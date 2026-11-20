In September 2026, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued two final notices against former senior executives of Vector Wealth Ltd (Vector).

The FCA imposed a prohibition order and a financial penalty of £269,333 on Jeffrey Dawkins, Vector's former CEO, after finding that he had dishonestly acted as a paid front man for a disqualified director. The director took control of the firm in 2019 to sell high-risk mini-bonds using Vector's FCA-authorised status to create the impression of legitimacy through a 'halo effect'. The FCA separately imposed a £20,000 penalty and prohibition on Kadi Kanizi, a former senior manager, for failing to ensure that investors were properly warned about the risks of the mini-bonds he and the disqualified director promoted. Investors invested an average of £105,000, with one investing £1.1 million; the FCA estimates total losses of £4 million.

Key takeaways

Deliberately misleading the FCA resulted in a worse enforcement outcome as the FCA factored this into both its assessment of seriousness and its determination of aggravating factors.

Change in control arrangements that disguise the true ownership or control of a firm to create the appearance that a transaction falls just beneath an applicable disclosure threshold can be expected to attract close scrutiny during an FCA investigation. Compliance must be assessed by reference to the substance of the arrangements, not merely the ownership position outlined in formal filings.

Control passing in practice to a person operating outside the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) framework does not discharge a senior manager's own responsibility. Concealing, obscuring or failing to properly disclose that fact to the regulator is an integrity issue, particularly when it results from dishonesty.

That an individual lacks a good understanding of their own Statement of Responsibilities does not absolve them of accountability for those responsibilities in the eyes of the regulator.

The FCA will proactively use its supervisory powers to intervene ahead of enforcement action when they have serious concerns, including ordering the cessation of all regulated activities by a company.

A failure to co-operate during an FCA investigation is likely to be treated by the FCA as an aggravating factor when the FCA is deciding what financial penalty to impose for a breach.

Change in control and the section 191D notification obligation

One of the key failings at Vector was a change of ownership that was never properly disclosed to the FCA. ‘Individual A’ acquired Vector, then a dormant company, in October 2019. He had been disqualified from acting as a director of a UK company for 12 years following a disqualification undertaking given in August 2014 in connection with the fraudulent evasion of VAT. This information was publicly available.

Individual A was the 100% beneficial owner of Company A, a company registered in Switzerland. In the purchase offer letter, Individual A outlined an intention for Company A to purchase 95% of the shares under two separate share sale agreements. Only a 19.9% holding was disclosed at Companies House. The remaining 75.1% was covered by a signed, undated share transfer form that Individual A could date at his discretion. The 19.9% shareholding was designed to avoid triggering the FCA's change in control disclosure requirements.

The FCA found internal correspondence showing that Vector knowingly facilitated this structure, with documents stating that this structure was chosen to allow for a clean transition with the FCA, and to avoid the requirement for disclosure and an application for permission. The FCA found that Mr Dawkins, as the registered majority shareholder, was obliged pursuant to section 191D of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 to notify the FCA that his shareholding had decreased below the 20% threshold and/or should have notified the FCA that Company A or Individual A was the actual beneficial owner of Vector. Failure to notify the regulator of a change in control or providing information which is false in a material particular is a criminal offence under section 191F(1), (6) and (8). The FCA said that, had it been notified of the change in control, it would have objected given Individual A's disqualification.

This serves as a reminder that the regulator will take a dim view of disguising the facts or structuring a transaction to avoid regulatory disclosure threshold; in an enforcement scenario, doing so is likely to result in a worse outcome for the individual or entity subject to the action.

Regulatory fronting and shadow control

In the Dawkins Final Notice, the FCA repeatedly referred to Mr Dawkins as a ‘regulatory front’. This describes the use of an authorised firm or, in this case, an approved individual to present a façade of regulatory legitimacy while the real control, influence or benefit is held by a person who may be unauthorised, barred from regulatory involvement or simply less suitable from a regulatory perspective.

In addition to the deliberate effort to hide the change in control mentioned above, the FCA gives other examples of factors illustrating that Mr Dawkins was acting as a regulatory front. It draws specific attention to Mr Dawkins being remunerated at a nominal rate of £6,000 per annum under an employment contract providing for one hour of work per month. In correspondence with the FCA, Mr Dawkins admitted that correspondence sent to the FCA in his name had actually been drafted by Individual A. Further, he had executed a banking mandate adding Individual A as an authorised signatory on Vector Wealth's bank accounts, was not involved in the creation of the regulatory business plan, and was not the recipient of external compliance advice. Mr Dawkins admitted to the FCA in December 2021 that he ‘had no say in what is and has been going on since [Individual A] came in’.

The Kanizi Final Notice noted that Mr Kanizi regarded Individual A as his line manager and the chief executive's ‘number two’, and took no steps to prevent an unapproved individual from directing investor communications or from making significant business decisions.

