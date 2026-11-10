Divorce And Business Ownership: Five Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know

For many entrepreneurs, building a successful business takes years of hard work, financial investment and personal commitment. But what happens to that business if your marriage breaks down?

Divorce can raise complex questions about business ownership, particularly when a company represents a significant proportion of a couple’s wealth. Whether you are a sole shareholder, company director or part of a family-run business, understanding how your business interests may be treated during divorce proceedings is essential.

Here are five things every business owner should know.

1. Your business could form part of the financial settlement

Even if you established your business before marriage or your spouse has never been involved in running it, its value may still be considered when dividing finances.

The courts in England and Wales consider the couple’s overall financial circumstances, including business interests. However, this does not automatically mean your spouse is entitled to half your company.

2. Understanding your business’s value is important

Establishing an accurate business valuation can be a key part of divorce proceedings.

Depending on the circumstances, an independent valuation may be required to assess the company’s worth, considering factors such as profitability, assets, liabilities and future earnings.

This can help both parties understand the financial position and explore appropriate settlement options.

3. Financial disclosure is essential

Both parties are generally required to provide full and frank financial disclosure when resolving financial matters following divorce.

For business owners, this may involve providing company accounts, details of shareholdings, dividends, directors’ remuneration and other relevant financial information.

Transparency is important in reaching a fair settlement and avoiding further disputes.

4. Business value does not always mean available cash

A business may have a substantial valuation without having significant cash reserves.

This distinction is particularly important when negotiating a financial settlement. Extracting money from a business could affect cash flow, operations and future growth.

Alternative arrangements, such as offsetting business interests against other matrimonial assets or agreeing staged payments, may be worth exploring.

5. Protecting business continuity should be a priority

Divorce does not necessarily mean selling or dividing your business.

With careful planning and appropriate legal advice, it may be possible to reach a settlement that allows the business to continue operating while addressing both parties’ financial needs.

A Prenuptial or Postnuptial Agreement can also help clarify how business interests should be treated if a marriage breaks down, although these agreements are not automatically legally binding in England and Wales.

How we can help

Divorce involving business interests requires careful consideration of both personal finances and commercial realities.

Our Family & Divorce team works closely with our Corporate team where appropriate, providing joined-up advice to help business owners navigate financial settlements while considering the future of their business.