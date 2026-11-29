Following the success of Dr Rachael Kent's collective proceedings against Apple in relation to iOS app-related services last year, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (the Tribunal) was required to consider similar issues at the trial of collective proceedings against Sony regarding the digital distribution of PlayStation games and add-on content. In its judgment of 18 November 2026, the Tribunal found in favour of Sony on all grounds. In this article, we examine the judgment in detail to understand the reasons for the different outcome.

The claim

The Class Representative, Alex Neill Class Representative Limited (Neill), was certified in 2023 to represent a class of approximately 12.2 million class members who made UK purchases of digital content on PlayStation games consoles between 2016 and 2026.

Neill alleged that Sony:

held a dominant position in the UK market for primary consoles (alleged to comprise only Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox), as well as in separate aftermarkets for PlayStation system software1, for the digital distribution of PlayStation games, and for the digital distribution of add-on content; and had abused its dominant positions, contrary to Chapter II of the Competition Act 1998 (CA98). Specifically, Neill alleged that Sony had engaged in certain exclusionary abuses: exclusive dealing (by requiring users to purchase digital games and content only from the PlayStation Store); tying (by requiring PlayStation users to use the PlayStation Store); and refusal to supply (by not allowing third parties to establish their own distribution platforms on the PlayStation system). Neill also alleged an exploitative abuse, namely charging excessive and unfair prices for digital games and add-on content sold on the PlayStation Store.

Neill claimed aggregate damages of nearly £2bn (including interest), arguing that, absent the abuses, retail prices for digital PlayStation games and add-on content would have been approximately 20% lower.

As explained below, the Tribunal found that Neill failed in its approach to market definition and in establishing Sony’s dominance in the relevant markets. Nevertheless, the Tribunal went on to examine the abuse arguments, concluding that neither the exclusionary abuses nor the exploitative abuse would have been proved in any event.

The Tribunal’s judgment

Market definition

The Tribunal did not agree with Neill that Sony’s conduct should be assessed by reference to separate markets for the sale of consoles and for the digital distribution of PlayStation games and add-on content. The Tribunal:

was not prepared to exclude physical distribution of games from the market definition; and considered Neill’s proposed market definition to be further undermined by the potential for consumers to switch from Sony to other providers of games and games content through “multi-homing” (i.e. playing the game on a different platform) or “cross-commerce” (i.e. where a user accesses purchases made on one platform when playing on another).

In any event, the Tribunal also concluded that the correct market definition was for an overall “systems market”, because competition in the primary console market constrained Sony’s behaviour in the aftermarkets (i.e. the markets for the sale of digital PlayStation games and for the sale of add-on content).2 In reaching this conclusion, the Tribunal found that:

consumers could, and were likely to, make informed choices when choosing which console to purchase, factoring in costs over the console’s lifetime – including the prices of games and add-on content; a sufficient number of consumers would be willing to switch consoles if game prices increased significantly; and this switching could happen within a reasonable time.

Significantly, the Tribunal found that the systems market definition was consistent with the way in which Sony (and other console manufacturers) operates – selling its consoles for little or no margin and cross-subsidising the cost of production with revenues from game and content distribution.

The Tribunal’s findings as to the relevant market were fatal to Neill’s claim, because Neill had not advanced a case based on a wider product market than digital PlayStation games and add-on content distribution.

The Tribunal could have stopped its analysis there, but it nonetheless provided its findings in relation to the other issues in the case, in case its findings on market definition are overturned on appeal.

Dominance

The Tribunal did not attempt to reach any conclusions in relation to digital PlayStation games or add-on content, but it did note that it would not be easily persuaded that Sony was dominant in the console market. This was primarily because, although Sony had a market share of over 50%, there was vigorous competition with Xbox and historic volatility in market leadership. Additionally, gaming PCs and Nintendo Switch were either in the same market or at least very likely to impose constraints on Sony. Finally, the Tribunal considered that Neill had insufficiently addressed the two-sided nature of the platforms and the network effects arising in circumstances where the ability to attract or lose a user base was closely linked to the ability to secure content from publishers.

