Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

A Child’s Voice Will Always Count, But It Will Not Always Decide In Family Law Hearings

Buckles Law
Explore more from Buckles Law

In July 2025, a British family living in Florida travelled to the UK for a three-week holiday. Their elder son, then 14, understood that they would all be going home at the end of it. While they were in Scotland, his mother told his father that she intended to stay, and to keep both boys with her. The father did not agree.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Jane Cowley
Jane Cowley
Author LinkedIn connections

In July 2025, a British family living in Florida travelled to the UK for a three-week holiday. Their elder son, then 14, understood that they would all be going home at the end of it. While they were in Scotland, his mother told his father that she intended to stay, and to keep both boys with her. The father did not agree.

Their case, In the Petition of DM [2026] UKSC 32, was decided by the Supreme Court in September 2026. At its centre was the 14-year-old’s own wish to return to Florida. The court confirmed that his views counted, but made clear that listening to a child and doing as the child asks are two different things.

From holiday to Hague proceedings

Proceedings began when the father applied for the return of both boys to the United States under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. The Convention is not confined to cases in which a child is taken covertly. Where a child travels abroad with both parents’ agreement and one parent then decides, without the other’s consent, that the child will not go home, that can amount to wrongful retention. The Convention’s answer is to return the child promptly to the country where they normally live, so that the courts there can decide the longer-term arrangements. Those proceedings are deliberately narrow. They do not ask which parent, or which country, offers the better life.

A parent resisting return must establish one of a limited number of exceptions. In this case, the mother argued that returning the boys would expose them to a grave risk of physical or psychological harm, or otherwise place them in an intolerable situation. Her claims rested primarily on the state of her mental health. Given her history, she said there was a real risk she would take her own life if the children were sent back without her, and that this would cause the boys extreme psychological harm.

Two brothers, two different answers

Through his own lawyer, the elder boy told the court that he wanted to go back to Florida. The judge who first heard the case took that into account. He accepted the mother’s argument in relation to the eight-year-old, but not his older brother, and ordered that the 14-year-old alone be returned. For a time, the two brothers faced living on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

The mother appealed, and the Scottish appeal court took a very different view of the boy’s wishes. In its judgment, they should not have been considered at all when assessing the risk of harm. With his views set aside, it established there was indeed an exception and refused to send him back. The father and the boy himself then took the case to the Supreme Court.

What the Supreme Court decided

On the boy’s views, the Supreme Court unanimously disagreed with the appeal court. A child’s views can properly be taken into account when the court decides whether returning them would expose them to grave risk. Children in these cases should generally be given the chance to be heard, unless they are too young or not mature enough for that to be appropriate.

Being heard, however, is not the same as deciding. How much weight a court gives to a child’s views depends on several things, one of which is whether those views are genuinely the child’s own, rather than shaped by one of the parents. In this case, there was conflicting evidence about whether the father had influenced the boys. Unable to decide either way, the first judge set the question aside, and the Supreme Court said he was entitled to do so. Because the doubt was never resolved, the boy’s wishes could not carry the weight the first judge had given them.

A more fundamental problem lay elsewhere. Everything the boy said assumed that his mother would still be alive. He spoke about returning to Florida and about keeping in touch with her, visiting her in Scotland if she stayed. Nobody had asked him how he would cope if she took her own life, and the Supreme Court was clear that it would have been completely inappropriate to do so.

His wishes therefore could not answer the risk on which the mother’s case rested. That is a real limit on the principle that children should be heard. Some questions are too grave to put to a child, and a court can listen carefully without asking the child to carry the weight of every consequence.

The way the court assessed that risk offers guidance of its own wherever a parent’s mental health is in issue. An argument that a parent may take their own life cannot be accepted at face value. It has to be examined with great care, because otherwise the Convention’s purpose of securing a child’s prompt return could be too easily defeated.

Where a real risk is established, however, its seriousness must be weighed alongside its likelihood. A parent’s suicide is likely to cause a child extreme psychological harm, so even a small risk can be enough to count as grave. Nor could the risk be treated as borderline, as the first judge had described it. Either a grave risk is established or it is not. The Supreme Court described this as a classic example of a low risk of really serious harm, concluded that the exception was clearly made out, and confirmed that the elder boy would not be ordered back to Florida.

Implications for parents

For anyone thinking of relocating abroad with children, the starting point is agreement. A holiday that becomes a permanent move without the other parent’s consent can lead to proceedings in which the expected outcome is return. The mother in this case succeeded, but only after the dispute had passed through three levels of court, with both children’s futures uncertain throughout. Where agreement is not possible, the proper route is to seek the court’s permission before the move, not to justify it afterwards.

