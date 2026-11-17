On 23 October 2026, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published the findings of its multi-firm review into how firms in private markets manage conflicts of interest.

The review is a call to action for firms and sits against a backdrop of significant growth in private markets, increasingly complex business models and a broadening of the investor base. Although the review was not wholly critical, the FCA found inconsistency in the standards applied and is particularly concerned where systems and controls relating to conflicts have not matured sufficiently in line with the growth of firms' business models.

The FCA reviewed conflicts issues from two perspectives: (i) those driven by firms’ business models and operating structures; and (ii) those that arise and evolve throughout the investment lifecycle from the origination and allocation of assets through to valuation and exit. Unsurprisingly the FCA is focused on the substance of firms’ arrangements and how these are embedded in practice. The FCA expects firms to demonstrate, through records, minutes and audit trails, that controls operate effectively and that decisions relating to conflicts were taken fairly.

The FCA wants to see ownership of conflicts processes across all three lines of defence with conflicts viewed as a capability that develops alongside the business. Firms should approach conflicts prevention and management as an ongoing process whereby they consistently assess and review their governance and controls as their complexity and size grows. The FCA also challenges firms to consider how they can design their business models to reduce or avoid conflicts rather than relying solely on mitigation once conflicts arise.

Governance and oversight

Increased complexity requires enhanced systems and controls: The FCA noted a clear link between the complexity of a firm’s business model and ownership structure, and the level of inherent conflicts risk. Firms with more complex business models need to operate with stronger governance and control frameworks with embedded policies and controls throughout the investment lifecycle and maintain comprehensive conflict inventories.

Substance over legal form: The FCA warned against practices where firms narrowly scoped their conflicts frameworks on the basis that their UK activities were legally characterised as advisory only (e.g. because portfolio management decisions were taken overseas). The FCA criticised this approach where UK-based staff were frequently involved in significant parts of the investment lifecycle. Even when acting in an advisory role, staff can be involved in activities that could create significant conflicts of interest meaning that the conflicts framework was designed too narrowly and failed to take into account inherent business risks.

Identifying conflicts promptly: The FCA emphasised the importance of embedding conflict identification frameworks across all three lines of defence to ensure prompt conflict identification. Stronger practices included providing bespoke training on conflict identification with conflicts viewed as an ongoing process and, for transaction-level conflicts, implementing clearly defined triggers for reassessment of conflicts.

Document, training and record keeping: Although the FCA’s review focused on the controls firms have implemented in practice, the FCA highlighted the importance of firms ensuring their conflicts frameworks are aligned and supported by appropriate policy documentation. This is to ensure there are no gaps or inconsistencies in firms' approaches. The FCA found that where firms had not updated documentation to reflect changes in business models, product offerings, ownership structures or conflict risks, they were less useful as a tool for identifying and managing conflicts. The FCA further emphasised the benefit of implementing tailored role specific conflicts training, and the value of retaining files and high-quality records evidencing decisions to demonstrate a firm’s compliance with policies and regulatory obligations. The FCA noted that training and record keeping practices should be kept under review as business models and risks evolve.

Oversight: The FCA found that those firms with the strongest oversight arrangements had clearly defined governance structures, including a conflicts committee with clear responsibilities for reviewing the effectiveness of conflicts arrangements. The FCA expressed concern about certain arrangements where the second line compliance function is heavily involved in initial conflicts identification. While noting that independent oversight of conflicts can be useful, the FCA noted the risk that such early involvement could reduce the ability of the compliance function to provide oversight and independent review after the event. The FCA found the firms with the strongest arrangements kept "control room" compliance staff separate from second-line assurance teams.

Role of Limited Partner Advisory Committees (“LPACs”): The FCA cautioned that LPACs were not always effective as a conflict-management tool. Although investor consent was a helpful means of handling conflicts, firms should not solely rely on consultation with a subset of specific investors as the primary mechanism to manage material conflicts. Instead, investor consultation should be utilised alongside strong governance, oversight and conflicts-management arrangements.

Personal conflicts

Personal account dealing: The FCA reiterated that firms have obligations under COBS 11.7A (for MiFID business) and COBS 11.7 (for non-MiFID business) to maintain adequate arrangements to prevent staff from entering into certain personal transactions. The FCA noted that certain types of personal investment are more likely to arise in private markets, such as investments in portfolio companies or their suppliers, customers and landlords, co-investment opportunities and interests associated with sponsors and counterparties.

