International Pre-nuptial Agreements: Tips And Traps For The Internationally Mobile

A pre-nuptial agreement that works in one country may not achieve the same result in another. For internationally mobile couples, understanding how different legal systems treat nuptial agreements is essential. Our Family team share the key tips and traps to consider when planning for marriage across borders.

Why international pre-nups matter more than ever

Today’s landscape of family life for many families is increasingly international. Cross-border relationships, global careers, and multi-jurisdictional asset portfolios are now commonplace among our clients. As a result, international pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements have become essential planning tools – not just to manage expectations in the event of divorce, but to provide clarity and protection across multiple legal systems. However, a common misconception persists that a pre-nuptial agreement valid in one country will automatically be effective everywhere. In fact, the reality is far more complex and failing to appreciate this can have costly consequences.

International couples face unique challenges

Different countries adopt radically different approaches to the recognition and enforcement of marital agreements. For example, while English law now affords significant weight to agreements that are freely entered into with a full appreciation of their implications (following the watershed Supreme Court decision in Radmacher v Granatino), other jurisdictions may treat such agreements as binding contracts, may disregard them entirely, or apply them only to property situated within their borders. Furthermore, where and how divorce proceedings are commenced – often decided by domicile, habitual residence, or nationality – can have a decisive impact on whether a pre-nuptial agreement will be upheld and which law will be applied.

English courts have repeatedly emphasised that even if a pre-nuptial agreement is valid and commonplace in the country where it was signed, the English court will still scrutinise issues such as whether the agreement was entered into freely, with full understanding, and without undue pressure or significant imbalance between the parties. And the outcome must be fair.

English law assesses fairness in the circumstances existing when the court is asked to give effect to the agreement, rather than solely by reference to the position when it was signed. The court will consider the statutory factors and the parties’ needs, compensation and sharing claims, and will not give effect to terms that leave one party in a predicament of real need while the other enjoys a substantial surplus. Not every other legal jurisdiction follows the same approach and care must be taken to understand how foreign courts, which may be asked to hear a divorce case, will regard any nuptial agreement prepared elsewhere.

The Family Team at Wedlake Bell regularly advise on prenuptial agreements for UK-based and international families. We have compiled some tips for individuals making plans for a marriage.

Tips for international pre-nups

Early and specialist legal advice : both parties should obtain independent legal advice in all relevant jurisdictions. The absence of advice is not always fatal as the law currently stands but can reduce the weight the court gives to an agreement, especially if a party did not fully appreciate its implications. If, as seems likely, parliament reforms the law on pre-nuptial agreements, however, this requirement could well become mandatory and agreements reached without legal advice could be ignored by the court.

: both parties should obtain independent legal advice in all relevant jurisdictions. The absence of advice is not always fatal as the law currently stands but can reduce the weight the court gives to an agreement, especially if a party did not fully appreciate its implications. If, as seems likely, parliament reforms the law on pre-nuptial agreements, however, this requirement could well become mandatory and agreements reached without legal advice could be ignored by the court. Full and frank financial disclosure : comprehensive disclosure ensures both parties understand the financial landscape and reduces scope for subsequent challenge. Whilst this requirement is also not currently mandatory, it seems likely to become so if the government’s contemplated legal reforms are placed on the statute book.

: comprehensive disclosure ensures both parties understand the financial landscape and reduces scope for subsequent challenge. Whilst this requirement is also not currently mandatory, it seems likely to become so if the government’s contemplated legal reforms are placed on the statute book. Clarity of intent : record the parties’ intentions – including the choice of law and preferred divorce jurisdiction – clearly in the agreement. Specify which country’s courts should resolve disputes and which law should apply. Couples signing nuptial agreements often place significant importance on predictability of outcome. Identifying the legal framework against which the agreement has been drafted enables advisers in each relevant country to coordinate its terms and help reduce later arguments about the parties’ intentions. A preferred-jurisdiction clause can discourage tactical forum disputes and support consistent planning for assets held across multiple jurisdictions, although it cannot by itself confer jurisdiction or prevent a court that is otherwise competent from hearing the case.

: record the parties’ intentions – including the choice of law and preferred divorce jurisdiction – clearly in the agreement. Specify which country’s courts should resolve disputes and which law should apply. Couples signing nuptial agreements often place significant importance on predictability of outcome. Identifying the legal framework against which the agreement has been drafted enables advisers in each relevant country to coordinate its terms and help reduce later arguments about the parties’ intentions. A preferred-jurisdiction clause can discourage tactical forum disputes and support consistent planning for assets held across multiple jurisdictions, although it cannot by itself confer jurisdiction or prevent a court that is otherwise competent from hearing the case. Meet needs generously : agreements directed at English courts should not leave a party in real need or fail to provide for children. English courts will not uphold agreements that are manifestly unfair or fail to meet needs. Nuptial agreements can be manifestly generous and still secure a significant outcome advantage compared to marrying without a pre-nuptial agreement – the two concepts are not mutually exclusive.

: agreements directed at English courts should not leave a party in real need or fail to provide for children. English courts will not uphold agreements that are manifestly unfair or fail to meet needs. Nuptial agreements can be manifestly generous and still secure a significant outcome advantage compared to marrying without a pre-nuptial agreement – the two concepts are not mutually exclusive. Anticipate mobility : consider the likelihood of future moves, changes in domicile or habitual residence, and the possibility that proceedings could be issued in multiple forums. Plans can change during marriage. Obtaining advice on the strength of your nuptial agreement should be part of the advice suite of any family contemplating a move to another country.

: consider the likelihood of future moves, changes in domicile or habitual residence, and the possibility that proceedings could be issued in multiple forums. Plans can change during marriage. Obtaining advice on the strength of your nuptial agreement should be part of the advice suite of any family contemplating a move to another country. Never ignore children’s needs: any agreement that fails to make adequate provision for children’s needs is likely to be overridden by English courts. Parents would do well to consider at an early stage in the marriage how they plan to bring up their children and a well drafted pre-nuptial agreement can help with this by setting and managing expectations on a whole range of issues from hiring outside help to schooling.

Final Words

Nuptial agreements are powerful planning tools for internationally mobile families with global lives and assets. Proper planning, specialist advice, and careful drafting are essential to maximise enforceability and managing the risks of moving between different legal systems.