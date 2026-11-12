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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Revised Corporate Cooperation Guidance: Can The SFO Finally Move The Needle On Self-reporting?

BCL Solicitors LLP
BCL Solicitors LLP
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The Serious Fraud Office has updated its Corporate Cooperation Guidance to allow companies considering self-reporting to engage anonymously with the agency before making a formal report. This development comes amid efforts to encourage more corporate self-reporting and Deferred Prosecution Agreements, while the government simultaneously strengthens enforcement tools including whistleblower incentives and expanded corporate criminal liability provisions.

United KingdomCriminal Law
Megan Curzon
Megan Curzon
Richard Sallybanks
Richard Sallybanks
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BCLs Senior Associate Megan Curzon and Partner Richard Sallybanks examine the Serious Fraud Office’s updated Corporate Cooperation Guidance, which allows corporates to explore potential self-reporting anonymously before making a formal report.

Corporates weighing up a self-report to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) can now test the waters first, without having to name themselves. Earlier this week, the SFO updated its Corporate Cooperation Guidance, originally published in April 2025, so that a corporate’s lawyers can raise a potential self-report directly with the SFO’s Director of Legal Services before any formal report is made.1] This change now means corporates have an opportunity to stress test a self-reporting decision on an anonymous basis.

The change was announced by Matthew Wagstaff, who holds that role within the SFO, at the American Bar Association’s International White Collar Crime Institute in London on Tuesday.2 In his address, he emphasised that he wanted the SFO to be seen as an ally of responsible corporates, and indicated that the SFO wanted to see more self-reports ultimately leading to more Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs). The update to the Corporate Cooperation Guidance reflects, in Matthew Wagstaff’s words, “the strongest possible offer” to corporates.

Self-reporting has long been central to the SFO’s approach to corporate crime. Since the introduction of DPAs in 2014, the SFO has concluded 13. Twelve of those took place before July 2021, during a period when corporates appeared sufficiently incentivised to opt for certainty (and the SFO were keen to establish DPAs as an effective route for corporates to resolve criminal investigations), with DPAs producing approximately £1.7bn in fines and disgorgement, in lieu of prosecution. However, between July 2021 and May 2026 no DPAs were entered into by the SFO, although the guilty pleas which the SFO secured from Petrofac and Glencore during this period demonstrated that the SFO’s enforcement against corporates was not solely limited to negotiated DPAs.3

Nevertheless, it was against the background of a drop-off in self-reports that the SFO, under its previous director Nick Ephgrave, published new Corporate Cooperation Guidance in April 2025. The guidance committed the SFO, in clear terms, to inviting a corporate that self-reports promptly and co-operates fully to negotiate a DPA, unless exceptional circumstances apply. It is too early to say whether the guidance has had its intended effect on the number of self-reports; indeed, the fact that the SFO have now revised their guidance might suggest it has not. That said, May 2026 marked the re-emergence of DPAs after a five-year hiatus, when an agreement was announced with Ultra Electronics, albeit in respect of conduct which had been the subject of investigation by the SFO since 2018.4

What has changed in the guidance?

The guidance now confirms that:

  • Where a corporate is considering whether to self-report, its lawyers may now contact the Director of Legal Services at [email protected]. It also acknowledges that the corporate “may wish to remain anonymous at this stage”.
  • the lawyer will be invited to a meeting to discuss the potential self-report, including whether the SFO is the right agency to receive it; and
  • “a note of any such contact will be made and shared with the Intelligence Division”.

The SFO has also adjusted its timetable for DPA negotiations. Previously, it committed to concluding negotiations within six months of sending an invitation to negotiate. This six-month window now runs from the date of the invitation being accepted.

The guidance also specifies that cooperative conduct from a corporate will include “proactively considering key areas of risk across the scope of its business, including, where appropriate, taking proportionate steps to reassure itself and us that the full extent of any potential criminality has been reported.”

Will it change corporate decision-making?

