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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry: Why "Left-handed" Molecules Matter

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The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognizes Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai for their groundbreaking discoveries in asymmetric organic synthesis, particularly non-linear effects and autocatalysis that explain how chemistry can favor one mirror-image molecule over another. Their work addresses the fundamental question of biological homochirality and has profound implications for pharmaceutical development, where different enantiomers of the same molecule can produce dramatically different therapeutic effects.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Andrew Tiberia
Andrew Tiberia
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The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai for discovering non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis. Their work helped explain how chemistry can favour one "mirror image" of a molecule over another, addressing the longstanding question of how homochirality emerges.

Many biologically active molecules are chiral, meaning that they exist as two non-superimposable mirror-image forms, known as enantiomers. Although chemically very similar, their biological properties can differ dramatically because biological systems are themselves chiral and exhibit homochirality, meaning that they preferentially use one enantiomeric form over the other. As a result, one enantiomer of a pharmaceutical may provide the desired therapeutic effect, while the other may be less effective or give rise to unwanted side effects.

Henri B. Kagan's work demonstrated how small enantiomeric excesses can be amplified during chemical reactions, while Kenso Soai's eponymous reaction took this a step further, demonstrating through autocatalysis that an initially tiny imbalance in enantiopurity can be amplified to favour a single enantiomer product. The Soai reaction is often cited as a plausible model for how biological homochirality may have emerged.

On a personal note, this year's award is particularly satisfying to see. During my PhD, my supervisor introduced our research group to the pioneering work of Kagan and Soai, whose discoveries formed part of the foundation for the research we were undertaking at the time.

From my current IP perspective, the award highlights the commercial importance of stereochemistry. Patent portfolios in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical sectors frequently include claims directed to specific enantiomers, asymmetric synthesis processes, catalysts and manufacturing methods capable of producing a desired enantiomer with high selectivity. The science recognised by this year's Nobel Prize helped establish the foundational principles underpinning many of these innovations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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