House v Helme: A Cautionary Tale For Executors Facing Removal

The recent decision in House v Helme provides a timely reminder of the court's broad powers to remove executors and, perhaps more significantly, of the personal costs risks faced by those who choose to resist removal proceedings.

While the legal principles themselves are well established, the judgment offers a practical illustration of how delay, poor communication, conflicts of interest and litigation conduct can combine to justify removal. For advisers acting for executors, trustees and family members involved in estate administrations, the decision contains several important lessons, particularly the potential personal exposure of executors to adverse costs orders.

The facts

The case concerned the estate of Mary Organ, which included substantial rural property assets in Wiltshire and had a probate value of approximately £4.7 million. Under her Will, the residuary estate was left to two charities, Dorothy House and Julia's House, who brought proceedings seeking the removal of the executors.

The charities raised a number of concerns regarding the administration of the estate, including significant delays, the executors' failure to notify the residuary beneficiaries of their entitlement for more than two years, alleged conflicts of interest arising from a proposed sale of estate property and decisions said to be inconsistent with the executors' fiduciary duties.

Although the executors ceased actively opposing their removal by the time of the final hearing, the court nevertheless took the opportunity to review the principles governing removal applications and to consider the costs consequences arising from the executors' conduct.

Removal remains a practical, not punitive, jurisdiction

The judgment serves as a useful reminder that the court's focus in a section 50 application is not on punishment or blame.

The court reiterated that dishonesty, misconduct or breach of duty are not prerequisites for removing an executor, nor does an applicant need to demonstrate that the executor's conduct has caused actual financial loss to the estate. Instead, the central question is whether the executor's continued involvement is conducive to the proper administration of the estate and is in the best interests of the beneficiaries. In considering that question, the court may take into account a range of factors, including:

the quality of the administration;

the seriousness of any criticisms made of the executors;

the wishes of beneficiaries;

the testator's choice of executor;

the extent to which relationships have broken down; and

the work remaining to be done within the estate.

As many private client advisers will know, a mere breakdown in relationships is not usually enough. However, where that breakdown stems from concerns regarding the administration itself, or creates practical obstacles to progressing the estate, the executor's removal may become appropriate.

Communication matters

One of the more interesting aspects of the judgment was the discussion regarding whether executors owe a duty to notify beneficiaries of their entitlement under a will. The court followed existing authority suggesting that there is no general legal duty requiring an executor to inform beneficiaries of their interest. However, the judge questioned whether that position sits comfortably with beneficiaries' rights to proper estate administration once an executor has actively assumed office.

Importantly, the court made clear that the absence of a legal duty does not make non-disclosure good practice. The executors' failure to notify the charities was regarded as unusual and capable of undermining confidence in the administration. While not a standalone ground for removal, it became part of the overall evidential case which supported the court's intervention.

For professionals advising personal representatives, the decision is a useful reminder that transparency and proactive communication remain critical components of a well-run estate administration.

Managing conflicts remains essential

The judgment also highlights the importance of identifying and managing conflicts of interest at an early stage. Particular scrutiny was applied to the proposed sale of Church Farm, where the prospective purchasers were connected to one executor and were clients of the firm employing the other executor. The same firm was also proposing to act in the transaction.

While the court accepted that there were legitimate commercial reasons for pursuing the sale, the executors were criticised for failing to make sufficiently early and complete disclosure of the potential conflicts and for not taking more robust steps to address beneficiary concerns.

Although these issues were not, of themselves, determinative, they contributed to a broader loss of beneficiary confidence in the administration. The case therefore serves as a reminder that perceived conflicts can be almost as problematic as actual conflicts where they are not identified, disclosed and managed transparently.

The most significant lesson: costs and indemnity

The most striking aspect of the decision is the court's approach to costs.

The executors were ordered to pay the charities' costs on the indemnity basis after the court concluded that aspects of their litigation conduct fell outside the norm. Factors relied on included the apparent acceleration of the property exchange following notice of a proposed injunction application, procedural failings in the conduct of the litigation, and the rejection of opportunities to retire voluntarily at an earlier stage.

The court then considered whether those costs, together with the executors' own legal costs, could be recovered from the estate or would have to be borne personally.

Ordinarily, executors benefit from an indemnity which allows them to recover liabilities and expenses properly incurred while acting on behalf of the estate. However, the court concluded that the executors were not defending the interests of the estate. Instead, they were defending their own position and attempting to resist criticisms made of their conduct.

As a result, the court held that they were acting in a personal capacity and could not rely on the estate indemnity. The judge went further, finding that even if the costs had been incurred on behalf of the estate, the executors' conduct was sufficiently unreasonable that the costs would not have been regarded as properly incurred in any event. Therefore, the executors became personally liable for both their own costs and the charities' costs.

This aspect of the judgment will be of particular interest to professional advisers. The decision in House v Helme is a reminder that, where executors choose to defend their personal position and do so unreasonably, they may face substantial personal financial consequences.

Practical takeaways

For private client practitioners, House v Helme is less important for any development of the law than for the practical lessons it provides.

Executors should be reminded that:

removal does not require dishonesty or proven loss;

prolonged delay and poor communication can become powerful factors in removal applications;

conflicts of interest must be identified, disclosed and managed carefully; and

resisting removal proceedings carries potentially significant personal costs consequences.

Perhaps most importantly, executors should not assume that litigation concerning their removal will automatically be funded by the estate. If the court concludes that they are primarily defending their own position rather than advancing the interests of the estate, they may lose the protection of the executor's indemnity.

House v Helme is, therefore, a useful reminder that the court will scrutinise not only the decisions made by executors, but also the way they administer an estate and engage with beneficiaries. Executors must administer estates transparently, manage beneficiary relationships carefully and address concerns appropriately. Failure to do so may result in both their removal and personal exposure to costs.