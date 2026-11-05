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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Competition And Markets Authority – Aldi And Lidl To Be Subject To The Same Land Agreement Rules As Major Supermarkets

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The Competition and Markets Authority has designated Aldi and Lidl as Large Grocery Retailers under land control regulations that have governed major UK supermarkets since 2010.

United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Nazali Attorneys
Nazali Attorneys
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The Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”) has decided to designate Aldi, Lidl GB and Lidl NI as “Large Grocery Retailers” (“LGRs”) under the Groceries Market Investigation (Controlled Land) Order 2010. The Order has applied to Asda, Co-op, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose since 2010 and aims to prevent major supermarket chains from using land agreements to make it more difficult for competing retailers to open stores nearby. In particular, the rules prohibit restrictive covenants and exclusivity arrangements that may limit competitors’ ability to establish stores in the vicinity. By extending these requirements to Aldi and Lidl, the CMA seeks to safeguard competition between supermarkets and ensure that consumers have greater choice of where to shop and which products and prices are available in their local areas.

In August 2026, the CMA invited interested parties to submit their views on its proposal to designate Aldi, Lidl GB and Lidl NI under the Order. All parties that submitted representations, including Morrisons, Waitrose and Iceland, supported the proposal, while Aldi, Lidl GB and Lidl NI did not make any representations. Following the decision, the designated retailers will be prohibited from including restricted provisions in new land agreements, while existing agreements may be reviewed by the CMA upon request by interested landowners, property developers or competing supermarkets. Through this designation, the CMA aims to prevent land agreement practices that could enable Aldi and Lidl to obstruct competing retailers from opening stores and to strengthen competitive conditions in the UK grocery retail market.

(CMA – 22.10.2026)

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