This case concerns a claim brought by the Deceased’s spouse to challenge the validity of his last will, or in the alternative, a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (“the 1975 Act”).

Background

In 2011, Mark Briant (“the Deceased”) married his spouse (“Rosemary”), and each had 3 children from previous marriages.

From 2017, the Deceased’s health deteriorated, and he was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2022, he was admitted to hospital after a series of falls and was later temporarily moved into a care home. The plan had been for the Deceased to return home, and both Rosemary and her son had attempted to arrange for a care package to be put in place. Unfortunately, these arrangements fell through and instead, the Deceased moved to live with his daughter “Vanessa” and her husband “Ian”.

During this time, Rosemary’s health also declined, and she was diagnosed with dementia.

In May 2022, the Deceased made a new will (“the Will”) which provided a life interest of 50% of his estate to Rosemary, meaning that on Rosemary’s death this 50% would pass to Vanessa, and the other 50% to be divided between Vanessa and her children.

The Deceased made earlier mirror wills in 2012 with Rosemary, which provided for Rosemary’s children only.

In October 2022, the Deceased sadly passed away.

The Claim

Rosemary brought a claim against Vanessa and Ian on the basis that the Will was invalid as the Deceased lacked the requisite knowledge and approval, and was executed as a consequence of undue influence. Alternatively, Rosemary brought a claim under the 1975 Act on the basis that the Will did not provide reasonable financial provision for her.

Knowledge and Approval

For a Will to be valid, the person making the will must know, understand and approve its contents.

The preparation of the Will by the instructing solicitor faced criticism by the Judge, due to the Will file lacking detailed notes taken during the meetings with the Deceased to discuss the Will, the fact that both Vanessa and Ian were present during these meetings, and that the Deceased’s instructions were provided on pre-typed notes.

Despite this, it was ultimately held that the Deceased did understand the Will on the basis that he had become close with Vanessa and Ian and was grateful for their care, reflecting the fact that he now wanted to leave them 50% of his estate.

However, the Judge drew a distinction and found that the Deceased did not understand the effect of the life interest trust in the Will. The Deceased had clearly still wanted to provide for Rosemary. Further, it became clear during the hearing that the Deceased was told by his solicitor that Rosemary would still have access to the estate funds in the same way as if she had been given 50% of the estate outright. In practice, the effect of the trust meant that Rosemary needed authorisation from Vanessa to access the funds, and given the family dynamics, this created a clear conflict that the Deceased would not have agreed to and had evidently not been appropriately considered. The life interest trust was an idea introduced by the solicitor, and it was recorded that the Deceased was simply “happy to go along with it”.

Ultimately, the Judge severed the life interest trust under the Will, awarding Rosemary 50% of the estate outright.

Undue Influence

Undue influence occurs when someone applies pressure, manipulates or coerces a testator into changing their will in a way to benefit them or someone else.

It was held that neither Vanessa nor Ian had unduly influenced the Deceased into executing the Will. Evidence was obtained from the Deceased’s medical records, recording that the Deceased was happy to live with Vanessa and Ian. Further, both were deemed to be honest and reliable witnesses who genuinely wanted to care for the Deceased.

As such, this element of Rosemary’s claim failed.

1975 Act

The effect of the Judge’s severance of the life interest trust provided Rosemary with reasonable financial provision, i.e., 50% of the Deceased’s estate.

Accordingly, no further award was given under this element of Rosemary’s claim.

Key Takeaways

This case evidences the Judge’s autonomy to assess the Deceased’s intentions behind the contents of a valid Will, and their ability to retrospectively change this in accordance with those intentions.

Further, the case stresses the importance of a will writer’s file, contemporaneous documentary evidence, as well as medical records, to evidence a Deceased’s true intentions.