A parent whose child has not come home should take specialist advice quickly. These cases are designed to move fast, and where more than a year passes before proceedings begin, the court may refuse return if the child has settled into their new life.

For parents of older children, the judgment confirms that a teenager’s views can carry significant weight and cannot be set aside merely because other issues are in play. They do not, however, determine the outcome. Courts will look at what the child says, how old and mature they are, whether the views are truly their own and whether they speak to the risk the court is weighing. Drawing a child into the dispute, or encouraging them towards a particular position, risks weakening the very evidence a parent might hope to rely on.

A child’s views form part of the evidence. Responsibility for the decision remains with the court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

New ONS statistics reveal that couples are now staying married for an average of 13 years before divorcing, the longest duration since records began in 1963. With no-fault divorce now the standard process and divorce rates remaining below historical levels, what do these trends mean for families navigating separation, and why do longer marriages often involve more complex financial and practical considerations?
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Divorce Costs In 2026 - What You Need To Know

Divorce in the UK is often described as "no fault" and more straightforward than it used to be, but cost remains a major concern in 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the main elements that influence divorce costs in the UK, from court fees and solicitor charges to property valuations and pension reports. Understanding what drives expenses and how to manage them effectively can help separating couples navigate the financial realities of divorce while minimizing unnecessary costs.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose
Article

What Do The New Statistics Published By The Office For National Statistics Tell Us About Family Life In England And Wales?

The Office of National Statistics has released new data on divorce and civil partnership dissolution in England and Wales through 2025, revealing that the average relationship ends after approximately 13 years. With over 105,000 couples legally ending their relationships in 2025 and cohabitation rates rising to 24.3% of coupled households, these statistics highlight the urgent need for comprehensive legal frameworks that address both married and unmarried partnerships.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Using AI In Recruitment: How To Avoid Discrimination Claims

Recruitment is one of the highest-risk areas for AI use in any organisation. It is also one of the areas where AI tools are being adopted most quickly, often with little scrutiny of what they actually do or how they reach their conclusions. The combination of speed, apparent objectivity, and legal exposure makes this a topic that HR professionals and employers cannot afford to approach without a clear understanding of the risks involved.
United KingdomTechnology
Buckles Law
Buckles Law
Article

Zero Hours Contract Reforms: Government Consultation Opens On Guaranteed Hours And Shift Notice Rights

The Employment Rights Act 2025 promised an end to one-sided flexibility in the labour market, but it left the hardest questions unanswered. How many hours is too few before a worker deserves a guaranteed offer? What counts as fair notice of a shift? Those questions, and dozens like them, are now the subject of a government consultation that opened on 2nd June 2026 and runs until 25th August 2026.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Buckles Law
Buckles Law
Article

New Rights On The Horizon For Unpaid Carers And Parents Of Seriously Ill Children

The Government is considering whether the employment rights available to unpaid carers should go further. A new consultation explores everything from extending carers’ leave and introducing paid leave for the first time to creating new protections for parents whose children are diagnosed with a serious illness. Although no law has changed yet, the proposals offer an early indication of where employment law may be heading and give employers an opportunity to prepare.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Buckles Law
Buckles Law
Article

Fit Note Reform: The Pilots Reshaping Sickness Absence Management

For many years, the fit note has functioned as a largely administrative step in managing sickness absence. A GP assesses whether an employee can work, the relevant box is ticked, and the document is passed to the employer with little further guidance on what support might help that person return. The government now believes this approach is failing the people it is meant to serve, and from July 2026 four pilot schemes will begin testing a different model across selected NHS WorkWell sites in England.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Buckles Law
Buckles Law
Article

Positive Action Or Positive Discrimination?

Most employers recognise the value of a diverse workforce. Broader perspectives, a deeper talent pool, a team that actually reflects the communities it serves. These are practical advantages, and many organisations are actively working to improve representation as a result, whether by rethinking how they advertise roles, reaching into different networks for candidates, or investing in development programmes for underrepresented groups.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Buckles Law
Buckles Law
Article

Acas Proposes First Full Rewrite Of Disciplinary And Grievance Code Since 2009

Acas has published a draft Code of Practice on disciplinary and grievance procedures for consultation, its first full rewrite since 2009. Nothing has changed yet. The consultation closes on 23rd September 2026, Acas will then decide whether and how to take the draft forward, and any final version still needs government approval before it takes effect. What the draft does, regardless of its eventual shape, is reveal the thinking that underpins Acas’s proposed approach to workplace conflict.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Buckles Law
Buckles Law