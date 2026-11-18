The new UK crypto regime goes live on October 25, 2027. In its September 2026 Quarterly Consultation Paper No. 53 (CP26/32), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed targeted deferral arrangements for parts of the regime to smooth the introduction of the new rules, avoid cliff-edge effects and give firms time to get ready.

Overview and key takeaways

The FCA published its final crypto rules in June 2026 through five policy statements. At the time, it signalled that some deferral arrangements would be needed. CP26/32 now delivers on that, proposing deferrals in three areas:

Admission and disclosure (A&D) requirements: a deferral of up to six months of the pre-admission assessment and qualifying cryptoasset disclosure document requirements for qualifying cryptoassets already trading on UK qualifying cryptoasset trading platforms before the operator is authorized, with related relief for intermediaries dealing or arranging deals in those assets.

Execution venue requirements: a three-month deferral (to January 25, 2028) for UK-authorized dealers and arrangers serving UK retail and elective professional clients.

Execution policy requirements: a three-month deferral (to January 25, 2028) for intermediary firms to update their execution policies and obtain client consent.

The overall aim is to ensure that firms can transition to the new regime in an orderly manner without causing unnecessary market disruption.

Importantly, the deferrals will apply only to relevant authorized firms (and, where specified, firms that later obtain authorization after passing through the savings provisions). They will not apply to firms operating within the transitional regime (per Chapter 3, Part 7 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026).

Deferral of pre-admission assessment and qualifying cryptoasset disclosure document requirements

Once the new crypto regime is in force, retail-facing UK authorized qualifying cryptoasset trading platform (UK QCATP) operators will need to assess each qualifying cryptoasset before admitting it to trading and publish a qualifying cryptoasset disclosure document (QCDD) for that asset. The problem is that many UK QCATP operators will have a large ‘backbook’ of qualifying cryptoassets already trading on their platforms at the point they receive their authorization. Producing inpidual assessments and QCDDs for every one of those assets by authorization may not be practicable, and without relief those assets might need to be withdrawn from trading or restricted to institutional investors.

To address this, the FCA is proposing a deferral of up to six months of these A&D requirements for qualifying cryptoassets already trading on QCATPs before their operator becomes UK-authorized. The deferral period runs from the date on which the operator is authorized. This means platforms can continue to make those existing assets available to UK retail investors while they progressively work through the assessment and disclosure process.

There are three important limits. First, the deferral only applies to existing assets that were already trading before the operator was authorized; newly admitted assets (including those admitted during the deferral period) must meet the full A&D standards straight away. Second, the deferral operates on an asset-by-asset basis: once a QCDD is published for a particular asset, the full A&D obligations (and liability under regulation 14 of the Cryptoassets Regulations 2026) apply to that asset immediately, even if the six months have not yet expired. Third, the deferral does not extend to the Market Abuse Regime for Cryptoassets (MARC), which applies in full to backbook assets from commencement.

UK QCATP operators looking to rely on this deferral must meet certain conditions. They must have applied for authorization during the relevant application period (September 30, 2026 to February 28, 2027). As part of the authorization process, they must submit a list of the qualifying cryptoassets concerned (including their digital token identifiers) and an implementation roadmap setting out how they intend to complete the assessment and QCDD process for those qualifying cryptoassets within the six-month timeframe. On the date of authorization, they must also notify the FCA of their name and LEI and the digital token identifier for each qualifying cryptoasset. They must also be able to show during authorization that they are otherwise ready to comply with the regime, including appropriate governance, admission criteria and due diligence methodology.

During the deferral period, both operators and intermediaries (including firms providing lending and borrowing services) will need to give retail clients clear and prominent disclosures explaining the details of the deferral and its consequences, including that retail investors will have no right of action under regulation 14 and no withdrawal rights under regulation 15 of the Cryptoassets Regulations 2026 for those assets. They will also need to provide a prescribed risk warning before each order is executed. For operators, the warning states that the available cryptoassets have not been admitted to trading in accordance with the new rules; for intermediaries, that they may not have been. The intermediary relief runs for six months, until April 25, 2028.

Deferral of execution venue requirements

Under the new rules, UK-authorized dealers and arrangers handling retail and elective professional client orders must ensure those orders are ultimately executed only on a UK QCATP, UK authorized single dealer platform, or a UK authorized liquidity provider. The practical difficulty is that, before the regime’s go-live date, firms may not yet know which of the venues they currently use will hold the necessary permissions.

The FCA is therefore proposing a three-month deferral, from October 25, 2027 to January 25, 2028, before the execution venue requirement bites. The FCA believes this will give intermediaries enough time to identify the newly authorized venues and update their order-routing processes. However, during this period firms must still have adequate systems and controls to ensure client orders are not executed on a venue whose operation requires authorization but which is not operated by an authorized firm.

Deferral of execution policy requirements

The same uncertainty affects execution policies. Intermediary firms are required to maintain an order execution policy and secure client consent to it but finalising that policy is difficult when the pool of authorized venues is still unknown.

To address this, the FCA is proposing a matching three-month deferral of the execution policy requirements. Firms will not be off the hook entirely: from day one they must still provide clients with, at a minimum, a high-level execution policy that is compliant in principle with CRYPTO 5.4. The finalized policy, together with client consent, should then follow within the three-month window.

What this means for firms

The deferrals are narrow and conditional, and they reward early applicants. Firms should consider the following:

Apply within the window: platform operators that want the A&D deferral must apply between September 30, 2026 and February 28, 2027. Firms relying on the statutory transitional provision instead will not benefit.

Review the backbook: operators should take inventory of existing assets, obtain digital token identifiers and prioritise QCDDs by retail volume and risk. Assets without a QCDD at the end of six months may need to be withdrawn or restricted to institutional investors, so the roadmap will need to be realistic and resourced.

Don’t forget about MARC compliance: market abuse arrangements, including inside information assessments, must be in place for backbook assets from day one.

Incorporate disclosures/warnings into the client journey: operators and intermediaries will need to build the disclosures and prescribed per-order risk warnings into their platforms and apps. Intermediaries will also need to track, asset by asset, when a platform publishes a QCDD and the deferral ends.

Plan execution arrangements: dealers and arrangers should map their current venues against authorization status, line up alternatives, prepare a high-level execution policy for day one, and plan the client consent exercise so it is completed by January 25, 2028.

Next steps

Whilst the proposed deferral arrangements should help ease the transition to the new regime, firms should consider whether they are long enough to achieve full compliance and whether the conditions attached to the deferrals are workable in practice. Firms should also factor these deferral proposals into their implementation planning.