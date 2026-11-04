Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

DBIST Consultation On Competition Collective Actions And Investigations: Bristows' Response

Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP
Contributor
Bristows LLP

Bristows LLP

We are Bristows, the world’s leading specialist law firm for clients that innovate. We are a London...

View firm profile
Explore more from Bristows LLP

Bristows responds to the UK government's consultation on competition redress and enforcement, offering insights on collective actions, funding arrangements, tribunal procedures, and CMA enforcement modernization.

United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Sophie Lawrance
Sophie Lawrance

ristows was pleased to respond to the recent DBIST consultation into the future of competition redress and enforcement in the UK. Drawing on our extensive experience of competition litigation in the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) and other fora and of Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigations, we set out our views on the questions which may shape how competition proceedings and investigations are dealt with in the future.

Some highlights of our response are below:

  • Refining collective actions, not reinventing them. We broadly supported efforts to ensure that weak or unsuitable collective actions can be identified earlier, particularly through greater scrutiny of cost-benefit and aggregate damages issues at certification. However, we cautioned against reforms that simply create new uncertainty and trigger years of satellite litigation over the meaning of revised certification tests - ultimately such disputes are in the interests of neither claimants nor defendants. 
  • Funding options could be relaxed, provided safeguards are in place. We observed that permitting damages-based agreements could increase funding options and make smaller claims viable, but sufficient safeguards must be used, including disclosure of terms of DBAs and ATE insurance as part of the certification process. Better disclosure of funding arrangements should be mandated even for non-collective actions. 
  • Efficiency must not come at the expense of fairness. We supported practical reforms aimed at improving cost predictability and settlement prospects. At the same time, we questioned whether mandatory ADR and penalties for failing to engage in mediation would work well in competition cases, particularly where liability the outcome may affect a defendant's future business conduct. Mediation is often only effective at a late stage, once the views of the experts are known: any mandated mediation after expert reports will require additional time to be built into trial timetables. 
  • A more disciplined CAT process would reduce unnecessary cost. We suggested that there is scope to formalise certain aspects of CAT procedure, for example, the process for making applications. Aligning more closely with established High Court practices could reduce unnecessary hearings, improve predictability and lower litigation costs without affecting access to justice. 
  • Redress schemes deserve greater attention. One of the more significant proposals concerns the wider use of redress schemes. We suggested that the current framework could be simplified considerably, for example through the use of monitoring trustees. We also highlighted the need to ensure that businesses adopting approved redress schemes receive meaningful protection from subsequent damages claims if the schemes are to achieve their intended purpose. It seemed too early to us to move to mandating redress schemes: it is better to gain experience from improving the voluntary regime first.
  • Leniency immunity raises difficult questions. We recognised the CMA's desire to encourage cartel whistleblowers and increase cartel enforcement. However, we expressed reservations about proposals to grant Type A leniency applicants immunity from damages claims. Such a move would be out of line with the position in the EU and may not materially alter incentives, particularly if there is an international dimension to conduct. If adopted, we considered that immunity should be accompanied by robust disclosure obligations in the follow-on litigation (including for the leniency applicant) and clear safeguards allowing immunity to be withdrawn in appropriate cases. 
  • Modernising CMA enforcement procedures. We expressed concerns about some of the proposals to transpose current CMA rules into guidance, for example in relation to decision-making processes. Watering down the rules in this way risks fairness to businesses under investigation. A prescribed framework for confidentiality rings is a sensible measure (both in the CMA and before the CAT) provided it gives sufficient protection to all types of confidential information. For example, it may be appropriate to take a somewhat different approach to technical information or valuable data, compared with more basic commercial information where the balance between secrecy and transparency is already well established). 
Swifter and simpler competition redress, regulatory appeals and competition enforcement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Broadcom/VMware: EU General Court Again Weighs In Favour Of Commission’s Broad Information Gathering Powers

