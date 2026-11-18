For British nationals who own property in France, inheritance planning involves a different set of legal rules from those that apply in England and Wales. French succession law restricts who can inherit certain parts of an estate, and those restrictions can have significant consequences for surviving spouses, children and step-children.

Although it is possible in some circumstances to elect English law to govern the succession, doing so does not necessarily resolve every difficulty. French inheritance tax rules continue to apply, and recent developments concerning children’s inheritance rights have introduced further considerations for cross-border estates.

Which law decides who inherits?

The first question for any family with French property is whether French succession law applies to them at all. Under the EU Succession Regulation, which France has applied since 17th August 2015, the starting point is that the law of the country where a person was habitually resident when they died governs their whole estate. Instead of that default, a person can choose in their Will the law of a country of which they are a national.

The UK did not opt into the Regulation and has since left the EU, but France applies it regardless. A British national with close ties to England or Wales can therefore elect the law of England and Wales to govern their succession, including their French property. Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own succession law, so the election should reflect the part of the UK with which the person is connected.

In practice, this produces three broad positions. A person who lives in France and has not made an election will have French law applied to their estate. For someone living in England without an election, English law might be expected to apply, but French property can still end up governed by French law, because English conflict of laws rules have traditionally referred land back to the law of the country where it sits. Where a valid election of English law has been made, the estate, French property included, is in principle governed by English law, subject to one exception for certain families explained below.

Forced heirship and the children’s reserved share

Where French law governs an estate, its central feature is the réserve héréditaire, usually translated as forced heirship. Children are the principal protected heirs, known as héritiers réservataires, and they are entitled to a fixed share of the estate that cannot be taken from them by Will. With one child, half of the estate is reserved. Two children share a reserved portion of two thirds, and three or more children share three quarters. Whatever remains is the quotité disponible, the freely disposable portion, which the owner can leave to anyone they wish.

In practical terms, a parent with two children and an estate worth €300,000 would find €200,000 reserved for those children, leaving €100,000 that could be left to someone else. The reserved share belongs to each child automatically. It does not depend on need, on how close the child was to the parent, or on whether the child is already financially secure. Where a child has died before the parent, that child’s own descendants can step into their place.

The position of a surviving spouse

French law gives a surviving husband or wife relatively limited protection where there are children. A spouse is not a forced heir at all while the deceased leaves descendants. Only where there are no children or grandchildren does the spouse acquire a reserved share, and even then it is limited to one quarter of the estate (though they also benefit from some statutory rights over the matrimonial hom).

Without a Will, the spouse’s entitlement depends on the shape of the family. If all of the children are children of both spouses, the surviving spouse can choose between outright ownership of one quarter and a life interest, or usufruit, over the whole estate. A usufruit allows the surviving spouse to go on living in the property or to receive the income it produces, while the children hold the underlying ownership. Where the deceased had children from a previous relationship, the choice disappears and the spouse receives one quarter outright. French law does provide ways to strengthen a spouse’s position, including the donation entre époux and the choice of matrimonial regime, but each operates within limits designed to protect the children’s reserved share. It is to be noted that those rights do not extend to a PACS partner, and by extension do not extend to a civil partner under a civil partnership governed by the law of England and Wales.

When an election of English law may not be enough

The exception mentioned above comes from a paragraph France added to Article 913 of its Civil Code in 2021. For deaths on or after 1st November 2021, it gives children a right, known as the prélèvement compensatoire or compensatory levy, to claim from assets in France the share that French forced heirship would have given them, where the law governing the estate contains no reserved share protecting children.

The levy can only arise where the person who has died, or at least one of their children, was a national of an EU country or living in one at the date of death. A family living in the UK, in which neither the parent nor any of the children holds EU nationality, falls outside it. Families in which a parent or child lives in France or elsewhere in the EU, or holds Irish or another EU nationality, may fall within its scope.

For families within its scope, there is now some indication of how the levy should be applied. In June 2026, the European Commission published the French government’s explanation that the levy is not intended to apply where the foreign law already provides some mechanism protecting children, and the Commission closed its complaints procedure on 28 July 2026. The French authorities indicated that the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975, which allows a child to apply to the English court for reasonable financial provision, could amount to such a mechanism.

