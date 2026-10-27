The CMA Fires £25,000 Warning Shot To Directors And Employees: Imposing The First Ever Fines On Individuals For Breaching Dawn Raid Investigatory Requirements

Through its 17 September 2026 decision to impose financial penalties on Barry Pirrie and Tracey Woods of M&J Group (Construction and Roofing) Ltd (“M&J”), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has exercised its powers to issue financial penalties on individuals for concealing evidence in a dawn raid for the very first time.

Approximately 2 years ago, the CMA commenced its investigation into the suspected bid rigging cartel involving tenders for roofing and construction projects in schools (including those publicly funded through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF)) with unannounced on-site inspections (a.k.a. “dawn raids”) at the business premises of M&J and others.

During the M&J dawn raid, Estimating Director, Barry Pirrie, directed Office Manager, Tracey Woods, to remove a work mobile phone and hard copy documents from the premises to conceal the evidence from CMA officials. Mr Pirrie also falsely denied having a work mobile phone to CMA officers.

Barrie Pirrie was fined £20,000 and Tracey Woods was fined £5,000. Whilst the items were ultimately handed over later the same day, the CMA considered that it could not be certain that relevant information had not been deleted, destroyed or otherwise lost during the temporary concealment.

M&J was also fined £25,000. The CMA accepted that the business had ensured external specialist legal advisors attended promptly and that it had expressly directed employees not to conceal, delete or destroy documents, however, the CMA found that the business had not taken sufficient steps to adequately ensure compliance, and so issued a penalty also on the business.

The CMA imposed the penalties using its enforcement powers under s.40A(1) of the Competition Act 1998. At the time of the dawn raid the maximum penalty for both businesses and individuals was £30,000 for a fixed amount or £15,000 per day or both. As of 1 January 2025, following changes introduced under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA), whilst the maximum penalty for an individual remains the same, the maximum penalty which may be imposed on a business has increased to 1% of the business’ annual turnover for a fixed amount or 5% of the business’ daily turnover for a daily rate, or both.

Whilst the CMA will not always instigate its information gathering process in a Competition Act investigation through a dawn raid, where it does decide this is warranted, it now has more wide-ranging powers. Changes brought into force by the DMCCA, allow the CMA to carry out unannounced inspections at domestic premises of directors to address the rise in remote working and to compel access to cloud data as well as data stored on business premises and servers to address the increasing use of cloud data storage infrastructure.