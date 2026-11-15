Divorce In Your 50s: The Financial Decisions Women Need To Consider

“I’m over 50 going through divorce and menopause - what should I be considering financially?”

This can be a challenging scenario to face, and if you are in this position, it is important to look beyond the immediate practicalities of separation. Decisions about your home, pensions, income and other assets may affect your financial stability for many years, particularly when retirement is moving closer.

Divorce in your 50s can involve pensions built up over decades, equity in the family home, investments or business interests, as well as adult children who may still rely on you. Additionally, many women are going through menopause or perimenopause during this phase of their lives, which may be affecting their sleep, concentration or work.

Menopause does not change the law on divorce or create a particular financial entitlement. However, where symptoms have a genuine effect on health, work or earning capacity, that may form part of the wider financial picture.

Our divorce and financial settlement solicitors can help you understand that picture clearly before you make long-term decisions. To discuss your position in confidence, call JMW on 0330 173 7036 or complete our online enquiry form.

What should you consider financially when divorcing in your 50s?

The right financial settlement will depend on your circumstances, but some financial considerations become particularly important in later life:

The value of both spouses' pensions and what they may provide in retirement

Whether keeping the family home is affordable and sustainable

Your current income and future earning capacity

Whether spousal maintenance may be relevant

Savings, investments, business interests and other property

The tax consequences of transferring or selling certain assets

Financial support for dependent or adult children

Making any agreement legally binding through a financial order

Reviewing your will and wider estate planning after divorce

These issues should be considered together. A settlement that looks favourable because it allows you to keep the house, for example, may look different once pension provision, retirement income and running costs are taken into account.

Why is divorce in your 50s different?

Later life divorces often involve assets accumulated over a long marriage, while there may be less working life available to rebuild pensions or savings than for younger couples. One spouse may also have spent years raising children or working part time while the other built up greater earnings and pension benefits.

With average life expectancy extending well beyond 50, the settlement may need to support your own life for several decades, including retirement.

What are the legal implications of divorce for women in their 50s?

When determining a financial settlement the court will look at all the circumstances of the case, including income, earning capacity, property, financial resources, needs, age, the length of the marriage, health and contributions to the family. The Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 sets out these factors.

There is no automatic rule that wealth must always be divided 50/50. The outcome depends on the assets available and what is required to achieve fairness in the circumstances.

What financial issues become more significant in your 50s when divorcing after a long marriage?

“After a long marriage, we need to look beyond the immediate division of assets and consider what the settlement will mean in practical terms for the client’s future. “Pensions and retirement income are often particularly important, especially where a woman has taken time away from work or reduced her hours to care for the family. The family home can understandably feel like the priority, but it is important to consider whether it will remain affordable and whether retaining it would leave enough income and capital for later life. “Our role is to help the client understand how all of the assets fit together, so that they can make informed decisions with confidence.”

Elspeth Kinder, Head of Family, JMW Solicitors

How can menopause affect your financial position during divorce?

Menopause should not be used to dismiss a woman's decision to separate or assume that she has reduced earning capacity. However, the NHS lists sleep problems, mood changes, poor memory and difficulties with concentration among possible symptoms. If these have a genuine effect on work, earning capacity or future financial needs, that may be relevant to the wider settlement.

How do JMW adapt their approach where a client going through menopause requires additional support?

“We listen to what our clients are experiencing and tailor our support accordingly. If menopause symptoms are affecting a client’s concentration, confidence or ability to manage work, we can adapt the process. “That may mean allowing more time, breaking complex issues into manageable steps or revisiting important advice when needed. We want every client to feel properly supported. Our role is to provide calm, clear advice so that clients understand the options when it comes to their future.”

Elspeth Kinder, Head of Family, JMW Solicitors

Financial factors to consider in a later life divorce

The key financial decisions in later life divorce are closely connected. Pensions affect retirement income, the family home affects housing costs and available capital, and decisions about investments, maintenance or business assets can affect both financial independence and tax.

Why are pensions particularly important in a later life divorce?

Pensions are often among the most significant assets in later life divorces, particularly where one spouse took time away from work or worked reduced hours while raising children.

In England and Wales, pensions can be addressed through:

Pension sharing: part of one spouse's pension is transferred into pension provision for the other spouse

Pension offsetting: one spouse keeps more pension provision while the other receives a greater share of different assets

Pension attachment: part of future pension benefits is paid to the former spouse when the pension comes into payment.