The broader implications for firms and their Senior Managers are that responsibility under the SMCR cannot be discharged by relinquishing, whether deliberately or passively, real control to a person operating outside the regime. Where the arrangement is also actively concealed from the regulator, what might otherwise be characterised as a failure of competence is categorised as a failure of integrity, with correspondingly more severe consequences.

Senior manager accountability despite lacking understanding of the role

The Kanizi Final Notice highlighted his failure to take reasonable steps to engage with the scope of his own role. Mr Kanizi was approved by the FCA as an SMF3 (Executive Director). At the time, there was only one other SMF holder at Vector: Mr Dawkins. Mr Kanizi informed the FCA that his role was that of senior sales manager and disputed that the full range of responsibilities recorded in his Statement of Responsibilities were his responsibilities. He stated that he did not understand the responsibility for ‘significant business projects’, notwithstanding that this responsibility was expressly recorded in Mr Kanizi’s Statement of Responsibilities.

The FCA found that Mr Kanizi failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that he possessed the competence required to perform the SMF3 role, failed to adequately inform himself of the affairs of the business, and failed to prevent the unchecked control exercised by Individual A over Vector. The FCA further found that the training material used by sales staff in communications with potential investors, which Mr Kanizi oversaw as per his Statement of Responsibilities, contained false statements concerning non-existent capital protection measures, non-existent audits of the trading accounts, and a security trustee arrangement that had never been implemented.

The broader implications for firms and their Senior Managers are that the Statement of Responsibilities is not a negotiable or aspirational document. The FCA will hold a senior manager to its terms, rather than to a more limited conception of the role that the individual may claim to have held. While this is a more extreme case, Senior Managers should be clear that the assertion that a particular matter was not understood to fall within the individual's responsibility affords no defence once a Statement of Responsibilities recording that responsibility has been approved.

Misleading financial promotions and the ‘Halo Effect’

Across both Final Notices, the FCA draws specific attention to Vector's use of its regulated status to lend credibility to unregulated products. Whilst the promotional material that Vector provided to potential investors stated that the bonds themselves were unregulated, Vector repeatedly emphasised its regulated status to provide legitimacy and suggested a false and misleading view of the associated risk.

Furthermore, the promotional documentation suggested that the unregulated bonds provided safe and guaranteed returns, despite the unlisted bonds being a high-risk investment with no protection from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. The documents also contained false statements, including that trading accounts were regularly audited by an accounting firm and that the majority of an investor’s capital was protected by a hard capital stop-loss.

Investors told the FCA that Vector's authorised status was a factor in their decision to purchase the bonds, and that this gave them false confidence in their investments in the unlisted bonds.

The FCA’s focus on Vector’s attempts to hide behind its authorised status reflect a focus on ensuring that customers are not misled as to the protections they benefit from, which is an understandable goal in light of the intense media and parliamentary focus on the FCA’s involvement in preventing the various ’mini-bond’ scandals over recent years.

Supervisory intervention ahead of enforcement

The Vector case provides an example of the FCA deploying its supervisory tools to address risks to consumers prior to the imposition of enforcement sanctions and the issuance of Final Notices. On 16 February 2022, the FCA issued a First Supervisory Notice in which it exercised its own-initiative powers under section 55L FSMA 2000 to require Vector to immediately cease all regulated activities for which it had Part 4A permission, immediately cease all unregulated activities relating to unregulated bonds and remove financial promotions for the bonds from its websites.

The FCA's use of its own-initiative powers prior to enforcement action being taken reflected its serious concerns relating to Vector's business following an admission by the CEO and controller that he was not running the business, combined with concerns that its website promotions were accessible to retail investors and could induce investment in what the FCA deemed unsuitable, high-risk products without the required risk warnings. The Vector case illustrates the FCA's use of supervisory requirements to restrict both regulated activities and specified unregulated business without waiting for the outcome of enforcement proceedings.

Non-cooperation as an aggravating factor

Dawkins's repeated failure to cooperate with the FCA's investigation had a direct impact on the penalty imposed. Between October 2022 and September 2025, the FCA contacted or attempted to contact him on 38 occasions by telephone, email and post, but he did not respond to any correspondence after 17 December 2022. Dawkins also failed to attend a compulsory interview in December 2024. In the Dawkins Final Notice, the FCA drew specific attention to the fact that Dawkins was, at the same time, in active correspondence with the administrator and liquidator using the same email address that the FCA had been using.

When the FCA applied the Decision Procedure and Penalties Manual to determine the financial penalty in this non-market abuse case, the FCA treated his non-cooperation as an aggravating factor at Step 3 of its penalty calculation, applying a 25% uplift. This substantial increase acts as a clear reminder that disengaging from an investigation can significantly increase the financial consequences of the underlying conduct.