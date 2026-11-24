The standard time limit for bringing an employment tribunal claim has doubled from three to six months

What was the position before 1 October 2026?

Prior to 1 October 2026, most employment tribunal claims had to be lodged within three months less one day of the act complained of. Only a limited number of employment tribunal claims benefited from a longer six-month limitation period, including statutory redundancy payment claims, equal pay claims, certain trade union claims and some claims brought by members of the armed forces.

What has changed?

The Employment Rights Act 2025 and related regulations have made six months less one day the new standard time limit for bringing employment tribunal claims, including those for:

unfair dismissal;

discrimination;

whistleblowing detriment and dismissal;

unlawful deductions from wages; and

breach of contract.

The new time limit applies where the relevant act or omission complained of, the last act or omission in a series of similar acts or omissions, or, in dismissal cases, the effective date of termination, falls on or after 1 October 2026.

Why has the Government brought in this change?

The Government’s stated aim is to give parties more time to resolve disputes internally without the need for employment tribunal proceedings. In practice, the longer time limit should allow:

more time for internal grievance and disciplinary procedures to be completed;

greater opportunity for employers and employees to explore settlement; and

additional time for employees to obtain legal advice and assess the merits of potential claims.

What about Acas Early Conciliation?

This change does not affect the operation of Acas Early Conciliation, which continues to pause the running of the limitation period for the duration of the conciliation process.

What does this mean for employers?

The extension doubles the time during which an employee or former employee may decide to pursue an employment tribunal claim. This, together with the increased period for Acas Early Conciliation (which went from six to twelve weeks on 1 December 2025) means that employers can now face a considerably longer wait between an employment dispute arising, and receiving notification that a claim has been issued.

This creates a greater risk of evidence being lost, detail being forgotten and of key witnesses leaving the business before a claim is issued, making them difficult to call upon for assistance. Robust record-keeping and document retention procedures are now even more important. Employers should take steps to preserve all forms of evidence as soon as a workplace dispute arises, rather than waiting to see whether a claim is ultimately brought.

Employers may also want to consider adding “reasonable assistance” clauses into employees’ employment contracts and any settlement agreements – these clauses look to ensure that departing employees cooperate with and provide support and/or information in relation to any potential future legal proceedings that might arise for the employer.

Comments

While extended time limits may encourage resolution of workplace disputes without recourse to litigation, whether they will ultimately lead to less, instead of more claims, remains to be seen. There is a natural concern that the change will lead to an increase in the number of claims brought, because employees now have a significantly longer period to be able to consider their position, gather evidence and commence proceedings. Given the evident pressure and delays already within the employment tribunal system, this is concerning.

For employers, the practical implications are clear. Employers can no longer assume that the passage of a relatively short period without a claim provides any real comfort, and robust document management and record-keeping will become more important than ever.

Internal procedures should be reviewed to ensure that workplace concerns are addressed promptly and consistently, with accurate records maintained from the outset. Particular care should be taken to preserve relevant documents and correspondence. Where litigation appears likely, employers may also wish to obtain and retain summary witness accounts at an early stage, while events remain fresh in individuals’ minds. As ever, care should be taken when creating documents, bearing in mind that they may subsequently become subject to disclosure.