A pension's cash equivalent transfer value does not necessarily show the retirement income it will provide. In complex cases, input from a pensions-on-divorce expert or pension actuary may be appropriate.

Can my spouse take half of my pension if we divorce?

There is no automatic rule that a husband or wife receives half of the other spouse's pension. Pensions form part of the wider financial picture, and the right outcome will depend on factors including the length of the marriage, each person's pension provision, other assets, income and future needs.

Should you keep the house instead of taking a share of the pension?

Keeping the family home can feel like a natural priority, but the house and pensions perform different roles. Property provides somewhere to live but brings mortgage, maintenance and running costs. Pensions are designed to provide retirement income.

Pension offsetting can be appropriate, but giving up pension claims for more equity in the house should be considered carefully. A settlement that leaves you with a valuable property but insufficient retirement income may not provide the financial stability you expected.

What should you consider before offsetting pension rights against the family home?

“It is completely understandable to want to keep the family home, particularly after a long marriage, but a house and a pension do very different jobs. Before giving up pension rights, a woman in her 50s needs to understand the retirement income she may be losing, whether she can afford the property’s ongoing costs and how much time she has to build her pension provision. The figures cannot safely be compared pound for pound, so specialist pensions and financial advice may be needed. “The aim is to ensure that keeping the home today does not come at the expense of financial security in later life.”

Elspeth Kinder, Head of Family, JMW Solicitors

What should happen to the family home?

There is no single answer to whether the family home should be sold, transferred to one spouse or retained. Questions to consider include:

Can you afford the mortgage and running costs on your expected income?

Would you be able to refinance the property in your own name if required?

Would keeping the house leave too little accessible capital or pension provision?

Could downsizing release money and reduce costs?

Are there children who still need to live at home?

Affordability should be assessed realistically, particularly as retirement approaches.

What if your adult children still live at home?

Adult children may still be studying, living with one parent or receiving financial support. That can be an important practical factor when considering housing and household costs.

However, the legal position is different from arrangements involving younger dependent children. The court's first consideration under section 25 is the welfare of any child of the family under 18. Support for adult children may remain part of the family's real-life finances, but it needs to be balanced against each parent's own future housing and retirement needs.

How are savings, investments and other assets divided?

Savings and investments should be considered alongside pensions and property. This can include bank accounts, ISAs, shares, investment portfolios and other financial resources.

There is no rule that every asset must physically be divided in half. Different assets can be allocated in different proportions to reach a fair overall settlement.

What assets cannot be split in a divorce in the UK?

There is no universal list of assets that can never be considered in an England and Wales divorce. The treatment of inherited, pre-marital or other non-matrimonial assets depends on factors such as their source, how they were used during the marriage, the length of the marriage and the financial needs of both parties.

What happens to business interests, property portfolios and trusts?

Later life divorces involving significant wealth may include family companies, property portfolios, trusts, inherited wealth and overseas assets, often requiring specialist valuation and consideration of liquidity and tax.

JMW advises on business assets in divorce, as well as complex financial settlements involving trusts, property portfolios, investments and international assets. Where needed, we work with accountants, pension experts and other specialists so that the assets are considered as part of one strategy.

How are income, earning capacity and spousal maintenance considered?

Current salary is only part of the picture. The court can also consider earning capacity and what each person is likely to be able to earn in the foreseeable future.

This can matter after a long marriage where one spouse spent substantial periods raising children, working part time or supporting the family in ways that limited career progression. Age, health and the time available before retirement can affect how realistic it is to increase earnings.

Menopause may be relevant where there is evidence that symptoms affect work or health, but it should not be treated as an automatic barrier to employment.

Spousal maintenance may be considered where one spouse has higher income and the other cannot meet their reasonable needs from their own resources. GOV.UK provides further information about maintenance payments after divorce.

How would JMW approach a case where menopause symptoms or a long career break are affecting future earning capacity?

“We start by looking carefully at an individual client’s circumstances, rather than making assumptions about what they should be able to earn. A long career break, menopause symptoms or other health issues may have a genuine impact, but that needs to be understood properly and supported by appropriate evidence. “We consider previous career, current health, realistic employment options and the time available to rebuild earning capacity before retirement. Where necessary, we may involve medical, employment or financial experts. The aim is to reach a fair and realistic assessment of what a client can reasonably achieve, not an outcome based on an earnings figure that exists only on paper.”

