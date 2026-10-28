Commercially Connected Shorts - 7 October 2026

Welcome to Commercially Connected shorts, our weekly bitesize newsletter summarising the latest updates in UK and EU commercial law.

This week we look at:

Compliance: Expansion of the UK Right to Work Regime

AI Catalyst: Helping legal and compliance teams move from ambition to operating reality

IP: What should be on your IP radar?

ESG: FCA finalises sustainability disclosure rules for listed companies

Expansion of the UK Right to Work Regime

With effect from 1 October 2026, the UK government significantly expanded the scope of the Right to Work (RTW) regime. For the first time, the regime now extends beyond traditional employees and captures a wider range of working arrangements, including certain workers, individual subcontractors and individuals working within gig-economy arrangements.

The changes also introduce the new concept of extended liability, meaning that responsibility for illegal working may, in some circumstances, extend beyond the direct “employer” and upstream through a chain of contracts.

Organisations that use non-traditional workforce models should review their labour arrangements now. With civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker and increased Home Office enforcement activity, it is important to implement the necessary compliance measures. Read our briefing for further information and see the updated Code of Practice and Employers’ guide which support compliance with the expanding regime.

AI Catalyst: Helping legal and compliance teams move from ambition to operating reality

Many legal and compliance teams have identified AI use cases, explored new technologies and run initial pilots. The harder question is how to scale AI adoption in a way that is governed, sustainable and delivers measurable value.

Konexo's new AI Catalyst offering helps organisations move from strategy to implementation, combining legal knowledge, technology advisory, change management and delivery support across every stage of the AI journey.

From use case identification and governance through to tool selection, adoption and AI-enabled managed services, we help legal teams turn AI ambition into operating reality. Discover more about our approach and how we're helping legal and compliance teams unlock value from AI: Home - Konexo AI Catalyst

What should be on your IP radar?

The end of September saw us launch the third edition of our Soft Focus newsletter, featuring important updates on trade mark, design and copyright law from around the world. As the law continues to develop across jurisdictions, we bring together recent changes and practical analysis to help you track key changes in these areas and understand the implications for rights holders, brand owners, creators and businesses operating internationally. In this issue:

we examine significant trade mark decisions on distinctiveness, likelihood of confusion, reputation and exhaustion, including rulings concerning luxury upcycling, branded product bundles, coexistence agreements and online targeting

we consider the extensive revision of China’s trade mark law, Saudi Arabia’s accession to the Madrid Protocol, and developments affecting trade mark enforcement and remedies across Europe and the UK

we report on the modernised EU design framework, including new protection for digital and animated designs, strengthened enforcement rights and revised filing procedures

our copyright section covers key developments concerning online platforms, geo-blocking, AI-generated content and AI training, as well as decisions on television formats, photographs, software, digital marketplaces and large-scale online infringement

we also highlight important developments affecting geographical indications and international design classification

FCA finalises sustainability disclosure rules for listed companies

On 30 September 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finalised new sustainability disclosure rules for UK-listed companies. The new rules replace the existing TCFD-aligned framework with a “comply or explain” approach based on the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards, covering both climate and broader sustainability-related disclosures.

Applying to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027, the changes will require affected companies to review their reporting, governance, data and disclosure processes ahead of first reporting in 2028.

Our latest briefing examines the key changes, transitional reliefs and practical steps companies should be taking now to prepare. Read the full briefing.