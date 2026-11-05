International Surrogacy: Why Legal Advice Is Essential Before You Proceed

For many individuals and couples, surrogacy provides a pathway to parenthood that might not otherwise be possible. However, international surrogacy arrangements can be legally complex and, if approached without proper advice, may create significant difficulties for intended parents and, most importantly, for the child involved.

A recent High Court case has highlighted the risks of entering into overseas surrogacy arrangements without fully understanding the legal framework of the country where the arrangement takes place. In D & Anor v K, Mr Justice MacDonald warned intended parents against embarking on international surrogacy arrangements without carrying out appropriate due diligence and obtaining specialist legal advice.

What happened in the case?

The case concerned a couple who applied for a parental order in England and Wales following the birth of a child through a surrogate in China. The surrogate was a Chinese national, despite surrogacy being illegal in China and surrogacy arrangements generally being regarded as invalid by the Chinese courts.

The intended parents told the court that they were unaware that commercial surrogacy was unlawful in the jurisdiction where the arrangement had taken place. They stated that, had they been fully aware of the legal restrictions, they would not have proceeded under those circumstances.

Although the court ultimately granted the parental order because it was in the child’s best interests, the judge described the parents’ actions as an “unwise course” and stressed that the decision should not be seen as approval of unlawful commercial surrogacy arrangements abroad.

Why are international surrogacy arrangements so complicated?

Surrogacy law varies significantly from country to country.

What may be permitted in one jurisdiction may be prohibited entirely in another. In some countries, commercial surrogacy arrangements are lawful and regulated, while in others they are restricted or outright illegal. Intended parents must also consider how the arrangement will be recognised in England and Wales and whether they will be able to obtain legal parenthood once the child is born.

Issues commonly arise in relation to:

The legality of surrogacy in the foreign jurisdiction;

Immigration and nationality arrangements for the child;

Consent requirements for the surrogate;

The enforceability of any agreements entered into;

Payments made to the surrogate;

Applications for parental orders in England and Wales; and

The practical arrangements surrounding communication and contact between the intended parents and the surrogate.

What appears straightforward at the outset can become far more complicated once a child has been born.

The court’s warning

In his judgment, Mr Justice MacDonald emphasised the importance of obtaining specialist legal advice before entering into any international surrogacy arrangement. He also set out a series of questions that intended parents should be able to answer before proceeding, including understanding the relevant legal framework, ensuring the surrogate fully understands the arrangements, and considering how the relationship between the parties will operate before and after the birth.

The judgment serves as a reminder that courts will always prioritise the welfare of the child, but that does not guarantee that legal difficulties can easily be resolved after the event. Every case depends on its own facts, and avoidable complications can create uncertainty, stress and additional costs for all involved.

What is a parental order?

A parental order is the legal mechanism through which intended parents in a surrogacy arrangement can become the child’s legal parents in England and Wales.

Even where a child is living with the intended parents, a parental order is often required to transfer legal parenthood and permanently extinguish the surrogate’s legal status as a parent. The process involves strict legal requirements and careful consideration by the court.

For international surrogacy arrangements, obtaining a parental order can be particularly complex, especially where foreign laws or commercial payments are involved.

Seeking advice at an early stage

If you are considering surrogacy, particularly an arrangement involving another country, obtaining specialist family law advice before making any commitments can help you understand the risks, avoid unexpected complications and ensure that appropriate plans are in place from the outset.

Each surrogacy arrangement is unique, and early legal guidance can help intended parents navigate the process with greater confidence and clarity.