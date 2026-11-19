October 2026 and January 2027 are major months for reforms under the Employment Rights Act (ERA) 2025, with a number of key changes coming into effect. In this article, we outline the relevant implementation dates and the key checks for employers to consider now.

1 October 2026: time limits increased from three to six months

While the increase in Employment Tribunal time limits is already in force, it will take some time for employers to feel the full impact of the change. For example, an employee dismissed on 1 October 2026 will now have until 31 March 2027 to bring a claim (not taking into account the effect of Acas early conciliation).

In the meantime, employers should consider:

The extension to the time limit will operate in the general context of the Employment Tribunal backlog, where there is currently a lengthy delay between a claim's commencement and the ultimate listing of a hearing date. Longer time limits will add to the length of the wait to final hearing.

This delay increases the significance of document retention practices and contemporaneous record keeping, for instance, by capturing witness recollections or decision-makers' thought processes.

30 October 2026: harassment reforms

From 30 October 2026, employers will be required to take 'all reasonable steps' to prevent sexual harassment of their employees. We discuss this in our previous update on the duty to prevent sexual harassment at work and as part of our webinar series on the ERA.

Employers will also be liable for third-party harassment, covering both sexual harassment and harassment relating to a protected characteristic, where they have 'permitted' such harassment. Employers will be judged to have permitted harassment if they fail to take 'all reasonable steps' to prevent it. Our update on third-party harassment under the ERA explains this in further detail.

As part of their preparation, employers should ensure they have considered the following:

Clear policies: include clear and practical examples of prohibited conduct.

include clear and practical examples of prohibited conduct. Risk assessments: identify where harassment risks arise, for instance, where there is a power imbalance, lone or late working, third-party interactions, events and travel. This should be treated as an ongoing exercise and kept under regular review. Where employers currently have a single, central risk assessment, consider introducing more granular assessments at a department or team level to capture localised risks and enable more tailored action.

identify where harassment risks arise, for instance, where there is a power imbalance, lone or late working, third-party interactions, events and travel. This should be treated as an ongoing exercise and kept under regular review. Where employers currently have a single, central risk assessment, consider introducing more granular assessments at a department or team level to capture localised risks and enable more tailored action. Training: deliver training regularly and tailor it to the audience (eg employees, managers and senior leaders), with a focus on bystander intervention and escalation routes.

deliver training regularly and tailor it to the audience (eg employees, managers and senior leaders), with a focus on bystander intervention and escalation routes. Reporting mechanisms: provide several reporting routes to ensure accessibility (eg line managers and HR). Investigation processes should be clearly set out, including how issues involving third parties will be handled.

provide several reporting routes to ensure accessibility (eg line managers and HR). Investigation processes should be clearly set out, including how issues involving third parties will be handled. Third-party controls: communicate clear expectations of behaviour to third parties, for example, through contractual terms or behaviour standards. Clearly identify steps to address known risks.

communicate clear expectations of behaviour to third parties, for example, through contractual terms or behaviour standards. Clearly identify steps to address known risks. Governance: put in place systems to track complaints (including lower-level concerns) and analyse trends over time to identify potential risks. Ensure there is clear senior accountability. In larger organisations, this is likely to include oversight at board or senior leadership level.

1 January 2027: unfair dismissal reforms

From 1 January 2027, the unfair dismissal qualifying period will reduce from two years to six months (for dismissals with an effective date of termination on or after 1 January 2027). We explore the reforms in more detail in our articles on probationary periods, fixed-term contracts and recruitment.

The cap on the unfair dismissal compensatory award (currently the lower of 52 weeks' gross pay or £123,543) will also be removed. Our previous article explores what this could mean for employers and how they can prepare.

These reforms represent one of the most significant shifts in unfair dismissal law in recent years. Employers are advised to:

Review recruitment practices: consider our ten tips on getting recruitment right.

consider our ten tips on getting recruitment right. Consider shorter probationary periods: consider periods of around three to four months, with a contractual entitlement to extend.

consider periods of around three to four months, with a contractual entitlement to extend. Introduce probationary structures: managers will need well-structured, easy-to-follow processes to ensure effective management of probationary periods, with key dates diarised. Employees will need clear details of the employer's expectations during probation.

managers will need well-structured, easy-to-follow processes to ensure effective management of probationary periods, with key dates diarised. Employees will need clear details of the employer's expectations during probation. Strengthen performance management and dismissal procedures: employers may need to become more robust in commencing and conducting fair processes for performance management, misconduct and redundancy.

employers may need to become more robust in commencing and conducting fair processes for performance management, misconduct and redundancy. Plan strategically for senior exits: review how senior exits are managed and ensure there are clear internal escalation routes, greater scrutiny of contentious exits and better alignment between HR, legal and finance. Boards and senior leadership should understand the financial and governance implications of uncapped awards.

review how senior exits are managed and ensure there are clear internal escalation routes, greater scrutiny of contentious exits and better alignment between HR, legal and finance. Boards and senior leadership should understand the financial and governance implications of uncapped awards. Assess settlement strategy: be prepared to revisit typical settlement ranges and prepare for higher expectations from claimants, alongside more complex negotiations.

be prepared to revisit typical settlement ranges and prepare for higher expectations from claimants, alongside more complex negotiations. Review insurance cover: consider whether insurance policies may need to be revisited to ensure levels of cover adequately reflect the increased risk of unfair dismissal tribunal proceedings.

consider whether insurance policies may need to be revisited to ensure levels of cover adequately reflect the increased risk of unfair dismissal tribunal proceedings. Audit use of fixed-term contracts: the expiry and non-renewal of a fixed-term contract amounts to a dismissal, and employees on fixed-term contracts will have unfair dismissal rights after six months' service. These employees will need the same forward planning and active management as those in permanent roles.

March 2027: fire and rehire reform

The Government has just confirmed that the fire and rehire reforms, previously expected to take effect on 1 January 2027, will be delayed until March 2027. A revised implementation timeline can be found here: Plan to Make Work Pay and Employment Rights Act: timeline update - GOV.UK

The Government has also just launched a consultation on a revised statutory Code of Practice on Dismissal and Re-engagement, intended to reflect the new regime: Consultation on the revised code of practice on dismissal and re-engagement. The consultation closes on 17 December 2026. We will consider the proposed Code and its implications for employers in a separate blog.

Despite the name, these reforms will have wider implications than dismissal and re-engagement. From March 2027, employers will need to exercise caution when considering contractual variations, especially to specified core terms, including pay, pensions, total working hours and holiday entitlement, as well as certain other restricted variations. Our practical guide explains the reforms in more detail, alongside our summary of the government's consultation.

Employers should consider the following: