Refusing ADR: When Will The Courts Impose Costs Sanctions?

Two years into the ADR reforms, John McElroy and Dr Kirstie Imber examine the boundary between reasonable resistance and costly non-engagement.

Key Takeaways

The CPR now expressly includes promoting or using ADR within the court's overriding objective.

Courts can order parties to engage in ADR under their case management powers.

Unreasonable refusal to participate in ADR can have adverse costs consequences.

A reasoned refusal to mediate may be justified, depending on the circumstances of the dispute.

Litigators should document their clients' reasons for delaying or declining ADR.

The civil litigation landscape has changed significantly since the Court of Appeal's landmark decision in Churchill v Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council [2023] EWCA Civ 1416. Following amendments to the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) in October 2024, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) is no longer separate from the court process but a core component of it.

How the CPR has changed following Churchill

One of the most significant changes to the CPR post-Churchill is the scope of the overriding objective. The objective of enabling the court to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost now expressly includes ‘promoting or using’ ADR (CPR 1.1(2)(f)), and the courts have explicit case management powers to order parties to engage in it (CPR 3.1(2)(o)). CPR 44.2(5)(e) also brings failure to comply with an ADR order, or unreasonable failure to participate in ADR at all, into the assessment of conduct on costs.

What the courts expect from parties

With the procedural framework now approaching its second anniversary, the focus shifts from its design to its operation in practice. Recent case law has made the courts' position increasingly clear: judges now expect parties to consider and engage meaningfully with appropriate forms of ADR, and an unreasonable refusal – or a failure to respond at all – may influence case management decisions and lead to adverse costs consequences. DKH Retail Ltd and other companies v City Football Group Ltd [2024] EWHC 3231 (Ch) stands as one of the first exercises of the court's case management powers under the updated rules, where the parties were compelled to mediate.

While the CPR grants judges the structural power to compel ADR, two recent decisions highlight important boundary lines, particularly concerning orders for costs, giving litigators more clarity on the rules needed to avoid significant financial penalties.

The limits of costs sanctions post-Churchill

The High Court's judgment in Grijns v Grijns and others [2025] EWHC 2853 (Ch) established that parties will not be penalised for declining ADR in an obviously unfounded or weak claim.

The case involved an intra-family dispute over a £3.85m Chelsea property, where the claimant's proprietary estoppel claim was dismissed by the court. Despite losing, the claimant argued for no order as to costs. In its assessment of costs liability, the court considered the parties' pre-action conduct and attitudes towards ADR, but ultimately found the defendants' conduct was reasonable. This was not a case where the defendants opted for silent non-engagement (as considered in PGF II SA v OMFS Co 1 Ltd [2013] EWCA Civ 1288). It was the claimant's own conduct and delays in disclosure that prevented any productive ADR from taking place. By awarding indemnity costs to successful defendants who refused to engage in unrealistic settlement conditions, the court confirmed that a refusal to mediate remains defensible under CPR 44.2(5)(e).

When refusing mediation is reasonable

In MJS Projects (March) Ltd v RPS Consulting Services Ltd [2026] EWHC 884 (TCC), the claimant, MJS, a contractor, brought a professional negligence claim against its structural engineer, RPS, alleging negligent design. The Technology and Construction Court dismissed the claim in its entirety, criticising MJS's expert evidence. MJS argued that the court should make no order as to costs, on the basis that RPS had acted unreasonably by repeatedly refusing invitations to mediate both before and during the proceedings. RPS argued that its refusal was reasonable, as it wanted to understand the expert evidence before committing to any form of ADR.

Judge Kelly rejected MJS's submission, finding that RPS's ‘reasoned rejection of one form of ADR, namely mediation, was not unreasonable’ [50]. RPS had explained that it wished to clarify the technical issues at the heart of the dispute before mediating. In those circumstances, its refusal to mediate was justified.

It is notable that the classic factors in Halsey v Milton Keynes General NHS Trust [2004] EWCA Civ 576 were applied alongside the new CPR. Namely, that the question of whether a party has acted unreasonably in refusing to engage in ADR must be determined having regard to all the circumstances of the case, including the nature of the dispute and whether ADR has a reasonable prospect of success.

When does a refusal become unreasonable?

The two cases cited above, in which the defendants were not penalised for resisting ADR, might at first sight suggest that a party can decline to settle out of court without consequence. However, this would be an oversimplification. In each case, the defendant's conduct was considered to be reasonable because ADR had not been rejected entirely. The decisions were also highly fact-specific, and therefore not necessarily indicative of the judicial approach to the new rules. The more significant question for future cases is where the boundary lies between a reasonable decision not to engage in ADR and an unjustified failure to pursue out-of-court settlement.

The changes to the CPR have undoubtedly strengthened the court's ability to require parties to pursue ADR, and these decisions serve as an important reality check. For now, although a party's refusal to engage in ADR will be scrutinised by the court, it will not automatically result in a costs penalty. Litigators are therefore reminded of the critical importance of documenting their client's rationale for delaying or declining a request for ADR.

Post-Churchill, one fundamental fact remains: ADR is no longer a tactical choice. Litigators must actively evaluate ADR options – such as mediation, arbitration or expert determination – at every stage of a dispute to protect their clients from adverse court rulings or unnecessary expenses. Disregarding or avoiding ADR may carry serious professional consequences.

This article is based on a version first published in New Law Journal.