Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how people work. From summarising documents to drafting communications, AI tools promise speed and efficiency and are being embraced by employees. But there is a growing problem: many of the AI tools staff are using have not been approved, assessed, or even noticed by their employers.

This is ‘shadow AI’: the use of AI applications outside an organisation’s approved systems. As the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) highlighted in a recent blog post, the practice is remarkably widespread, with one study finding that nearly three-quarters of employees (71%) reported using AI tools not sanctioned by their employer.

For HR and compliance professionals, this trend raises serious questions about data protection, confidentiality and compliance. In this article, we explore those risks and the key steps that HR and compliance teams can take to reduce them. Although the article draws on recent UK guidance, some of the issues and practical considerations may also be useful and relevant for international employers based in other jurisdictions.