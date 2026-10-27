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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Tipping Law

Paris Smith LLP
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The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces significant changes to tipping legislation in the UK, requiring employers to consult with workers when developing tipping policies and review them every three years. Workers will gain new rights to view consultation summaries and may claim compensation up to £5,000 for employer non-compliance, fundamentally reshaping how tips, gratuities, and service charges are managed in the workplace.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Claire Merritt
Claire Merritt
Bryony Harnett
Bryony Harnett

What is tipping law?

The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023 properly came into force with a Statutory Code of Practice in October 2024.

The legislation requires that workers receive “tips, gratuities and service charges” (‘tips’) in full, and that they are allocated fairly and transparently. Fair distribution does not mean that employers are obliged to allocate the same proportion of tips to each worker. Payments of tips are to be paid in full no later than the end of the month following that in which the customer paid the tip.

If tips are paid on more than an occasional and exceptional basis, employees must have access to a written policy setting out how they are dealt with. They should also have access to records of tip allocation for a period of three years. Failure to comply with the duties may entitle workers to bring claims in the Employment Tribunal.

Reform

The Employment Rights Act (‘ERA 2025’) proposes to require employers to:

  • consult with workers when developing their tipping policies;
  • review their tipping policy at least once every three years; and
  • summarise the views expressed by workers in consultation.

These measures will be enforceable by complaint to the Employment Tribunal. If financial loss has been sustained as a result of the employer’s failure to comply, workers may be entitled to compensation of up to £5,000.

On 19 August 2026, the government re-issued a draft revised statutory Code of practice on fair and transparent distribution of tips and launched a consultation on it, which closes on 29 September 2026. Whilst further consultation is now taking place throughout September, the draft revised Code is in substantially the same terms as the draft version that was previously withdrawn. The measures are therefore expected to come into force by the end of 2026.

What does this mean?

Employers will need to ensure that they engage workers through unions or, if relevant, directly to gain an understanding as to what workers would expect to see in their applicable tipping policy. If they do not, they may find themselves facing litigation.

Although employers will not be obliged to act as proposed by workers during consultation, these requirements provide workers with a voice in the process. The right for workers to view a summary of the views expressed within the consultation will assist workers in ensuring that there has been a genuine consultation as opposed to a box-ticking exercise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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