Elspeth Kinder, Head of Family, JMW Solicitors

What tax issues should you consider when dividing assets?

Tax can change the real value of a proposed financial settlement, particularly where there are investment properties, share portfolios, business interests or trusts.

Capital Gains Tax is one example. Current HMRC rules provide specific no-gain/no-loss treatment for qualifying transfers between separating spouses and civil partners, including certain transfers made under a formal divorce or separation agreement or court order. The rules can be detailed, particularly for the former family home and complex assets, so tax advice should be taken before decisions are finalised. HMRC provides current guidance on Capital Gains Tax and separation or divorce.

JMW's Private Wealth lawyers advise on tax, trusts, estate planning and longer-term wealth structures and can work alongside our family team where these issues overlap.

Which tax consequences or timing issues do clients divorcing in their 50s most often overlook?

“Tax is often treated as something to think about once an agreement has been reached, but by then it may be too late to structure matters in the most effective way. Clients can overlook the Capital Gains Tax consequences of transferring or selling property, investments or business interests, as well as the fact that assets with the same headline value may produce very different net outcomes. “Timing can be critical, particularly around separation, the sale of the family home and implementation of the settlement. We involve specialist tax and financial advisers at an early stage where needed, so clients understand what they will actually receive and avoid an unexpected tax liability.” Elspeth Kinder, Head of Family, JMW Solicitors

How does the divorce process work in England and Wales?

England and Wales have a no-fault divorce system. You do not need to prove adultery or unreasonable behaviour. One or both spouses apply on the basis that the marriage has irretrievably broken down. JMW's divorce solicitors can advise on the process and the connected financial issues.

The main stages are the divorce application, conditional order and final order. The final order legally ends the marriage, but it does not by itself divide money or property or dismiss all future financial claims.

The conditional order and final order may be referred to as decree nisi and decree absolute. These are the previous terms used before no-fault divorce was introduced and they are no longer the current terminology.

Why is full financial disclosure important?

The parties have an obligation to the court to provide full and frank financial disclosure and both spouses need a clear understanding of the financial position before meaningful settlement decisions can be made. Disclosure can cover property, bank accounts, investments, pensions, business interests, trusts, debts and other financial resources.

In later life divorces, assets may have accumulated across decades or be held through several structures. Specialist valuations may therefore be needed before certain assets can be compared properly.

Find out more here about the importance of full and frank financial disclosure in divorce.

Do you have to go to court to divide your finances?

Many financial settlements are reached through solicitor-led negotiations, mediation or other forms of dispute resolution. Couples who agree how to divide their finances can ask the court to approve the agreement through a consent order.

Where agreement cannot be reached, either spouse can ask the family court to make a financial order. The right process depends on the issues and assets involved rather than the age of the spouses.

Why do you need a financial order?

The divorce and the financial settlement are separate. A final order ends the marriage, but financial claims can remain open unless they are dealt with appropriately.

Where you and your former spouse reach an agreement, it should be recorded in a consent order and approved by the court to become legally binding. JMW's guide to financial orders following divorce explains how property, pensions, lump sums, maintenance and future claims can be dealt with.

What is the biggest financial mistake to avoid during divorce in your 50s?

A common risk is making one major decision without understanding how it affects the rest of the settlement. For example:

Keeping the family home without checking whether it remains affordable in retirement

Giving up pension claims without understanding the future income being lost

Agreeing terms before full financial disclosure is complete

Focusing on headline equality without considering the nature and tax treatment of assets

Agreeing quickly simply because you want the process to be over

The better approach is to consider housing, pensions, income, investments, tax, debts and future needs as one financial plan.

Planning your financial future after divorce

A financial settlement should give you a clear basis for planning your own life after divorce, from day-to-day spending to retirement and future relationships.

What should you review after your divorce?

Once the divorce and financial settlement are complete, it may also be appropriate to review:

Your will and wider estate planning

Pension nominations and death benefits where relevant

Savings, investments and insurance arrangements

Retirement plans in light of the settlement

How ongoing support for adult children fits within your own finances

Legal and financial arrangements if you later live with or marry a new partner

Future relationships can create new considerations around property ownership, cohabitation, prenuptial agreements and succession planning. JMW's Private Wealth team can also advise on wills, trusts, tax and succession planning where divorce changes the way you want to hold or pass on family wealth.