An anonymous conversation may help a corporate understand how the SFO is likely to view a problem before it commits to a course of self-reporting that is hard to reverse. However, it is unclear if a conversation with the SFO would move the needle in terms of decision-making. If the question is “Do we need to report?”, it seems unlikely that the SFO, with only limited information in front of it, will say no. The conversation is also not totally without risk. A note of the contact goes to the SFO’s intelligence team, and at the very least this will feed into the SFO’s intelligence bank; it is also not clear whether there is any restriction on the SFO passing the information to any other investigating agency in the UK or overseas.

The carrot comes with a stick

Alongside incentives to self-report, the agency continues to strengthen its evidence gathering and prosecutorial toolkit to emphasise to corporates that the chances of misconduct coming to their attention are increasing. It is working more closely with overseas counterparts, most notably through the International Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce formed with France’s Parquet National Financier and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.5] Closer to home, the SFO has been improving its intelligence gathering capabilities and has long been looking to encourage whistleblowers.

The financial incentivisation of whistleblowers was a clear priority for Nick Ephgrave, who emphasised the “many benefits” of compensating whistleblowers during his maiden speech as Director in 2024.[6] More recently, Jonathan Fisher KC’s Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences, published earlier this year, recommended legislation enabling the SFO to reward whistleblowers financially, with the Government to launch a consultation to inform the design of the scheme.7 In Fisher’s own words, whistleblowers “are not peripheral actors. They are potential catalysts for enforcement.”

This week, the Government took that recommendation forward, publishing a whistleblowing consultation which seeks views on the whistleblowing framework in the Employment Rights Act 1996 and on options for reform, along with a proposed SFO scheme to pay individuals whose information about economic crime leads to a corporate conviction or ‘alternative enforcement action’ (such as a DPA).8 The consultation closes on 8 January 2027.

Beyond the question of how the SFO learns of wrongdoing, it is clear that legislative reform has considerably increased the scope for corporates to face criminal liability. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 reformed the identification doctrine so that, effective 26 December 2023, the acts of a senior manager may be attributed to an organisation for economic crimes (this provision has now been extended to criminal offences generally by section 250 of the Crime and Policing Act 2026).9 The Act also created a new offence applicable to corporates of failure to prevent fraud (FTPF), which has been in force since 1 September 2025.10 Although the SFO has publicly stated that it intends to use the new FTPF offence, no investigations of FTPF (whether by the SFO or otherwise) are in the public domain, and as we approach its third anniversary, we also await the first prosecution of a corporate based on the expanded senior manager regime.

There are many views as to why it would appear that a culture of self-reporting is not becoming established in the UK. Is it because the outcome of a DPA following a self-report is not seen as so different to the outcome on a guilty plea? Is it because a self-report leading to a DPA is also likely to trigger follow-on shareholder litigation, meaning that the financial cost to the corporate is not solely limited to financial penalties imposed by the criminal court? Is it because corporates don’t think their misconduct will come to the SFO’s attention if they don’t report it? Any of these reasons, and more, may be in play. But the SFO have clearly stated they want more self-reports and more DPAs, and this week’s update is the latest in a series of measures designed to make the self-reporting option more attractive and user-friendly. Whether it tips the balance remains to be seen.

Footnotes

1. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sfo-cooperation-guidance

2. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-strengthens-corporate-cooperation-guidance

3. The CPS notably concluded a significant DPA with Entain plc in 2023, the first (and to date only) DPA concluded by the CPS

 4. https://www.bcl.com/news/sfo-announces-deferred-prosecution-agreement-with-ultra-electronics

5. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/international-anti-corruption-prosecutorial-taskforce

 6. https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/director-ephgraves-speech-at-rusi-13-february-2024

7. ]https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6a561efb9e63154454413629/2025.12.31.Independent.Review.of.Disclosure.and.Fraud.Second.Report.Print.Version.CM.pdf

 8. https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/whistleblowing

9. Crime and Policing Act 2026, s 250 (replacing the provisions formerly contained in Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, ss 196–198).

10. Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, s 199

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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