Gifts and entertainment: The FCA’s principal concern was the effectiveness, not the existence, of firms’ gifts and entertainment policies. The FCA highlighted that stronger firms recorded the business purpose, basis of valuation, rationale for approval, and monitored the cumulative exposure of gifts and entertainment offered to the firm. The FCA also reminded firms to be cognisant of the inducement rules in COBS 2.3A for MiFID business and, for AIFMs, Article 24 of the AIFMD Level 2 Regulation. The FCA also referred to previous inducements guidance including an FSA report from 2012 and findings from a thematic review in 2016.

Conflicts across the investment cycle

Origination and deal sourcing: The FCA noted the benefits of firms assessing potential conflicts at the earliest stages of deal origination, often engaging Legal and Compliance before NDAs were signed. This allowed firms to ensure that potential conflicts were identified, challenged and mitigated before opportunities progressed further.

Information controls: The FCA warned against relying on training and informal zoning alone to provide sufficient controls. The FCA found that where physical and system-based separation was combined with active compliance monitoring, this added an effective layer of second-line oversight that helped control confidential information.

Allocation: The FCA reviewed firms’ approaches to fund allocation decisions. The FCA highlighted that stronger firms used predefined criteria and documented how investor fairness was considered as opposed to allowing investment teams to exercise broad discretion without a clearly defined methodology. Good practices included the maintenance of dedicated allocation committees, memoranda and periodic reviews of outcomes, giving firms greater assurance that competing investor interests had been balanced appropriately.

Connected and multi-party transactions: The FCA reviewed firms' arrangements for managing conflicts with connected or multi-party transactions involving multiple funds, investor groups or affiliated parties whose interests may not align. In particular, the FCA considered, situations such as fund-to-fund transactions, continuation vehicles, warehousing arrangements, related-party and affiliated transactions, secondary transactions and fund wind-downs. The FCA found that effective approaches included subjecting transactions to enhanced governance and conflict clearance beyond business-as-usual approvals, use of separate decision-making teams for each side and commissioning of separate independent valuations. Stronger firms also undertook compliance monitoring and thematic reviews to assess whether controls were operating effectively in practice and these arrangements were also supplemented with LPAC engagement (either through consent or disclosure). In end-of-fund situations, stronger firms specifically considered conflicts arising from extensions, liquidations, secondary transactions and distressed scenarios within formal governance frameworks. These situations were subject to additional review, challenge and escalation to Realisation Committees, LPACs or other governance bodies.

Cross-fund transactions and continuation vehicles: The FCA found that better arrangements included maintaining clear separation between buy-side and sell-side decision-makers, use of independent valuations and challenge, and engagement of LPACs where appropriate when on both sides of a transaction.

Investor alignment: The FCA identified stronger firms as having clear alignment between investor and manager interests where GP commitments are invested alongside clients’ money. Better arrangements included proactive governance which sought to identify and manage situations where fees, expenses, fundraising activity, capital deployment pressures and other commercial incentives could influence decision-making. The FCA further highlighted the importance of transaction reviews, governance committee scrutiny and enhanced transparency and oversight mechanisms, including LPAC engagement.

Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN)s and side letters: Stronger firms treated MFN clauses and side letters as part of their wider investor-fairness framework, not merely as contractual arrangements. The FCA noted that these firms also applied legal and compliance oversight, maintained structured governance around preferential rights and gave eligible investors opportunities to harmonise terms through MFNs where appropriate.

Disclosures: The FCA emphasised that firms should treat disclosure as a supplementary control rather than a substitute for conflicts management, prioritising avoidance and mitigation first, and engaging investors and LPACs early enough to influence outcomes. The FCA also noted that some firms were willing to exceed minimum contractual disclosure obligations where they considered that perceived conflict risks were high.

What should you do now?

We recommend that firms:

carry out a gap analysis against the FCA’s findings;

undertake a comprehensive and holistic assessment of their conflicts management process to ensure that this is sufficiently tailored to the firm’s conflicts risks;

test that their conflicts framework is implemented in practice and reflects the firm’s documented procedures;

ensure their conflicts framework captures all relevant UK activities;

review governance of cross-fund and continuation transactions, including the separation of key decision-makers and the approach to valuations;

review gifts and entertainment records to ensure they record business purpose and consider monitoring of cumulative exposure;

consider the role of second-line monitoring and internal audit in reviewing the conflicts framework and its application; and

review how LPAC arrangements, MFNs, side letters and disclosure fit within the wider conflicts framework.

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