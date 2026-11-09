WilmerHale Lawyers Examine Private Enforcement Of EU Competition Law In ICLG

Introduction

Over the last year, the European Union (“EU”) continued to witness private enforcement being established as one of the key pillars of European competition law. Recent judgments of the European Court of Justice (“ECJ” or “Court”) and national courts reveal a rapidly evolving body of law on proce dural aspects of private enforcement, especially class actions.

As class actions become increasingly important in the EU, the European Commission (“Commission”) is consid ering revisions to the Brussels I Regulation1 with the aim of strengthening legal certainty, improving access to justice and reducing procedural burdens for cross-border litigation. The Commission’s June 2025 report noted that the current rules may create unnecessary obstacles for collective redress actions by requiring claimants to litigate in multiple courts before proceedings can be consolidated,2 and, in September 2026, the Commission initiated a consultation with stakeholders regarding possible reforms.3 The Commission has, however, seemingly set aside its earlier plans for a directive regulating third-party litigation funding,4 and is instead prioritising ensuring that Member States implement the Representative Actions Directive5 regarding consumer collective redress.6

Turning to recent judicial developments, private enforce ment continues to expand beyond traditional cartel-related liti gation, with a growing number of collective damages actions targeting large digital platforms and other technology compa nies.7 Many national courts have embraced collective redress and claim aggregation mechanisms, particularly through the acceptance of representative actions,8 assignment models and funded claims.9 At the same time, courts are applying increas ingly exacting standards for proving harm, causation and quantum, with several recent judgments demonstrating a willingness to scrutinise economic evidence closely and reject claims where loss has not been adequately established.10

The ECJ does try to preserve the effectiveness of public enforcement tools such as leniency programs and settlements despite its judgments continuing to adopt a claimant-friendly stance by reducing procedural barriers. As discussed in more detail below, recent judgments have expanded claimants’ access to evidence in pre-action claims, facilitated collective and representative actions, and interpreted limitation rules in a manner intended to increase the effectiveness of follow-on claims.11 It is questionable whether the ECJ is striking the right balance, in the light of mounting evidence that the growth in private enforcement is hindering public enforcement, which remains the source for most private damages claims in Europe.12

Protection of Leniency and Settlement Materials in Criminal Proceedings

In October 2025, in FL und KM Baugesellschaft,13 the ECJ addressed whether the special protection afforded to leniency statements and settlement submissions under EU competition law continues to apply when cartel files are transferred from a competition authority to criminal prosecutors under a Member State’s mutual assistance framework.

The case arose from two parallel investigations, one by the Austrian competition authority and the other by the public prosecutor into bid-rigging in the construction sector.14 FL und KM Baugesellschaft and another construction company applied for leniency under the Austrian competition law, which ulti mately resulted in a reduction of their fines.15 During the crim inal investigation, the Austrian public prosecutor successfully sought access to the competition authority’s case file, including the leniency and settlement materials, under national rules on administrative and judicial assistance.16 The leniency appli cants objected and asked the prosecutor to remove and disre gard these self-incriminating materials.17 The Higher Regional Court of Vienna asked the ECJ for a preliminary ruling on the scope of leniency protection.

The ECJ stated that Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (“TFEU”) does not preclude the transfer of leniency and settlement materials to a public prosecutor under national mechanisms of administrative assistance.18 However, the Court also noted that leniency programmes are useful tools to uncover competition law infringements and thus are essential to ensure the effectiveness of Articles 101 and 102 TFEU.19 Similarly, the Court echoed AG Szpunar’s Opinion regarding the need to avoid weakening the incentives of leni ency applicants to cooperate with competition authorities.20 Thus, the Court reasoned, national mechanisms for administra tive assistance should be structured in a manner that preserves the effective implementation of EU competition law, including protecting leniency statements and settlement submissions.21

The ECJ clarified that the protection under Article 31(3) of the ECN+ Directive only protects leniency statements and settle ment submissions from disclosure and not other accompanying materials on the file, such as annexes, tables, reports, and pres entations that are not part of the leniency statement.22 This conclusion is based on previous case law regarding the right to bring actions for damages before national courts,23 and is also supported by the judgment in Evonik Degusa v Commission, which held that the disclosure of information from documents in the leniency materials is authorised subject to protecting business secrets, professional secrecy and other confidential information.24

The ECJ therefore held that, in national criminal proceed ings, access to leniency statements and settlement submissions should be subject to: (1) the necessity to enable the defendant’s rights of defence under Articles 47 and 48(2) of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU; and (2) ensuring protection of the public interest (e.g., confidentiality or the effectiveness of EU competition law), which should be analysed on a case-by case basis.25

Footnotes

1. Regulation (EU) No. 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (recast) [2012] OJ L 351.

2. Report from the Commission to the European Parliament, the Council and the European Economic and Social Committee on the application of Regulation (EU) No. 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (recast), 2 June 2025, COM(2025) 268.

