Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

When Separation And Divorce Reveal Domestic Abuse: Understanding The Options Available In Scotland

Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine
Contributor
Aberdein Considine

Aberdein Considine

Aberdein Considine is a UK-wide law firm advising individuals, families, businesses and financial...

View firm profile
Explore more from Aberdein Considine

Domestic abuse extends far beyond physical violence, encompassing coercive control, financial manipulation, and emotional harm that often intensifies after separation. Scottish law provides several protective remedies including Domestic Abuse Interdicts, Non-Harassment Orders, and Exclusion Orders, but understanding when mediation is appropriate versus when legal intervention becomes necessary requires careful assessment of power dynamics and safety concerns.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Emma Roman
Emma Roman

As we come to the end of Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, I have been reflecting on a training session I recently attended on mediation in cases involving domestic abuse. It was a thought-provoking session and one which challenged some of the assumptions people may have about the appropriateness of mediation in situations involving domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse is not always obvious. Whilst physical violence may be what first comes to mind, abuse can take many forms. We frequently see situations involving coercive and controlling behaviour, financial abuse, intimidation, emotional abuse, isolation from family and friends, and ongoing harassment. In many cases, the individual experiencing that behaviour may not initially recognise it as abuse.

The law in Scotland has also evolved to recognise this reality. The Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 created a specific criminal offence of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards a partner or former partner, recognising that domestic abuse is often characterised by patterns of coercive and controlling behaviour rather than isolated incidents of physical violence.

The training session I attended really brought home the impact that domestic abuse can have on the whole family, particularly children. Hearing the experiences of children who had been exposed to domestic abuse within their home was harrowing and served as an important reminder that abusive behaviour in the family home can have a significant and lasting impact on children.

Mediation can be an effective way of resolving family disputes without the need for court proceedings. However, where domestic abuse is present, there can be a significant imbalance of power between the parties. One person may feel unable to speak openly, negotiate freely or challenge proposals being put forward. Careful assessment during initial appointments is therefore essential before mediation is considered, to ensure that the process is appropriate and that both parties can participate safely and effectively.

Something that particularly resonated with me was the recognition that separation is not always the end of abusive behaviour. In fact, it can sometimes be the point at which matters escalate. What may initially appear to be a difficult separation can sometimes reveal a pattern of coercive, controlling or harassing behaviour requiring legal protection.

In those circumstances, the Scottish courts have a range of remedies available.

A Domestic Abuse Interdict can be used to prohibit an individual from carrying out certain acts, such as contacting their ex-partner, attending at their home or workplace, or engaging in threatening, abusive or harassing behaviour. Where appropriate, a domestic abuse interdict determination can be attached, giving the police powers to arrest a person suspected of breaching the order. Such orders can provide important protection where there are concerns about ongoing abuse or the risk of further abusive behaviour.

A Non-Harassment Order may also be available where a person's behaviour is causing alarm or distress. These orders can provide important reassurance and protection where there are ongoing concerns about an individual's conduct. Breaching a Non-Harassment Order is a criminal offence.

For those who continue to share a home with an abusive spouse or partner, an Exclusion Order may also be an option. An Exclusion Order can suspend a person's occupancy rights and require them to leave the family home. Before granting such an order, the court requires to be satisfied that it is necessary for the protection of the physical or mental wellbeing of the applicant or any children involved. The court must carefully consider all the circumstances before deciding whether such an order is justified.

Whilst many family disputes can be resolved through negotiation or mediation, there are situations where protective measures are necessary to safeguard an individual's wellbeing and allow them to move forward safely. Understanding the options available is often the first step. Seeking advice at an early stage can help identify the support and legal protections available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

New ONS statistics reveal that couples are now staying married for an average of 13 years before divorcing, the longest duration since records began in 1963. With no-fault divorce now the standard process and divorce rates remaining below historical levels, what do these trends mean for families navigating separation, and why do longer marriages often involve more complex financial and practical considerations?
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Divorce Costs In 2026 - What You Need To Know

Divorce in the UK is often described as "no fault" and more straightforward than it used to be, but cost remains a major concern in 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the main elements that influence divorce costs in the UK, from court fees and solicitor charges to property valuations and pension reports. Understanding what drives expenses and how to manage them effectively can help separating couples navigate the financial realities of divorce while minimizing unnecessary costs.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose
Article

What Do The New Statistics Published By The Office For National Statistics Tell Us About Family Life In England And Wales?

The Office of National Statistics has released new data on divorce and civil partnership dissolution in England and Wales through 2025, revealing that the average relationship ends after approximately 13 years. With over 105,000 couples legally ending their relationships in 2025 and cohabitation rates rising to 24.3% of coupled households, these statistics highlight the urgent need for comprehensive legal frameworks that address both married and unmarried partnerships.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Why Proposed IHT Changes Won't Stop This Commercial Property Strategy

Changes to inheritance tax rules from April 2027 will bring most unused pension funds into IHT scope, but the underlying tax advantages of holding commercial property through Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs) or Small Self-Administered Schemes (SSAS) remain compelling. Business owners can still benefit from income tax and capital gains tax exemptions on rental income and investment gains, while potentially separating trading businesses from property assets for enhanced retirement planning and wealth d
United KingdomTax
Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine
Article

Energy Employers Toughen Up Restrictions On Exiting Senior Staff As Competition For Talent Intensifies In An Increasingly Challenging UK Market

The UK energy sector faces unprecedented challenges as it transitions to net zero amid market volatility and fierce competition for specialist talent. Senior employees with strategic expertise and key relationships are increasingly valuable, yet their departure poses significant risks to organisations. How can energy companies effectively protect their legitimate business interests when these pivotal individuals move to competitors or ventures abroad?
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine
Article

New Rights For Bereavement Leave To Be Introduced For Pregnancy Loss And Expanded Range Of Relationships

The UK Government has announced significant changes to bereavement and pregnancy loss leave entitlements, expanding statutory rights to cover a broader range of family relationships and earlier-stage pregnancy losses. These reforms, set to take effect from April 2027, will provide employees with new protections during some of life's most difficult moments, while requiring employers to update their policies and prepare for implementation.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine
Article

Why Employers Should Follow Tesco’s Lead On Domestic Abuse Safe Leave

Tesco's groundbreaking Safe Leave policy offers three days of paid leave for employees experiencing domestic abuse, providing crucial time to attend legal proceedings, secure housing, or manage finances without depleting annual leave. This initiative highlights the growing recognition that standard holiday entitlements can be monitored by perpetrators, making dedicated, confidential leave essential for victim safety and financial independence. As legislative momentum builds toward statutory requirements, bu
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine