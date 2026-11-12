Sexual Harassment Employment Law Changes

Employers have been under a duty to take reasonable steps to prevent the sexual harassment of employees in the workplace since 26 October 2024. However, the new changes raise the bar for protection considerably by now requiring “all reasonable steps”. The shift to stricter sexual harassment duties represents a major escalation in employer liability under the Employment Rights Act 2025. Effective 30 October 2026, the legal standard changes by just one word, but it fundamentally alters what is required of businesses.

Previous standard (Since Oct 2024) New standard (From 30 October 2026) Legal wording Take “reasonable steps” to prevent harassment. Take “all reasonable steps” to prevent harassment. Application Employers could choose a selection of impactful steps. Employers must exhaust every viable step; no exceptions are made. Third-party fault Indirectly managed through general risk assessments. Direct liability for harassment by clients, contractors, or customers.

Previously, employers could argue that the statutory defence of taking reasonable steps applied to them (and therefore were not liable) because it had implemented measures such as firm-wide training and policies. However, once-a-year e-learning modules and a sexual harassment policy are no longer enough to legally protect a business, as the changes are to encourage stronger preventative steps before any harassment may occur.

The level of preventative steps will, of course depend on the industry, size, resources and specific environment. If a measure was viable, affordable, and effective, but the company failed to implement it, the company will likely lose this claim in the tribunal. New measures to meet the heightened threshold could include actively completing steps such as:

Targeted and regular risk assessments: Companies must analyse specific role risks. For instance, looking at who works alone, who works late, where alcohol is served, or where customer-facing power imbalances exists, assessing the risks and the steps that the company has taken to reduce those risks, and regular reviews of the assessments.

Companies must analyse specific role risks. For instance, looking at who works alone, who works late, where alcohol is served, or where customer-facing power imbalances exists, assessing the risks and the steps that the company has taken to reduce those risks, and regular reviews of the assessments. Bespoke, regular training: Generic, out-of-the-box e-learning modules are no longer enough. Staff and managers require role-specific, interactive training on a regular basis.

Generic, out-of-the-box e-learning modules are no longer enough. Staff and managers require role-specific, interactive training on a regular basis. Visible leadership & varied reporting: Another vital step will be senior leadership buy-in of the changes and the provision of clear channels for complaints, including secure, anonymous reporting options that all staff are aware of.

Another critical point to watch out for is the employer’s liability for third-parties acts. From 30 October 2026, employers are liable for harassment against their staff by third parties, including clients, contractors, or patients, during the course of employment. Unlike the internal duty which strictly targets sexual harassment, third-party liability applies to all protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010 such as race, age, disability, or religion. Crucially, this can trigger on the very first incident of harassment, so clear signs of zero tolerance of sexual harassment and a specific provision within a commercial contract detailing anti-harassment and the steps the employer will take if it occurs would be recommended, together with clear evidence that they were directed to this provision.

The law here is policed via a dual-enforcement system:

Compensation uplift: Employees cannot sue solely for a lack of preventative steps. However, if they win a standard sexual harassment claim at an Employment Tribunal and the company cannot prove it took all reasonable steps, the tribunal can increase the total financial payout by up to 25%. Because discrimination claims have no statutory financial cap, this penalty can be severe.

EHRC enforcement: The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) holds independent power to investigate businesses and issue binding legal notices to force an action plan, even if an employee has not issued proceedings relating to the harassment.

The introduction of the preventative duty in 2024 signalled the starting point of a more proactive regulatory approach. The new changes signal a clear shift towards heightened responsibilities, where compliance is no longer a tick-box exercise but requires an active living culture of prevention.