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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Post-separation Spending In Divorce: What You Must Disclose

JMW Solicitors LLP
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When finances remain unresolved after separation, questions arise about spending autonomy and financial transparency. Post-separation expenditure can significantly impact divorce proceedings...

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Laura Bailey
Laura Bailey

If you have separated but your finances are not yet resolved, you may be wondering whether you can spend your money as you choose. You may open a new account, make decisions without consulting your former partner or begin paying different household costs. However, your post-separation spending may still be relevant to negotiations or financial remedy proceedings. Trying to conceal that spending is rarely a good idea: it can create costly difficulties and affect your credibility in the eyes of the court.

Full and frank disclosure

Both parties must provide full and frank financial disclosure throughout negotiations and court proceedings. This duty is ongoing, so information may need to be updated as circumstances change. Disclosure commonly includes bank and credit card statements, savings, investments, property interests, income, pensions and liabilities. Moving money between accounts, using cash or failing to disclose an account does not place spending beyond scrutiny. Transfers and withdrawals can often be identified from statements or raised through questionnaires. A lack of transparency can damage credibility, increase legal costs, delay settlement and, in serious cases, lead to adverse findings or costs consequences.

Why the timing matters

Financial remedy proceedings commonly take around 12–18 months, although the timetable varies between cases. Spending during the marriage, after separation and while proceedings are underway may therefore be examined closely. The court can order disclosure dating back as far as is necessary and proportionate to clarify the financial landscape. This may be particularly relevant where there are unexplained transfers, large cash withdrawals, new debts or a sudden reduction in savings. The court can consider whether expenditure was reasonable, whether assets were deliberately reduced and whether either party’s presentation of their finances is reliable. Context is important: the date, purpose, amount and source of a payment may all affect how it is viewed.

Will spending affect the outcome of your case?

Ordinary living costs, reasonable purchases and genuine expenses are unlikely to  significantly impact the court’s decision on a financial settlement, particularly where they reflect the family’s established standard of living. The court will not usually conduct a forensic audit of every routine transaction. Even so, spending can still attract criticism. A pattern of excessive or unexplained expenditure may influence the judge’s view of a party’s credibility, the family’s true standard of living, the resources genuinely available and what represents a fair overall settlement. In an appropriate case, the court may also consider whether an asset should be treated as still available because one party has deliberately dissipated it.

Trying to conceal post-separation spending is rarely successful, and it risks making the expenditure appear worse than it is in reality. Transparency is usually the safest approach: disclose the transaction, retain the supporting evidence and explain the reason for it. There may be a straightforward justification, such as rehousing costs, legal fees, essential repairs, children’s expenses or meeting ordinary outgoings from a reduced income. Hiding a payment is likely to create a larger problem than the payment itself. The timing of certain purchases can nevertheless be important, and our team can provide bespoke advice on a case-by-case basis.

Practical steps

So, how should you approach spending following a separation or in anticipation of divorce proceedings? A few sensible precautions can reduce the risk of later dispute:

  1. Keep clear records of expenditure and transfers, including the reason for any substantial payment.
  2. Retain receipts, invoices and correspondence so that unusual transactions can be explained promptly.
  3. Avoid moving money between accounts simply to make it harder to trace, and ensure every relevant account is disclosed.
  4. Take legal advice before making an unusual or substantial payment, gifting money, disposing of an asset or taking on significant new debt.

If you are concerned about post-separation spending, financial disclosure or a proposed substantial transaction, taking advice at an early stage can help you avoid unnecessary disputes and protect your position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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