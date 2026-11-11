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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Are There Support Groups For People Affected By Medical Negligence?

JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
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JMW Solicitors LLP

JMW Solicitors LLP

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Discover UK charities and support groups helping people affected by medical negligence, including Avma, the Spinal Injuries Association, Cauda Equina Champions Charity, Peeps, Brainwave and bibic. Learn what support is available and how these organisations can help with practical information, peer support, and guidance after problems with medical care.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Angharad Hughes
Angharad Hughes

There are many UK charities and support groups that help people affected by problems with medical care, whether they need practical information, peer support, help understanding their rights or guidance about what to do next.

Some organisations focus on patient safety and avoidable harm, while others support people living with a particular condition or serious injury. If you are concerned that the care provided by a doctor, nurse, surgeon, midwife or another healthcare professional may have fallen below a reasonable standard, you may also want independent legal advice about medical negligence.

Below, we have highlighted organisations that JMW works with or regularly signposts people towards.

What support is available after problems with medical care?

The right source of support depends on what has happened and what you need. Charities and other organisations can provide:

  • Peer support from people and families affected by similar experiences.
  • Practical information about living with a serious injury or health condition.
  • Guidance about patient safety, complaints and accessing medical records.
  • Counselling or psychological support services.
  • Support for children, young people and families adjusting to life with conditions such as cerebral palsy or brain injury.
  • Information about where to find independent legal advice if you have experienced avoidable harm.

You may find that more than one organisation is useful, particularly where medical care has had a lasting impact on your health or family life.

Which support groups and charities work with JMW?

Avma

Avma is the UK's leading patient safety charity and supports people affected by avoidable medical harm. They provide free, independent information and support on issues including healthcare complaints, medical records, inquests and possible clinical negligence claims. Their services include self-help guides, a confidential helpline and written advice.

Avma can also signpost people who need independent legal advice to solicitors on its specialist clinical negligence panel. JMW's medical negligence team includes solicitors accredited by Avma.

Spinal injuries association

The Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) supports people who have a spinal cord injury, as well as their families. Its services include specialist information, advocacy, clinical support, counselling, peer support and community groups.

JMW works closely with SIA and has a longstanding relationship with the charity. You can read more about JMW's work with the Spinal Injuries Association.

Our client support manager, Jamie Rhind, previously worked for the SIA and regularly attends their community support groups. Through his lived experience, Jamie provides emotional and practical support to clients during a difficult period in their lives. 

Cauda equina champions charity

Cauda Equina Champions Charity is a patient-led national charity for people who live with cauda equina syndrome (CES). Its support includes a helpline, online groups, rehabilitation services and therapy, helping people adjust to the effects of CES and connect with others who understand the condition.

JMW is a trusted partner of the charity and supported its development. Find out more about JMW's relationship with Cauda Equina Champions Charity.

Peeps

Peeps supports families affected by hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE). The charity provides information, peer support, counselling and therapy, help with specialist equipment and events that bring families together.

JMW works closely with and supports Peeps, including through its legal support work for families who have questions about care surrounding an HIE event.

Brainwave

Brainwave helps children with disabilities, including children who have cerebral palsy and acquired brain injuries, through specialist therapy programmes. Its therapists work with families on areas including mobility, communication and learning, with programmes designed to continue at home or school.

JMW supports Brainwave and works with families who use its services, including where there are concerns about the medical care a child received. Our relationship with the charity forms part of JMW’s wider work supporting children and families affected by brain injury.

bibic

bibic is a national charity supporting children, young people and adults with neurological, developmental and learning differences. They provide assessments and practical strategies for improving quality of life, designed around the individual's needs, whether or not they have a diagnosis.

For families trying to understand a child’s developmental needs, behaviour, communication or learning difficulties, bibic provides practical advice and support for day-to-day life. JMW medical negligence partner Angharad Hughes is a trustee of bibic.

What other organisations can help with healthcare concerns?

Alongside charities that focus on particular injuries or conditions, there are organisations that provide more general support to people who have concerns about healthcare.

One example is the Patients Association, which provides free and confidential information and guidance about health and social care. Its national helpline can support you with making a complaint, accessing medical records, asking for a second opinion or understanding your options if you feel that concerns about your medical care are not being heard.

This type of independent patient support can be useful if you are unsure what to do next or need guidance on how to raise concerns about the treatment or care you have received.

Can a support group give legal advice about medical negligence?

Charities and support groups can be an important source of information, practical assistance and reassurance, but their role is different from receiving legal advice about a medical negligence claim.

If you believe avoidable harm happened because your medical care fell below a reasonable standard, you should contact a specialist medical negligence solicitor. They will review what happened and advise whether there may be grounds to investigate a claim. This usually involves looking at your medical records and, where appropriate, obtaining evidence from independent medical experts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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