association.

Our client support manager, Jamie Rhind, previously worked for the SIA and regularly attends their community support groups. Through his lived experience, Jamie provides emotional and practical support to clients during a difficult period in their lives.

Cauda equina champions charity

Cauda Equina Champions Charity is a patient-led national charity for people who live with cauda equina syndrome (CES). Its support includes a helpline, online groups, rehabilitation services and therapy, helping people adjust to the effects of CES and connect with others who understand the condition.

JMW is a trusted partner of the charity and supported its development. Find out more about JMW's relationship with Cauda Equina Champions Charity.

Peeps

Peeps supports families affected by hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE). The charity provides information, peer support, counselling and therapy, help with specialist equipment and events that bring families together.

JMW works closely with and supports Peeps, including through its legal support work for families who have questions about care surrounding an HIE event.

Brainwave

Brainwave helps children with disabilities, including children who have cerebral palsy and acquired brain injuries, through specialist therapy programmes. Its therapists work with families on areas including mobility, communication and learning, with programmes designed to continue at home or school.

JMW supports Brainwave and works with families who use its services, including where there are concerns about the medical care a child received. Our relationship with the charity forms part of JMW’s wider work supporting children and families affected by brain injury.

bibic

bibic is a national charity supporting children, young people and adults with neurological, developmental and learning differences. They provide assessments and practical strategies for improving quality of life, designed around the individual's needs, whether or not they have a diagnosis.

For families trying to understand a child’s developmental needs, behaviour, communication or learning difficulties, bibic provides practical advice and support for day-to-day life. JMW medical negligence partner Angharad Hughes is a trustee of bibic.