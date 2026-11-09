ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Listing Regime – FCA's Latest Guidance For UK Listed Companies And Their Advisers
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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The Financial Conduct Authority has released Primary Market Bulletin 67, addressing key updates for UK listed companies including enhancements to the National Storage Mechanism's user interface and insights from its review of how sponsors are incorporating artificial intelligence into their services. The bulletin also proposes amendments to guidance notes on the Prospectus Rules sourcebook and announces improvements to the Electronic Submission System.
In Primary Market Bulletin 67, the FCA discusses updates to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), how sponsors are using AI and proposed amendments to its guidance notes
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Primary Market Bulletin 67 (PMB 67) which provides an update on various topics for UK listed companies.
It covers:
- updates it has made, and plans to make, to the user interface for its National Storage Mechanism (the archive for market announcements and disclosures under the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Prospectus Rules and the UK Market Abuse Regulation);
- its conclusions following a review of a small sample of sponsors to see how they are using AI in connection with the provision of sponsor services. The FCA emphasises the importance of human oversight, whilst recognising the benefits AI can bring (for example by reducing unnecessary cost);
- updates to the Electronic Submission System (ESS), which now enables users to update their profile (for example their job title) instead of creating a new one; and
- proposed minor changes to its guidance notes on the Prospectus Rules sourcebook (to reflect recent rule changes) and the proposed revocation of two guidance notes it considers no longer relevant (on the independent business requirements and listing securities via final terms). The consultation on the changes to the guidance notes closes on 9 December 2026.
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