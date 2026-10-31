What is trade union access?

At present, trade unions do not have an independent right of access to workplaces. In order to exercise their functions in a workplace, they must do so through individual members. As a result, if unions have limited members, there is limited scope for collective bargaining, negotiations and dispute resolution.

What’s changing?

The Employment Rights Act (‘ERA 2025′) proposes to provide for “access agreements” to be reached between unions holding a certificate of independence and employers. These agreements would permit officials of the union to enter the workplace and communicate with workers, for example to facilitate collective bargaining or supporting workers, including those who are not members of a trade union.

The changes also allow for cases to be referred to the Central Arbitration Committee for arbitration and enforcement. The Central Arbitration Committee would be able to determine access to union officials, vary agreements and order penalties where orders to comply are breached.

On 6 July 2026, the Government published its response to the consultation on draft code of practice on trade unions’ right of access into workplaces along with the final draft Code of Practice and Regulations. Once these are approved by Parliament, they are expected to come into force on 30 October 2026.

What does this mean?

The changes would provide for increased scope in respect of collective bargaining and for unions to exercise their functions, particularly where membership is limited within any given organisation.

There is a risk that employers who are not alert to access requests will find decisions reached in respect of their workplace and employees in relation to which they have not had any input. Where terms are included in an access decision that cannot be complied with, employers open themselves up to enforcement action.

It is advisable that employers be alert to requests for access by unions and seek to ensure that the terms of any access are set out in a manner with which they can realistically maintain.