Does Your Will Protect The Future Of Your Business?

For many business owners, their company is one of the most valuable assets they own. Years of work may have gone into building its value, reputation and client base, yet it can easily be overlooked when putting a Will or wider estate plan in place.

It is important to consider how your business fits into your estate planning and what arrangements are in place for its future.

What happens to your business interests?

This will depend on how your business is structured.

If you own shares in a limited company, they will usually form part of your estate. However, that does not necessarily mean they can simply be passed to whoever you name in your Will.

The company’s articles of association and any shareholders’ agreement may contain provisions dealing with what happens to shares following a shareholder’s death. For example, the remaining shareholders may have the right to purchase them.

Your Will and company documents should therefore work together to ensure they reflect your intentions.

For sole traders and partners, different considerations apply. Without proper planning, the death of an owner can create uncertainty and potentially affect employees, customers and the ongoing operation of the business.

Don’t forget inheritance tax

Business owners should also consider the inheritance tax position.

Business Relief can reduce the value of certain qualifying business assets for inheritance tax purposes. However, changes introduced from April 2026 mean business owners should review their estate planning rather than assume their business will automatically pass free of inheritance tax.

Many married couples have mirror wills leaving everything to each other upon the first death. However, this may not be the most tax efficient option if either of you own a business. It may instead be worth considering leaving the business assets into a Discretionary Trust on the first death.

Whether Business Relief is available will depend on the individual circumstances, making early advice from lawyers and accountants particularly important.

Make succession part of your estate planning

Succession planning should not only be considered when you are preparing to retire or sell.

Your Will, shareholder agreement, company structure and wider financial arrangements should work together to support what you ultimately want to happen to the business.

Reviewing these arrangements can provide greater certainty for your family, fellow shareholders and employees, while helping to protect the value you have spent years building.

If you own a business and have not reviewed your Will recently, our Wills, Trusts and Probate team can help you consider how your business fits into your wider estate and succession plans.