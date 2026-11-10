UK Competition Reform Not A Priority For Burnham

According to government sources it appears the UK Competition Reform Bill (the "Bill") is no longer a priority for the new prime minister Burnham and his team due to a "shift in political priorities".

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade is still reviewing feedback to the current consultation on measures to improve the "4Ps" (pace, predictability, proportionality and process) of the UK's competition regime, adopted in 2025 as part of the government's pro-growth agenda. However, it now appears the Bill is unlikely to proceed, at least in the short/medium term.

The government's change in direction seems less likely a result of criticism the proposals had attracted from some in the legal and business community (see below), but rather a change in priorities towards the implementation of the overall package of employment and economic reforms under the new prime minister.

The Bill had been announced in the King's Speech in May this year as part of the government's pro-growth strategy, with the aim of improving the Competition and Market Authority's (the "CMA") accountability to Parliament, businesses and the public.

The Bill would have substituted the CMA's independent panel system for UK Phase 2 mergers and market investigations with sub-committees of the CMA Board (consistent with the digital markets regime). This proposal had attracted criticism from legal practitioners, businesses and industry associations for removing the "fresh pair of eyes" safeguard previously in place via the independent panel members who currently take final decisions on Phase 2 mergers and market investigations. It is argued the current system provides an important structural check on the CMA Executive which would not have been replicated in the revised structure that had been proposed.

Other changes proposed to be included in the Bill included: