Ofgem Publishes Decisions And Consultation On 'Transforming The Connections Experience'

On 25 September 2026, Ofgem published 'Transforming the Connections Experience', setting out its decisions in respect of themes 2–5 and 7 of its connections end-to-end review. The document builds on Ofgem's November 2024 and December 2025 consultations. It also asks consultation questions so that stakeholders can comment before Ofgem drafts licence conditions and guidance and holds a statutory consultation. The proposed reforms aim to improve the customer experience, establish clearer minimum standards across the connections journey and drive more ambitious connection offers. They are also intended to strengthen accountability for timely delivery through enhanced customer compensation and improved, transparent performance reporting. We have summarised the key decisions below. Responses to the consultation questions are due by 6 November 2026.

The case for reform

In the previous consultations, some stakeholders told Ofgem that the connections process can be hard to navigate. They pointed to inconsistent service standards, unclear offers, limited visibility of project progress and too little accountability when delays happen. The decisions published in the 'Transforming the Connections Experience' document mainly apply to larger connections, across both distribution and transmission. Smaller connections (theme 6) and connections data (theme 1) are being dealt with separately.

Key decisions

1. Minimum requirements across the customer journey

Ofgem will bring in a mix of prescriptive and principles-based licence conditions, supported by guidance. The main requirements at each stage are:

Pre-application

Licensees must acknowledge and respond to pre-application enquiries within a fixed timeframe.

Licensees must also offer pre-application engagement within a fixed timeframe when a customer asks for it. Ofgem will explore applying suitable "readiness criteria" to screen out speculative requests for engagement.

Applicable timeframes for pre-application enquiries and engagement will be developed in collaboration with industry.

Application

Standardised application checklists and supporting guidance which will set out mandatory, conditional and optional fields.

Licensees must ensure prospective customers receive sufficient information, support and engagement to make informed decisions and submit right-first-time applications and assistance in the case of incomplete offers.

Customers must be given a point of contact once they have submitted a complete application that has been accepted, and throughout the connection journey.

Connection offers

All offers must contain minimum "core" information, including: connection date and point of connection; capacity, design and voltage; connection charge; acceptance period; technical requirements; customer obligations and milestones; and terms and conditions of connection.



Larger projects or more complex projects will receive "enhanced" content, such as: connection date with dependencies and assumptions underpinning the offer (e.g. planning, outages, third-party consents); cost breakdowns, instead of a single total figure; delivery timelines/ milestones; visibility of how dates may change and what would trigger slippage; connection point and design: specification, capacity, configuration; contestable vs non-contestable work; explicit option to accept firm vs non-firm access and explanation of impacts; curtailment risks and practical mitigation options (e.g. Active Network Management (ANM) schemes or technical limits); definitions and explanations of concepts; identification of enabling works and reinforcement works; interface points between DNO/ TO/ NESO; a named point of contact responsible for the offer – technical and information provision; and additional project-specific information relevant to the connection type (e.g. strategic projects, transmission-dependent distribution connections, non-firm access/flexible connections, phased developments).



A requirement on network companies to take reasonable steps to ensure information provided to customers is understandable, transparent and factually correct.

After the offer

Customers' questions about an offer will be answered within tiered timeframes based on complexity.

Material changes to an offer must go through a transparent change control process. The license condition will be supported by guidance providing more detail on what constitutes a material change, who should be treated as an affected party and recommended formats/best practice.

Ofgem will not change the existing three-month acceptance period in the Connection and Use of System Code (CUSC).

After acceptance

Network companies must tell customers about material changes within a fixed timeframe.

They must acknowledge formal queries promptly and assign someone to deal with them.

They must give proactive updates when a milestone is completed, a delay occurs or is expected, or a material change arises.

Delivery

Customers can ask for a project kick-off meeting.

Network companies must provide and maintain a detailed design and delivery programme (including a commissioning programme) that customers can see, rather than working to fixed design-stage deadlines.

New requirements will also cover outage planning and the information given to customers about survey works.

2. Ambitious connection offers

Ambition obligation . A new principles-based obligation will require network companies to make "ambitious yet achievable" connection offers. Ofgem's working definition is "the earliest realistically deliverable outcome, taking account of reasonable customer expectations". Ofgem stresses that this does not mean an optimistic date or the earliest technically conceivable date.

. A new principles-based obligation will require network companies to make "ambitious yet achievable" connection offers. Ofgem's working definition is "the earliest realistically deliverable outcome, taking account of reasonable customer expectations". Ofgem stresses that this does not mean an optimistic date or the earliest technically conceivable date. No energisation window . Ofgem will not take forward a separate "energisation window" mechanism. Evidence suggested that the backstop date would in practice be treated as the effective connection date. Network companies may still use target and backstop dates as good practice.

. Ofgem will not take forward a separate "energisation window" mechanism. Evidence suggested that the backstop date would in practice be treated as the effective connection date. Network companies may still use target and backstop dates as good practice. Opt-in mechanism. Ofgem will develop a standardised, voluntary opt-in mechanism for earlier or alternative connection opportunities (such as a flexible, non-firm access, phased or staged connection). This mechanism will need to provide for the clear explanation of trade-offs, transparent allocation and clearly defined responsibilities for DNOs, TOs and NESO.

3. Timely and reliable connections

Stronger GSoPs for distribution

Ofgem considers current GSoP payment values too low to deter delays and intends to strengthen them.

Its favoured approach is to raise the value of all automatic payments, whatever the project's value.

It will explore basing payments on connection capacity rather than voltage.

It will put more weight on the commencement, completion and energisation milestones, with payments rising with the length of the delay, up to a cap.

Exemptions for delays outside a DNO's control will be developed.

No GSoPs for transmission. GSoPs will not be extended to TOs. Ofgem cites the bespoke nature of transmission projects, their long timescales and their dependence on NESO processes.

Liquidated damages for transmission.

Ofgem is minded to strengthen liquidated damages arrangements for transmission, where values are typically set at £0 per day.

It is considering two models: a minimum value above £0; or introducing a requirement for NESO and the relevant TO to ensure that customers receive clear and transparent information about available liquidated damages arrangements, and to ensure that the value and terms of any liquidated damages are considered before the construction agreement is entered into.

Options for setting the value include: a reasonable estimate of the impacts likely to arise from the delay; a fixed percentage of project value, for example 0.5%; or a defined percentage of the financial losses incurred for each day of delay attributable to the TO.

Liquidated damages would apply only to delays within a TO's control.

They will not be extended to DNOs.

Performance reporting

Ofgem is minded to introduce licence-based reporting requirements supported by guidance specifying core reporting methodologies and publication expectations. It has said that reporting would need to allow customers to understand:

how often milestones and connection dates are met;

the scale and causes of delays;

whether delays were within the network company's control;

the frequency and value of GSoP payments; and

trends in delivery performance over time.

4. Standardisation of network dispute processes and guidance for determinations

Determinations guidance . During 2027, Ofgem will fully review its determinations guidance, last published in 2017. The review will cover escalation triggers, evidence requirements and indicative timelines.

. During 2027, Ofgem will fully review its determinations guidance, last published in 2017. The review will cover escalation triggers, evidence requirements and indicative timelines. Standardised network dispute processes. The Energy Networks Association (ENA) will run industry workshops to develop and refine a common framework for network dispute resolution. The output of the workshops will be two linked guidance documents: a short customer-facing version and a fuller internal guide for network companies.

Next steps

Ofgem expects to finalise its guidance document(s) in early 2027, with regulatory modifications to follow this. It is still considering the most appropriate implementation timeline. One option is to introduce new licence obligations from summer 2027 (following a statutory consultation process). An alternative option is to introduce the new licence obligations at the start of the ED3 price control period (the next electricity distribution price control period) in April 2028. Ofgem is asking for views on which timing is better. Changes to the GSoPs and liquidated damages provisions will follow a separate timetable. The current intent is to align these changes with the start of ED3. In the meantime, Ofgem expects network companies to consider how the principles and expectations set out in the 'Transforming the Connections Experience' document can be adopted on a voluntary basis in advance of formal implementation.

For further details, view Ofgem's full consultation document, Transforming the Connections Experience.

On a related note, on 29 September 2026, the Government announced plans to create Great British Grid, a new publicly owned body within Great British Energy. The announcement states that, working alongside existing network operators, Great British Grid will invest public capital, alongside private investment, in electricity network infrastructure projects across the country. There are limited further details at this stage; however, we will be monitoring developments in respect of this announcement.

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