3. See https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/ initiatives/15792-Jurisdiction-rules-and-recognition-and-enforcement of-judgments-Brussels-Ia-Regulation-review-_en

4. See European Parliament resolution of 13 September 2022 with recommendations to the Commission on Responsible private funding of litigation (2020/2130(INL)). See European Commission DG Justice and Consumers, Mapping Third Party Litigation Funding in the European Union, 21 March 2025, https:// commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/policies/justice and-fundamental-rights/civil-justice/civil-and-commercial-law/ third-party-litigation-funding-tplf_en

5.. Directive (EU) 2020/1828 on representative actions for the protection of the collective interests of consumers and repealing Directive 2009/22/EC [2020] OJ L409/1.

6. See Dr. Malte Stübinger-Brauer, No tailored EU regulation for litigation funding: What the Commission’s decision really means for Investors, Funders, and Litigants (Deminor, 22 June 2026), https:// www.deminor.com/en/news-insights/no-tailored-eu-regulation-for litigation-funding-what-the-commissions-decision-really-means-for investors-funders-and-litigants

7. See Bethan John, Google hit with first EU Adtech follow-on claim (Global Competition Review, 5 June 2026), see https:// globalcompetitionreview.com/article/google-hit-first-eu adtech-follow-claim ; Rebecca Whalley, Google targeted in €7 billion Swedish antitrust claim (Global Competition Review, 27 October 2025), https://globalcompetitionreview.com/article/ google-targeted-in-eu7-billion-swedish-antitrust-claim

8. See Barcelona Court of Appeal, Asufin Cataluña / Honda Motor Europe, Case No. 143/2025, Judgment, 20 April 2026, where the court ruled that consumer associations may bring follow-on damages actions on behalf of their members. See also, Barcelona Court of Appeal (Section 15), The Barcelona Court of Appeal upholds the standing of a consumer association to bring competition law damages claims on behalf of its members in respect of purchases of vehicles by private consumers (Asufin Cataluña / Honda Motor Europe), 20 April 2026, e-Competitions April 2026, Art. N° 135974.

9. German Federal Court of Justice, Trucks Cartel, Case No. KZR 6/24, Judgment, 12 May 2026. See also Thomas G. Funke and Catharina Schulte-Wintrop, The German Federal Court of Justice confirms the viability of the assignment model for bundled cartel damages claims and sets organisational requirements for claims aggregators (Trucks Cartel), 12 May 2026, e-Competitions May 2026, Art. N° 135427.

10. In the recent ethylene cartel judgments, the Amsterdam District Court dismissed actions by Shell and Repsol against the members of the ethylene purchase cartel, finding that the claims failed to show the causal link between the illegal exchanges of information and the monthly ethylene reference price. See, Bethan John, Dutch ethylene cartel rulings threaten multibillion euro follow-on damages claims more (Global Competition Review, 30 July 2026), https:// globalcompetitionreview.com/article/dutch-ethylene-cartel-rulings threaten-multibillion-euro-follow-damages-claims . The Hungarian Supreme Court confirmed that the claimant bears the burden of showing that harm has resulted from a competition law infringement. See Hungarian Supreme Court, The Hungarian Supreme Court holds that the statutory presumption of harm in competition-damages claims covers the extent of the overcharge but does not relieve the claimant of proving that harm actually occurred (Trucks Cartel), 16 March 2026, e-Competitions March 2026, Art. N° 136054.

11. See also CP v Nissan Iberia SA, Case C-21/24, EU:C:2025:659, paras 67, 75 and 82. The Opinion of Advocate General Medina, as subsequently confirmed by the ECJ, was discussed in ICLG – Competition Litigation 2026.

12. See Anna Ferrari and Nicholas Hirst, Private antitrust suits are complicating settlements, Belgian enforcer says (MLex, 2 September 2026), https://www.mlex.com/mlex/articles/2520791?ts_ pk=d6412545-0769-41ad-bf76-00da0d6f7c71&utm_source=user alerts&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=tracked-instant-alert

13. FL und KM Baugesellschaft, Case C-2/23, EU:C:2025:848.

14. Ibid. para. 22.

15. Ibid.

16. Ibid. paras 23–25.

17. Ibid. para. 26.

18. Ibid. para. 66.

19. Ibid. para. 63.

20. Ibid. para. 64.

21. Ibid. para. 65.

22. Ibid. para. 77.

23. Ibid. paras 73–74; Pfeiderer, Case C-360/09, EU:C:2011:389, paras 28 and 29; Volvo and DAF Trucks, Case C-267/20, EU:C:2022:494, para. 55.

24. FL und KM Baugesellshaft, para. 75; Evonik Degussa v Commission, Case C-162/15 P, EU:C:2017:205, para. 87.

25. Ibid. para. 86.

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