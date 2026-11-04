J&P Spotlight: Interview With Jennifer Alderman

Meet Jennifer Alderman, Partner in J&P’s Private Wealth Disputes team. Jennifer advises clients on a wide range of inheritance, estate and trust disputes, including challenges to the validity of wills, disputes involving executors and beneficiaries, contentious Court of Protection matters and claims under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975. Jennifer Alderman joined J&P in February 2026, bringing extensive experience in resolving complex and sensitive private wealth disputes.

What is a private wealth dispute?

Private wealth disputes usually arise when there is disagreement about a will, an inheritance, the administration of an estate, a trust, or decisions made on behalf of someone who lacks mental capacity. These situations often occur during an already difficult time for families, which can make them particularly sensitive and emotionally challenging. My role is to help clients understand their legal position and find the most effective path towards resolving the dispute.

What are the most common reasons people challenge a will?

Every case is different, but common concerns include whether the person who made the will had the mental capacity to do so, whether they were pressured into making certain decisions, or whether the will was prepared and signed correctly. I also advise people who believe they have been unfairly excluded from a will or have not received reasonable financial provision from an estate. These are all issues that should be explored with specialist legal advice.

Do disputes always end up in court?

No. While some cases do progress to litigation, many disputes can be resolved through negotiation, mediation or other forms of alternative dispute resolution. A court claim is not always the best option. An important part of my role is helping clients understand the strengths and weaknesses of their case, manage risk and explore opportunities to reach a practical resolution wherever possible.

When should someone seek legal advice?

As early as possible. There are strict time limits that apply to certain inheritance and estate claims, and delays can make matters more difficult. Early advice can help preserve evidence, clarify your options and potentially avoid unnecessary escalation. Even if you’re unsure whether you have a valid claim, an initial conversation can help you understand where you stand.

What would you say to someone considering a will or inheritance dispute?

Many people worry that they are being unreasonable for raising concerns, particularly when family members are involved. The reality is that questions around a will, estate or trust are often entirely legitimate and deserve proper consideration. Seeking legal advice does not mean starting a fight; it simply allows you to understand your rights, responsibilities and options before deciding how to proceed.