Respect Orders are a significant new legal measure for dealing with anti-social behaviour in England and Wales. Although an application for a Respect Order is made in the civil courts, breaching an order is a criminal offence and may lead to imprisonment.

From 26 October 2026, these new powers are available to relevant authorities, including the police and local authorities. Those authorities can apply to the County Court or High Court for a Respect Order against an adult whose alleged conduct meets the statutory test.

According to B P Collins’ criminal team, for anyone notified that an application is being considered, threatened or issued against them, obtaining legal advice at the earliest possible stage is therefore essential. Waiting until an order has already been made could have serious and lasting consequences.

What is a Respect Order?

Respect Orders were introduced by the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which inserted a new Part A1 into the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A Respect Order is a civil order which may be made against a person aged 18 or over. The County Court or High Court may make an order where it is satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the respondent has engaged in, or threatens to engage in, anti-social behaviour. The court must also consider it just and convenient to make the order for the purpose of preventing further anti-social behaviour.

For these purposes, anti-social behaviour means conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to another person.

The civil standard of proof applies to the original application. However, that should not disguise the seriousness of the proceedings. Once an order has been made, an alleged breach may expose the respondent to arrest, prosecution and a criminal conviction.

Who can apply for a Respect Order?

An application cannot ordinarily be made by an inpidual complainant acting personally. It must be brought by a relevant authority.

Relevant authorities include local authorities, certain housing providers, chief officers of police, the British Transport Police, Transport for London, Transport for Greater Manchester, the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales and certain NHS security-management bodies. A housing provider may apply where the alleged conduct relates directly or indirectly to its housing-management functions.

Before making an application, the authority must undertake a risk assessment. That assessment should consider the risk of anyone suffering harassment, alarm or distress, any vulnerabilities affecting the proposed respondent, alternative ways of preventing the alleged behaviour and any other relevant circumstances.

The assessment may be especially important where the alleged conduct is connected with mental health difficulties, neuropergence, learning disability, substance dependency or another vulnerability. Those matters will not necessarily prevent an order from being made, but they may affect whether an order is appropriate and how any restrictions or positive requirements should be framed.

What restrictions can be imposed?

A Respect Order may contain both prohibitions and positive requirements.

A prohibition could prevent the respondent from entering a particular street, neighbourhood, shopping centre or other defined area. It might also prevent contact with named inpiduals, attendance at specified premises, association with particular people in defined circumstances or engagement in conduct described within the order.

A positive requirement may compel the respondent to take specified action. This could include participation in an activity intended to address the underlying causes of the alleged behaviour, such as drug or alcohol treatment, counselling or a behavioural programme.

The terms of an order must, so far as practicable, avoid interfering with the times at which the respondent normally works or attends an educational establishment. They should also avoid conflict with another injunction or court order.

A Respect Order may continue for a specified period or until further order. Inpidual prohibitions and requirements may operate for different periods. It is therefore essential to understand exactly when each term takes effect, how long it lasts and what the respondent is expected to do or refrain from doing.

Can someone be excluded from their home?

A Respect Order may, in defined circumstances, exclude a respondent from the place where they normally live.

The statutory threshold for such an exclusion is higher. The application must be made by an eligible authority and must concern actual or threatened violence, or circumstances in which the court considers that the respondent presents a significant risk of harm to others.

Exclusion from a home is a particularly serious step. Any proposed term of this kind should be examined immediately, including whether the statutory conditions are satisfied and whether the restriction sought is necessary and proportionate.

What happens if an application is made without notice?

In urgent or exceptional circumstances, an authority may apply without first notifying the respondent.

The court cannot determine the final application without notice to the respondent, but it may adjourn the proceedings and impose an interim Respect Order. An interim order may place immediate restrictions on the respondent before they have had a full opportunity to challenge the allegations.

Anyone served with an interim order should obtain legal advice immediately. It is important to understand precisely what the order prohibits, when it took effect and when the matter will return to court. Unless and until the court varies or discharges the order, it must be obeyed even if the respondent believes it was wrongly made.

