Love, Logic, And A Little Bit Of Paperwork: The Importance Of Prenuptial Agreements

There was a time when raising the word "prenup" before a wedding felt almost like handing your fiancé a break-up letter with the ink still wet on the invitations. This is no longer the case. Around the world, more couples (often younger ones, and often more financially established than their parents were at the same age) are treating a prenuptial agreement the way they treat travel insurance; not a vote against the trip, but a sensible way to enjoy it with fewer worries.

In this article, we look at how prenuptial agreements are approached across Singapore, Hong Kong, England and Wales, California and New York, and the protections they can offer couples in each jurisdiction.

A study published by the Singapore Judicial College in around 2021 found that:

A majority of interviewee lawyers reported an increase in the number of couples entering into prenuptial agreements in the preceding 5 years;

There is growing interest in prenuptial agreements in Singapore; and

The majority of the couples entering into prenups were (1) of higher net worth, and (2) under the age of 40.

The trend is undeniable. Prenups are getting more popular, even in conservative Singapore. In Hong Kong, nuptial agreements have been recognized and taken into account to a varying extent for more than a decade and are, without a doubt, on the increase. So what are savvy couples using their prenups for?

Protecting what you built before you met

People are marrying later, earning more, and arriving at the altar with substantially more built up in their own names than previous generations did. One of the items a prenup lets a couple decide, in advance and on good terms, is how premarital wealth should be treated if things ever go wrong.

In Singapore, this typically looks like a schedule listing each party's premarital assets, with the agreement that these are intended to remain outside the pool of matrimonial assets on any future division. Couples sometimes go a step further, extending that protection to the proceeds of sale or income generated from those premarital assets during marriage. It is worth being clear-eyed about what this actually achieves. Our courts retain the ultimate power to divide matrimonial assets in whatever proportions they consider just and equitable, and a prenup cannot oust that power outright. What it can do is give the court a clear, well-evidenced factor to weigh, and, on the right facts, a very persuasive one as a pre-nuptial signals to the Court parties' understanding and agreement before any marital breakdown.

There is no blanket rule requiring the court to enforce a prenup to the exclusion of everything else, though English authority, which the Singapore courts have found persuasive, shows that a well-drafted agreement, entered into on the right facts, can carry what one judge memorably called "magnetic importance." In Singapore, judges who have upheld pre-nuptial agreements usually refer to it as a document that has "significant" and "even conclusive weight".

In Hong Kong, the position is very similar to Singapore in that the agreement cannot oust the jurisdiction of the court and the protections offered by statute. However, the Court of Final Appeal has specifically agreed with the English Supreme Court decision in Radmacher v Granatino allowing nuptial agreements to be enforceable in Hong Kong where the agreement is unvitiated, that is, where the safeguards mentioned below in the context of England and Wales are in place and both parties fully understood the agreement and its implications and have agreed to be bound by them.

Nuptial agreements in England and Wales, can be influential but are not enforceable. However, this summer, a government consultation sought views on potential law reform which could see nuptial agreements gaining legal status. The government proposed that qualifying nuptial agreements should become enforceable. There would be clear statutory safeguards in place to prevent the vulnerable from being coerced. According to the proposals, to be a qualifying nuptial agreement, it must be:

A valid contract (meaning that there are no vitiating factors such as mistake or misrepresentation)

Executed as a deed

Executed more than 28 days before the wedding

Reached following material financial disclosure

Made only following independent legal advice

The government in England and Wales have proposed that if the agreement meets those safeguards, it will be enforceable unless it fails to meet the individual's needs but that those needs should be more narrowly defined than in financial remedy cases generally. The agreements could not be used to opt out of children's needs.

There is a long way to go before the government's proposals become law but it is indicative of an increased level of support for nuptial agreements and a desire for clarity on the law in this area in England and Wales. It would be interesting to see what impact such a significant change might have on the interpretation of nuptial agreements in Singapore and Hong Kong.

In New York, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements are legally binding when the applicable formalities are satisfied. They must be in writing and executed and acknowledged with the same formalities as a deed, generally by signing and acknowledging the agreement before a notary public. The parties must enter the agreement freely and with sufficient disclosure of their financial circumstances (or acknowledge the right to disclosure and their satisfaction with the information received). New York courts generally favor enforcement of valid agreements, although provisions, or an agreement as a whole, may be set aside where technical requirements are not met or where there is unconscionability, overreaching, duress or fraud.

California starts from a different baseline than many jurisdictions because it is a community property state. As a result, income earned and assets and debts acquired during the marriage are generally presumed to be community property and are subject to equal division upon divorce. A prenuptial agreement allows a couple to alter that default regime, in whole or in part, which can be particularly important for families with multigenerational wealth, interests or expectations in a family business, or ownership of closely held business interests. California generally enforces prenuptial agreements when statutory requirements are satisfied.

These requirements include full and fair financial disclosure, a written agreement signed by both parties, representation by independent counsel or a valid waiver of counsel, and compliance with California's statutory seven-day waiting period before execution. When properly drafted and executed, a prenuptial agreement can provide predictability and help protect separate property interests while reflecting the parties' specific financial objectives.

Protecting the interests of third parties

A marriage rarely involves only two people’s assets. Parents who have accumulated generational wealth, whether through trusts, family businesses, or planned gifts such as the purchase of a home for a child around the time of the marriage, often want assurance that those assets will remain within the family. Business partners may have similar concerns. Few people would welcome the prospect of a co-founder’s former spouse acquiring an ownership interest or voting rights following a divorce. In the context of a family-owned enterprise, both considerations may be present at once. A thoughtfully drafted prenuptial agreement can address these concerns while providing clarity and certainty for everyone involved.

In Singapore and Hong Kong, a prenup can record that the incoming spouse has no matrimonial claim over such assets, giving comfort to parents and business partners alike, while still respecting the court's ultimate discretion under the Women's Charter and the Matrimonial Proceedings and Property Ordinance respectively.

Agreements in England and Wales are also often used to seek to preserve family wealth and protect business interests on divorce. In both jurisdictions, however, the ability to do that is subject to meeting the family's needs – it is not possible to contract out of that obligation.

The same planning considerations are particularly relevant in New York and California, where a carefully structured agreement can address separate property, family wealth and business interests in advance. In California, this can be especially significant because property acquired during marriage is presumptively community property absent an effective agreement providing otherwise.

Putting intentions on the table

Some of the most valuable conversations a prenuptial agreement encourages have little to do with money. Instead, they focus on the couple's shared vision for their future. If the parties plan to relocate shortly after the wedding, the agreement can memorialize that intention and identify the circumstances that might lead them to return. If one party expects to scale back or leave a career to care for children, that expectation can be addressed as well. None of these need to feel clinical or transactional. Rather, it is an opportunity for two people, at a time when they are aligned, optimistic, and planning a life together, to thoughtfully document the assumptions and expectations that will shape their future.

For internationally mobile couples, New York and California underscore the importance of coordinated cross-border planning. While both states generally enforce marital agreements, each maintains distinct procedural and substantive requirements. Couples with international ties should therefore consider the laws of any jurisdiction in which they are likely to reside, acquire property, or divorce when structuring a prenuptial agreement. A prenuptial agreement should not be viewed as a "set it and forget it" document. When a couple moves or experiences other significant changes in circumstances, a review of the agreement may be prudent to confirm that it continues to reflect their intentions and is likely to be enforced where it may ultimately be tested.

Getting financial transparency started early

Communication is, by most accounts, a major predictor of a happy marriage. Negotiating a prenup is, whether couples realize it or not, a communication exercise dressed up as a legal document. In many jurisdictions, the process demands extensive financial disclosure between the parties before an agreement can be relied upon.

In Singapore, Hong Kong and England and Wales, that disclosure is not optional if parties wish to draw up a prenuptial. Because a prenup is only ever one factor the court weighs in reaching a just and equitable outcome, the courts scrutinize the circumstances in which it was made. An agreement built on incomplete financial disclosure carries far less weight. Practically speaking, this means the discussion that produces a solid prenup is also the discussion that gets both parties speaking honestly about money before the wedding, rather than after the first serious argument about it. That is not a bad way to start a marriage.

Financial transparency is also central in New York and California. New York and California require sufficient disclosure of the parties’ financial circumstances, subject to an acknowledgement concerning the right to and adequacy of disclosure. These safeguards reinforce the practical value of discussing assets, liabilities and expectations openly before marriage.

Buying peace of mind for later

The purpose of a prenuptial agreement is to address difficult questions while the relationship is healthy, rather than leaving them to be contested later. Like insurance, it is something you hope never to need but are grateful to have. In our experience, couples with thoughtfully negotiated agreements often experience a less acrimonious divorce because the key decisions were made years earlier, under very different circumstances. When a marriage ends, the agreement can provide a roadmap that allows both parties to focus on recovery and the next chapter of their lives.

For couples in New York and California, that certainty is strengthened by legal frameworks that generally recognize marital agreements when the required safeguards are met. In New York, strict execution and acknowledgement requirements are particularly important. In California, couples must also account for the state’s community property regime and the seven-day cooling-off requirement.

An optimist's case for the prenup

It is easy to view a prenuptial agreement as a pessimistic document, a hedge against the possibility of failure. In reality, it is often just the opposite. Negotiating a prenuptial agreement requires openness, trust, and a willingness to address difficult issues before they become sources of conflict. By discussing expectations, finances, and future contingencies at the outset of a marriage, couples can establish a framework that promotes clarity and fairness. A thoughtfully negotiated prenuptial agreement can reflect a shared commitment to transparency and mutual respect. When approached in that spirit, it is not inconsistent with romance; rather, it is a practical expression of partnership and long-term planning.