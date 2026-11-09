Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

The Challenge Of Investigating Workplace Misconduct In The Digital Age

Stewarts Law LLP
Explore more from Stewarts Law LLP

Modern workplaces face unprecedented challenges when investigating employee misconduct in an era where digital communications dominate professional interactions. The proliferation of messaging apps, social media platforms, and remote work tools has fundamentally transformed how evidence is gathered and preserved during workplace investigations. Organizations must navigate complex technical and legal landscapes to effectively uncover wrongdoing while respecting employee privacy rights.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Joseph Lappin
Joseph Lappin
Aura Rancovaite
Aura Rancovaite

Investigating workplace misconduct is no longer as simple as reviewing a few emails and speaking to a handful of witnesses.

In a hybrid working environment, evidence is often spread across multiple platforms. A complaint that starts with a Teams message may quickly lead an investigator into WhatsApp groups, Zoom chats, documents on cloud-based systems, and screenshots circulating between colleagues.

Say an employee raises concerns about bullying. The alleged conduct took place partly in a Teams chat, but conversations then continued in a WhatsApp group involving several team members. Some messages have been deleted, screenshots have been shared outside the group, and key communications may sit on personal phones rather than company systems. What looked like a straightforward grievance can quickly become much more complicated.

The difficulty lies in working out what evidence is relevant, where it is held, how it can lawfully be obtained, and how much weight should attach to it. ACAS guidance emphasises the importance of conducting investigations fairly, reasonably, and without unreasonable delay.

Investigators should consider digital evidence from the outset, including where relevant material is likely to be stored and whether steps are needed to preserve it. Digital evidence can disappear quickly through routine deletion, retention settings, or deliberate tampering.

Personal devices often create the greatest difficulties. Many organisations operate hybrid or bring your own device (BYOD) arrangements and do not provide employees with work phones or laptops. However, employers cannot simply demand unrestricted access to an employee’s personal device, even where work-related messages may be stored on it.

Instead, investigators need to step back and ask practical questions. Whose messages are they? What is their connection to work? How should the information be obtained? How much of the material is genuinely relevant? Is there a less intrusive way of obtaining the evidence?

Those questions matter from both a fairness perspective and a legal one. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) emphasises that monitoring workers’ communications should be necessary and proportionate. Employers should also be mindful of employees’ right to respect for private and family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Clear workplace policies can make a difference. Acceptable use, monitoring, BYOD, and data retention policies should reflect how employees actually communicate in practice, rather than how an organisation assumes they communicate. Employees should understand when work-related communications may be accessed and how information will be handled.

Even where evidence has been obtained, assessing it is not always straightforward. A screenshot may show only part of a conversation, and investigators may not always know whether messages have been deleted or altered. A message that appears inappropriate when read in isolation may look very different when viewed alongside the wider exchange. Investigators should be cautious about reaching conclusions from individual messages without considering the wider exchange, who was involved, and the purpose of the communication.

Employers should also remember that an internal investigation may not end there. Evidence gathered during a grievance, disciplinary process, or misconduct investigation may later become relevant in Employment Tribunal proceedings. By that stage, it may be too late to recover deleted information. At the same time, digital evidence often contains sensitive information about employees and witnesses, meaning privacy and data protection considerations remain important.

This is likely to be even more important over the coming year. From October 2026, the time limit for most Employment Tribunal claims will increase from three months to six months. New obligations relating to sexual harassment and third-party harassment will also bring employers’ responses to workplace concerns under closer scrutiny.

For HR teams, that means records of what was reported, what evidence was considered, and what steps were taken may need to be retained longer and be able to stand up to scrutiny further down the line.

The growing use of generative AI presents another challenge. Employers may increasingly receive AI-assisted grievances, complaints, and witness statements, while investigators may use the same technology to review large volumes of material. But identifying keywords or patterns is not the same as establishing what happened. Context, credibility and reliability still require human judgement.

The volume of digital evidence available to employers has never been greater. But more evidence does not necessarily make investigations easier. Employers with clear policies, robust processes for preserving and reviewing evidence, and a documented decision-making process will be far better placed if workplace concerns develop into formal disputes.

This article was first published by People Management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Unlawful Means Conspiracy: What A Supreme Court Rethink Could Mean

The Supreme Court is poised to reconsider the legal framework surrounding unlawful means conspiracy, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for how businesses and individuals approach commercial disputes. This potential shift in legal interpretation raises critical questions about liability, corporate conduct, and the boundaries of actionable conspiracy claims in civil litigation.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Stewarts Law LLP
Stewarts Law LLP