Breach is a criminal offence

It is a criminal offence for a person, without reasonable excuse, to do something prohibited by a Respect Order or to fail to do something required by it.

The maximum sentence following conviction on indictment is two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. On summary conviction, the magistrates’ court may impose imprisonment up to its general statutory limit, a fine, or both. A conditional discharge is not available.

Activity requirements are subject to a particular warning procedure. Ordinarily, a failure to comply with an activity requirement does not become prosecutable unless the respondent has previously received a written warning relating to that requirement within the relevant 12-month period.

The warning does not extend the duration of the underlying order. The activity requirement must still have been legally in force when the alleged subsequent failure occurred. If the order or relevant requirement has expired, the warning does not keep it alive.

Why early legal advice matters

The best opportunity to affect the outcome may arise before the first substantive hearing. In some cases, it may arise even earlier, when an authority is considering whether to apply for an order or is formulating the restrictions it intends to seek.

A solicitor can consider whether the alleged behaviour is accurately described and supported by reliable evidence, whether it satisfies the statutory definition of anti-social behaviour and whether the applicant has undertaken an adequate risk assessment.

It will also be important to determine whether relevant vulnerabilities have been identified and properly considered, whether less restrictive measures could address the concerns and whether each proposed term is clear, necessary and proportionate.

Positive requirements require particularly careful consideration. A requirement may appear constructive, but it can place the respondent at risk of prosecution if it is unclear, unrealistic or practically impossible to follow. Its suitability, availability and arrangements for supervision should therefore be examined before it is imposed.

Advice may also be needed where proposed restrictions would interfere with employment, education, caring responsibilities, medical treatment or housing. The terms should be checked against bail conditions, family-court orders, restraining orders and any other existing legal obligations to avoid uncertainty or conflict.

Early involvement may allow representations to be made before the applicant’s position becomes fixed. In an appropriate case, it may be possible to challenge the application entirely, narrow the factual issues, remove unnecessary terms, correct ambiguous wording or negotiate restrictions that are more precise and workable.

A respondent should not agree to proposed terms merely because agreement appears preferable to a contested hearing. Nor should undertakings or informal assurances be offered without first obtaining advice about their meaning and potential consequences. The practical effect of each proposed term, and the consequences of an accidental or technical breach, should be understood before any agreement is reached.

Preparing for the hearing

A respondent should preserve all potentially relevant evidence. This may include letters, emails and messages from the applicant or complainants, photographs, video and audio recordings, tenancy correspondence, housing-management records, medical evidence and records relating to employment, education or caring responsibilities.

Evidence of treatment, support or voluntary engagement may also be relevant. Where the allegations concern particular dates, the respondent should preserve any material showing where they were and whether they could have engaged in the alleged conduct.

The respondent should avoid contacting witnesses or complainants in any way that could be interpreted as intimidation, pressure or further anti-social behaviour. Communication with the applicant should be managed carefully, particularly where allegations are continuing.

The application papers and any interim order should be provided to a solicitor promptly. The period before the hearing may need to be used to analyse the evidence, prepare a witness statement, obtain supporting material and formulate proposed amendments to the draft order.

Can the respondent be legally represented?

A respondent may be represented by a solicitor or barrister at an on-notice hearing in the County Court or High Court.

Civil legal aid has been extended to legal services relating to Respect Orders. Eligibility for publicly funded assistance will depend on the applicable legal-aid rules, including the relevant financial and merits requirements. A respondent who may require legal aid should therefore seek advice quickly so that eligibility and the assistance available can be considered before the hearing.

Legal representation does not necessarily remove the need for the respondent to attend. If the hearing notice or a direction from the court requires personal attendance, the respondent should attend unless the court has excused them.

What should someone do after receiving notice of an application?

Anyone who receives a warning, notice of intended proceedings, application notice, witness evidence or an interim Respect Order should read every document carefully and identify the hearing date immediately. They should comply with any interim restrictions already imposed, preserve relevant evidence, avoid confrontation with the applicant or complainants and prepare a clear chronology of events.

Most importantly, specialist advice should be obtained without delay.