That explanation is helpful, but it comes from a government rather than a court and does not bind the French courts. A 1975 Act claim depends on meeting specific criteria and leaves any award to the court’s discretion, whereas forced heirship gives a child a fixed, automatic share. Buckles’ French team therefore advises families within the scope of the levy to take it into account when planning, rather than assuming an election of English law will close off a claim against French assets.

French inheritance tax applies either way

Whichever law governs the succession, French inheritance tax, known as droits de succession, still has to be considered. It applies to assets situated in France regardless of where the deceased lived. Where the deceased was tax resident in France, it can extend to their worldwide assets. It can also reach overseas assets inherited by a beneficiary who is tax resident in France and has been resident there for at least six of the preceding ten years. In each case, the terms of any applicable tax treaty can change the result.

The amount payable depends on the relationship between the deceased and the beneficiary. A surviving spouse or PACS partner is fully exempt (this tax exemption would also extend to a civil partner under the law of England and Wales). Each child has an allowance of €100,000 from each parent, after which tax is charged on a sliding scale running from 5% to 45%. Brothers and sisters have an allowance of €15,932, with tax at 35% and then 45% above it. Nephews and nieces have an allowance of €7,967 and pay a flat 55% on the balance, and other relatives up to the fourth degree, such as first cousins, are also taxed at 55%. Unrelated beneficiaries, including unmarried partners and, generally, step-children who have not been adopted, face tax at 60% after only a small allowance. Because the allowances can be revisited in each French budget, the figures should be checked whenever a plan is made.

Blended families and step-children

Families with step-children face two separate problems, and it helps to keep them apart. One is entitlement. Where French law governs the estate, step-children have no automatic right to inherit from a step-parent unless they have been legally adopted (and this can depend on the type of adoption), and anything left to them must come from the freely disposable portion once the step-parent’s own children have received their reserved share. Combined with the limited rights of a surviving spouse, this can mean a substantial part of the French property passes on the first death directly to the deceased’s own children, leaving the surviving spouse with only a minority stake in what may be the family home (subject to any statutory rights of occupancy).

Tax is the other problem, and it arises whichever law applies. A step-child who has not been adopted is generally taxed at 60% after only a small allowance, so a couple who intend the survivor to pass everything on equally to all of the children may find the step-children’s shares heavily reduced. An adoption (there are several types in France), can in certain circumstances allow a step-child to be taxed as a child of the step-parent. It is a significant legal step with consequences well beyond tax, and it is not suitable in every case. In particular the French Courts are always vigilant to check that the adoption application is not solely made for tax purposes.

Why an English Will alone may not be enough

An English Will is not automatically invalid in France, but validity is only one of three questions. The others are which law decides who inherits and how the inheritance is taxed. A Will that does not contain a clear election of English law leaves the default rules described above to apply. Wills made before August 2015 deserve particular attention because they were not drafted with the Regulation in mind, although they should be reviewed rather than presumed ineffective, since the Regulation contains transitional provisions for earlier Wills.

There are also practical difficulties. A French estate is administered through a notaire, and concepts that are familiar in England, such as executors and trusts, do not translate neatly into French procedure. Leaving French assets on trust in a Will can produce unexpected and costly French tax consequences. An English Will that leaves everything to a surviving spouse may work well for UK inheritance tax purposes, yet it does nothing to reduce French tax on anything that passes to step-children or other relatives, and both the UK and France may seek to tax the same assets. Where families use separate English and French Wills, the two documents must be carefully coordinated so that one does not unintentionally revoke the other.

Planning with both systems in mind

The right approach depends on nationality, residence, how the property is owned, the matrimonial regime, the make-up of the family and what each person actually wants to happen. A Will that deals expressly with the choice of law, reviewed alongside the French ownership arrangements and with tax advice on both sides of the Channel, provides considerably more certainty than relying on an English Will alone.

These arrangements should be reviewed when buying property in France, moving there, marrying or remarrying, or making a new Will. Buckles’ French team advises British families on French succession law, Wills and the administration of French estates, working alongside the firm’s English private client lawyers so that both sides of a cross-border estate are planned together.