Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Divorce And Business Ownership: Five Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Blaser Mills
Explore more from Blaser Mills

When a marriage ends, business owners face unique challenges regarding how their company may be treated during financial settlements. Understanding business valuation, disclosure requirements, and strategies to protect business continuity while addressing both parties' financial needs is crucial for entrepreneurs navigating divorce proceedings.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Sadie Glover
Sadie Glover
Author LinkedIn connections

For many entrepreneurs, building a successful business takes years of hard work, financial investment and personal commitment. But what happens to that business if your marriage breaks down?

Divorce can raise complex questions about business ownership, particularly when a company represents a significant proportion of a couple’s wealth. Whether you are a sole shareholder, company director or part of a family-run business, understanding how your business interests may be treated during divorce proceedings is essential.

Here are five things every business owner should know.

1. Your business could form part of the financial settlement

Even if you established your business before marriage or your spouse has never been involved in running it, its value may still be considered when dividing finances.

The courts in England and Wales consider the couple’s overall financial circumstances, including business interests. However, this does not automatically mean your spouse is entitled to half your company.

2. Understanding your business’s value is important

Establishing an accurate business valuation can be a key part of divorce proceedings.

Depending on the circumstances, an independent valuation may be required to assess the company’s worth, considering factors such as profitability, assets, liabilities and future earnings.

This can help both parties understand the financial position and explore appropriate settlement options.

3. Financial disclosure is essential

Both parties are generally required to provide full and frank financial disclosure when resolving financial matters following divorce.

For business owners, this may involve providing company accounts, details of shareholdings, dividends, directors’ remuneration and other relevant financial information.

Transparency is important in reaching a fair settlement and avoiding further disputes.

4. Business value does not always mean available cash

A business may have a substantial valuation without having significant cash reserves.

This distinction is particularly important when negotiating a financial settlement. Extracting money from a business could affect cash flow, operations and future growth.

Alternative arrangements, such as offsetting business interests against other matrimonial assets or agreeing staged payments, may be worth exploring.

5. Protecting business continuity should be a priority

Divorce does not necessarily mean selling or dividing your business.

With careful planning and appropriate legal advice, it may be possible to reach a settlement that allows the business to continue operating while addressing both parties’ financial needs.

A Prenuptial or Postnuptial Agreement can also help clarify how business interests should be treated if a marriage breaks down, although these agreements are not automatically legally binding in England and Wales.

How we can help

Divorce involving business interests requires careful consideration of both personal finances and commercial realities.

Our Family & Divorce team works closely with our Corporate team where appropriate, providing joined-up advice to help business owners navigate financial settlements while considering the future of their business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

New ONS statistics reveal that couples are now staying married for an average of 13 years before divorcing, the longest duration since records began in 1963. With no-fault divorce now the standard process and divorce rates remaining below historical levels, what do these trends mean for families navigating separation, and why do longer marriages often involve more complex financial and practical considerations?
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Divorce Costs In 2026 - What You Need To Know

Divorce in the UK is often described as "no fault" and more straightforward than it used to be, but cost remains a major concern in 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the main elements that influence divorce costs in the UK, from court fees and solicitor charges to property valuations and pension reports. Understanding what drives expenses and how to manage them effectively can help separating couples navigate the financial realities of divorce while minimizing unnecessary costs.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose