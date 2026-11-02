What's Happening In Pensions - Issue 125

In this issue:

Small pots consultation: The Government is consulting on its proposed solution for consolidating small defined contribution charge-capped default funds created since the introduction of automatic enrolment. It expects to implement the Multiple Default Consolidation solution from 2030.

GMP conversion consultation: The Government is also consulting on amendments intended to make GMP conversion easier to implement, particularly for schemes undertaking individual rather than bulk conversions.

Second HMRC technical note on inheritance tax changes: HMRC has published a second technical note on the April 2027 Inheritance Tax changes to pensions. The note gives more detail in relation to the five stages at which trustees will be required to share information with personal representatives, with more information to come.

TPR finalises new enforcement approach: TPR has finalised its new enforcement approach aimed at introducing "a more focused, agile and outcomes-driven model that is better aligned with the changing risks in the pensions landscape, with a stronger emphasis on delivering real-world results".

TPR publishes research into barriers to private market investment: It shows pension schemes want to invest in private market assets but are facing barriers relating to knowledge gaps, fees and lack of opportunities.

Pensions Dashboards – beyond 31 October 2026: As the statutory deadline to connect to the pensions dashboards ecosystem approaches at the end of this month, the Pensions Dashboards Programme and PASA have published some useful reminders and actions as to what comes next for pension schemes and providers.

PASA publishes new guided retirement guidance: PASA has also published new guidance designed to help trustees, administrators and providers begin to assess how ready they are to deliver guided retirement from 2029.

High Court rectifies unintended Courage restriction to scheme amendment power: The High Court removed unintended Courage-type fetters on a scheme's power of amendment in a case which serves as a useful reminder of the key legal principles governing the rectification of pension scheme deeds.

Rare Ombudsman death benefit distribution in which complainant wins: A rare example of a death benefits determination in which there were real flaws in the decision-making process and the trustee was directed to retake its decision having made any further enquiries it deemed necessary to enable it to exercise its discretion properly.