Abuse

In relation to the exclusionary abuses, the Tribunal focused on an analysis of the alleged exclusionary effects of Sony’s practices by reference to Neill’s proposed counterfactual, which essentially involved a third-party distributor also being able to distribute digital PlayStation games and add-on content to users via the PlayStation system.

The Tribunal considered that: (i) this counterfactual was unrealistic from a technical perspective, since it would give rise to significant security and performance issues which would require complex solutions entailing significant cost and effort; and (ii) Neill’s “economic counterfactual” was not credible, as it “was based almost entirely on theoretical assumptions, which do not hold good in important respects in the real world”. For instance, Neill fell “well short” of satisfying the Tribunal of the likelihood, extent and economic viability of third-party entry. As a result, Neill’s case on exclusionary abuses would have failed in any event. We explore each of the specific exclusionary abuses alleged by the Class Representative in more detail below.

Similarly, the Tribunal found that Neill’s exploitative abuse claim would have failed in any event, due to a failure to establish that Sony’s margins were either excessive or unfair (i.e. Neill failed on both of the United Brands limbs). Again, we examine the Tribunal’s reasoning further below.

Comparison with Kent v Apple

As noted above, Dr Kent succeeded in her 2025 standalone abuse of dominance claim against Apple in front of the same CAT Chair, Ben Tidswell (albeit the judgment is the subject of an ongoing appeal). While there were some prima facie similarities between her case and that of Neill, the differences as the Tribunal saw them are illuminating.

Market definition

In Kent, the Tribunal specifically rejected Apple’s contention that the claim should be assessed through the lens of an overall digital “ecosystem” (i.e. systems market), integrating the device, the iOS operating system, the iOS apps installed on the device, and the services provided to iOS users (including the App Store). Instead, the Tribunal found that there were two relatively narrow relevant markets: one for iOS app distribution services (iOS AD Services), and one for iOS in-app payment services (iOS IAP Services), that were separate from the market for smart devices.

By contrast, in Neill the Tribunal found that it was “appropriate to view the question of Sony’s market power through the lens of a systems market”.

Dominance

In light of the differences in market definition, it was straightforward for the Tribunal in Kent to find that Apple was dominant in the relevant markets, as it was the only player in the iOS AD Services and iOS IAP Services markets.

Neill, however, had not put forward a case alleging dominance in a systems market (despite having alleged Sony to be dominant in the primary consoles market as well as the PlayStation-specific aftermarkets).

Exclusive dealing

In Kent, Apple was unsuccessful in contending that its restrictions in app distribution and in-app payments (which meant that iOS apps could only be distributed through the App Store and iOS in-app purchases had to use Apple’s payment systems) were a means by which it differentiated itself and competed at an ecosystem level. Apple was also unsuccessful in contending that there would have been no appreciable increase in competition in the absence of the restrictions. The Tribunal therefore found that Apple’s restrictions amounted to “extreme exclusionary conduct”.

By contrast, the Tribunal agreed with Sony that Neill had failed to establish that Sony’s requirement to use only the PlayStation Store had any likely effect on competition, since third-party entry in the counterfactual was unlikely.

Tying

In Kent, the Tribunal found that Apple was tying the provision of iOS IAP Services to the App Store (as Apple did not give customers a choice to obtain the App Store without using the IAP Services), and that absent this conduct, there would have been entry into the iOS IAP Services Market.

By contrast, the finding of a systems market in Neill meant that the allegation of tying the PlayStation Store to the PlayStation console could not succeed, because the PlayStation Store was not a distinct product for which there was separate consumer demand.

Refusal to supply

This head of abuse was not actually alleged by Dr Kent, but Apple raised it in defence to the allegation of tying, which it argued should be viewed as a refusal to license IP rights, such that Dr Kent needed to meet the strict “exceptional circumstances” test from the Magill and Bronner line of authorities. The Tribunal found against Apple, concluding that the strict test was not applicable, as Apple’s refusal to permit rival app stores/IAP services did not amount to Apple reserving the relevant IP/infrastructure to itself (following the logic in the EU Court of Justice’s Android Auto ruling).

In Neill, the issue originated in a similar way, having been added to Neill’s pleaded case in response to Sony arguing that the exclusive dealing claim was in fact a claim for refusal to supply. The Tribunal found that, despite encouraging developers and publishers to produce content for it, Sony had complete control of the PlayStation infrastructure, which was not an open platform. Allowing a third-party PlayStation store would involve “in effect, breaking open the PlayStation platform, so it can be used in a way which is not consistent with how it has been designed”.

That being the case, Neill needed to meet the Bronner and Microsoft conditions: indispensability; elimination of competition; prevention of new products or technical development; and lack of objective justification. The Tribunal considered Neill had failed to do so, as there was no evidence of any third-party request for entry, nor was there evidence of an exclusion of a competing product for which there was demand (e.g. because it would offer new or better technical features than the PlayStation Store).

Excessive and unfair pricing

In Kent, the Tribunal found Apple’s prices to be both excessive (limb 1) and unfair (limb 2), and therefore abusive. This was based, respectively, on: (1) expert analysis of the difference between Apple’s costs in relation to the App Store and the commissions it charged, as well as Apple’s “very significant” profitability; and (2) both Apple’s profitability and a comparison with the commissions charged by Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store and Steam. The potential for Apple’s products to have any relevant distinctive value was not considered.

Conversely, in Neill the Tribunal considered that the correct way to assess Sony’s margins was to examine its return on capital employed (ROCE) at a system level, given the importance of cross-subsidisation of console production costs. On this basis, Sony’s ROCE was found not to be excessive by reference to a weighted average cost of capital benchmark (although the redactions applied to the public version of the judgment somewhat restrict its precedential value on this subject). As to unfairness, the Tribunal was unconvinced by Neill’s proposed comparators and inclined to accept Sony’s position on distinctive value.

Conclusions and context

The headline similarities between the claims in Kent v Apple and Neill v Sony, and their diametrically opposed outcomes, will draw much interest from both industry and legal practitioners. As explored above, however, central to this divergence was the undermining of Neill’s claim by deficiencies in the claimant’s economic evidence, and a failure to advance a case that could accommodate a finding of a broader systems market. Class representatives in future cases are likely to pay close attention to these elements, to avoid similar pitfalls in their own claims.

Judgment is now awaited in the (also broadly similar) collective proceedings brought by Ms Elizabeth Coll against Google on behalf of device users in respect of Android app-related services, the trial in which concluded last week. This follows the Tribunal’s approval in October of a £260m settlement in an equivalent action brought by Professor Barry Rodger against Google on behalf of app developers. In the meantime, of the four collective proceedings to reach final judgment, the tally now stands at three defeats3 and one success (in Kent).

Finally, the judgment in Neill is likely to prove influential more broadly. For instance, it offers a relatively rare example of aftermarkets being combined into a single systems market (a key issue in many technology cases), following a detailed analysis of the EFIM criteria and contemporaneous factual evidence relevant to their application. It also suggests that the Tribunal remains committed to an effects-based analysis of exclusive dealing, under which a claimant must positively prove exclusionary effects to establish a breach of the CA98 Chapter II prohibition. This contrasts with the European Commission’s recently published Guidelines on exclusionary abuses, which – somewhat controversially – take the view that such conduct can be presumed to distort effective competition.

Footnotes

1. N.B. This purported market was dropped from Neill’s pleaded case ahead of the trial.

2. See EFIM,as well as the European Commission’s Notice on the Definition of the Relevant Market for the Purposes of Union Competition Law (C/2024/1645), referred to in paragraph 129 of the Neill judgment.

3. As well as this case, the claims brought by (i) Mr Le Patourel against BT in respect of standalone fixed voice services; and (ii) Mr Gutmann against three defendant train companies in relation to boundary fares.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and how we can assist.