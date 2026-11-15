Menopause At Work: What Are An Employer's Responsibilities?

What is an employer's duty to make reasonable adjustments?

Where menopause-related symptoms amount to a disability (which an employer should seek independent legal advice on), an employer may have a legal duty to make reasonable adjustments.

The duty is designed to remove or reduce disadvantages experienced by a disabled employee. What is reasonable depends on the size and resources of the employer, the circumstances, including the particular disadvantage, the requirements of the role, whether a proposed change would be effective and the practicality of implementing it.

Reasonable adjustments might involve working arrangements, the workplace environment or how an employment procedure is applied. Employers should focus on the employee's specific needs rather than assuming that all menopausal women require the same reasonable adjustments.

Practical support can also be appropriate where the statutory duty does not apply. For examples, see our guide on how employers can support menopause at work.

How can menopause-related discrimination arise at work?

Menopause is not itself a protected characteristic under the Equality Act. However, treatment connected with menopause symptoms can still amount to unlawful discrimination where another protected characteristic is engaged.

The main areas employers should be aware of are:

Disability discrimination: Menopausal symptoms may amount to a disability where they have a substantial and long-term effect on normal day-to-day activities. This can create duties around reasonable adjustments and protection from unfavourable treatment.

Age discrimination: Employers should avoid assumptions about an employee’s capability, resilience or career plans because of their age or menopause.

Sex discrimination: Less favourable treatment, disadvantageous workplace practices or unwanted conduct connected with menopause may give rise to sex discrimination or harassment claims.

Gender reassignment discrimination: Employers should also make sure their approach does not disadvantage trans employees who experience menopause.

The legal position will depend on the individual circumstances, so employers should consider the relevant protected characteristics before making decisions about support, absence or performance.

What are an employer's responsibilities when menopause affects sickness absence or performance?

Employers can manage genuine sickness absence and performance concerns, but they should first establish whether menopausal symptoms are relevant and whether legal protections apply.

If the symptoms amount to a disability, changes to an absence or performance process may be needed. Acas gives one example: recording menopause-related absence separately from other sickness absence, as a reasonable adjustment that may be appropriate for an employee.

Employers should also avoid assumptions about capability based on age or sex. Line managers should know when to seek HR or occupational health advice before formal action is taken.

Where symptoms are affecting an employee's work, see our blog on what employers should do when an employee is struggling with menopause at work.

Where symptoms have resulted in time away from work, see how to manage menopause-related sickness absence.

Do employers need a menopause policy?

There is no general legal requirement for every employer to introduce a standalone menopause policy.

However, not having a specific policy does not remove an employer's wider responsibilities. Equality, absence, flexible working, health and safety and performance management procedures should allow menopause-related issues to be considered fairly.

A menopause policy can provide a clearer route for employees and managers by explaining available support, responsibilities and processes. The priority is that workplace policies work together and allow managers to make lawful, consistent decisions.

For detailed guidance on policy content, see our guide to what a menopause policy at work should include.

What changed under the Employment Rights Act 2025?

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduced a new equality action-plan framework for larger employers.

Employers with 250 or more employees can currently create and publish a voluntary menopause action plan alongside their gender pay gap data. Government guidance states that menopause action plans are expected to become mandatory from spring 2027, subject to secondary legislation.

The action plans cover steps an organisation is taking to address its gender pay gap and support employees experiencing menopause. The government identifies six menopause-specific actions, including manager training, occupational health advice, reasonable adjustments, support groups and networks, risk assessments and policy reviews.

These action plans add to the existing legal framework. They do not replace employers' responsibilities under discrimination.

JMW explains the current framework in The Employment Rights Act 2025 - menopause action plans. For the practical process of preparing one, see how to create a menopause action plan.

Key takeaways for employers managing menopause in the workplace

Employers should take the following practical steps to meet their responsibilities and reduce legal risk:

Train line managers on the legal position. Managers should understand that menopause is not itself a protected characteristic, but that disability, age, sex and gender reassignment protections can apply.

Respond when symptoms are raised. Establish how the menopause symptoms are affecting work and whether any legal duties are engaged.

Consider disability early. Where menopausal symptoms may have a substantial and long-term effect, consider whether disability protections apply and whether reasonable adjustments are needed.

Review absence and performance decisions before taking formal action. Check whether symptoms, discrimination risks or changes to the process are relevant before applying triggers or progressing a capability process.

Keep workplace risk assessments current. Consider whether working conditions could worsen symptoms and whether practical changes are required.

Check workplace policies work together. Absence, flexible working, equality, health and safety and performance procedures should support consistent decision-making.

Provide a clear route to support. Employees should know who they can speak to, while managers should know when HR or occupational health input is appropriate.

Prepare for action-plan requirements if you employ 250 or more people. Use the current voluntary period to understand issues within the organisation and prepare for the expected mandatory regime from spring 2027.

These steps provide a clear legal foundation for managing workplace menopause issues while allowing employers to respond to each employee's circumstances.