The European Commission's broad information-gathering powers under EU competition law have been reinforced by the General Court's dismissal of Broadcom's challenge to document production requests. The case raises critical questions about the extent to which the Commission can compel production of documents held overseas that are subject to legal professional privilege in other jurisdictions, particularly communications with non-EU qualified external counsel.
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

The CMA Turns To Enterprise Software: Microsoft’s Proposed Strategic Market Status

Until now, the UK’s digital markets regime has been aimed at consumer-facing technology: search engines, app stores, mobile operating systems. On 16 October 2026, the Competition and Markets Authority took it somewhere new, publishing a proposed decision to designate Microsoft as having strategic market status in respect of its business software ecosystem. It is the first time the regime has been turned on the software companies buy for themselves rather than the platforms their customers use.
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Logan & Partners
Logan & Partners
Article

UK Competition And Markets Authority Publishes Final Revised Merger Efficiencies Guidance

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has published revised guidance on assessing merger efficiencies, marking a significant shift toward greater receptivity to efficiency-based arguments in merger reviews. The new provisions introduce more flexible evidentiary standards, recognize the potential role of behavioral remedies in securing efficiencies, and encourage parties to advance efficiency claims earlier in the review process without implying acceptance of competitive concerns.
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Article

A Precedent For The Platform Age: The Booking/eTraveli Judgment And Its Implications For Digital M&A

The European General Court has upheld the Commission's prohibition of Booking's acquisition of eTraveli Group, endorsing a novel 'ecosystem' theory of harm that allows intervention even where market share increases are minimal. This landmark ruling significantly expands the Commission's ability to challenge acquisitions by dominant firms in digital markets, establishing that transactions which merely perpetuate existing low levels of competition can constitute significant impediments to effective
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

UK FCA Accepts Novel Commitments Package To Resolve Antitrust Investigation Into Commodity Futures Traders

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has accepted binding commitments from 11 day traders following an investigation into suspected exchange of competitively sensitive information and coordination of trading strategies in commodity futures markets. The decision highlights critical compliance priorities for firms operating trading arcades and shared trading infrastructure, while leaving key legal questions deliberately unanswered. What does this enforcement action signal about the FCA's approach to antitrust e
GlobalAntitrust/Competition Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Few Surprises, As The CMA Finalises Its Revised Approach To Merger Efficiencies

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has formalised its new approach to assessing efficiency arguments in merger control cases, marking a significant shift toward a more holistic evaluation framework. This updated guidance, which emerged from the CMA's 4Ps initiative, introduces the concept of Rivalry-Enhancing Efficiencies and establishes clearer pathways for merging parties to demonstrate competitive benefits.
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

New EU Dominance Guidelines Target Rebates, Self-Preferencing And Digital Platforms

The European Commission's revised Article 102 TFEU guidelines represent a significant shift in EU competition enforcement, moving away from economics-driven analysis toward formalistic presumptions of harm. Companies operating in digital markets face stricter scrutiny of pricing practices, platform access restrictions, and self-preferencing conduct, with the EC introducing controversial per se abuses and limiting cost-based defenses. This comprehensive analysis examines how the new framework affects exclusi
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Article

Spotlight On Agentic AI | Liability

As businesses increasingly deploy agentic AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making and actions, questions arise about supplier liability when AI agents malfunction or produce unexpected results. This article examines the contractual frameworks governing agentic AI relationships, revealing how standard IT contracts may inadequately address the unique risks of autonomous AI systems and exploring strategies for customers to better protect themselves against potential losses from AI agent failures.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP
Podcast

(Medical) Crimes And (Data) Misdemeanours - Writing To The European Commission’s AI Act Service Desk Concerning Annex V Of The EU AI Act (Conformity Assessments) - LIVE! (Podcast)

Marc Dautlich and Alex Denoon explore the complexities of the EU AI Act's Declaration of Conformity requirements, specifically examining what it means for High-Risk AI Systems to comply with GDPR. The podcast addresses the practical challenges providers face when preparing this living document for AI-integrated medical devices and other regulated systems.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP