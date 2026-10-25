What Does An RDC Lawyer Do In The UAE A Practical Guide

Receiving a rental claim can leave a tenant or landlord uncertain about what to do next. There may be documents to upload, a hearing to attend and a financial claim that does not match the person's own records. At that stage, useful legal assistance turns the dispute into a set of questions that can be answered with evidence.

What does an RDC lawyer do in the UAE? In a Dubai rental matter, the role can include assessing the claim, preparing submissions, advising on settlement and managing the steps required after a decision. The precise work depends on the case and the agreed appointment.

Understand what RDC means in this context

The RDC is Dubai's Rental Disputes Center. Article 6 of Decree No. 26 of 2013 gives it jurisdiction over Dubai landlord and tenant disputes, related counterclaims and urgent applications, with exclusions including certain free zone disputes, lease finance and qualifying long term leases.

A search for an RDC lawyer in the UAE should therefore lead to an assessment of the property's location and the legal relationship. A dispute elsewhere in the UAE requires examination of the relevant emirate's procedures.

The description attached to an agreement also needs scrutiny. The adviser should establish what rights the agreement actually creates and which process is available for the relief being requested.

Analyse the claim and the response separately

The lawyer first identifies what each party is asking the RDC to decide. An application for unpaid rent raises questions about the payment record. A request to end occupation raises further questions about the legal ground, notice and timing.

If you are responding to a claim, send the complete claim papers. Explain which allegations you accept, which you dispute and why. A response that simply says the other party is wrong gives the adviser little basis for preparing a focused defence.

Consider a claim alleging three unpaid instalments. If two were paid, the response should identify those payments individually. If the third is disputed because of an agreed adjustment, provide the agreement and explain the calculation. Each issue needs its own supporting material.

Identify the action needed before filing

A lawyer should assess whether the proposed case is ready. A necessary notice may need to be served, a payment discrepancy reconciled or an important document obtained. Filing before those matters are considered can make the proceedings harder to manage.

The assessment should also distinguish between a defence and a claim for affirmative relief. A tenant who disputes arrears and also seeks repayment of a deposit should ask how each request must be presented. The same applies to a landlord seeking several different remedies.

Where urgent action is requested, explain the immediate problem and provide evidence of it. The adviser can then assess whether an urgent application is available and what it would need to establish.

Prepare the filing documents and translations

The RDC's first instance service lists documents including the latest Ejari lease, identification, the claimant's bank account information and supporting material. Eviction claims require the relevant notice and evidence of notification. Documents must be in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.

An RDC lawyer should review the contents of the bundle, check that names and property details are consistent and connect the documents to the requested orders.

For example, the name on the tenancy agreement may differ from the trading name used in emails. The file should explain the parties' identities and the authority of anyone acting for them. Similarly, a statement showing a total balance should be supported by the transactions that produced it.

Translation should preserve the relevant meaning of the original. Allow time to resolve unclear handwriting, incomplete attachments or inconsistent dates before submission.

Explain the filing costs before registration

The RDC currently lists a 3.5% fee based on annual rent or the relevant lease value for specified rental claims, subject to a minimum of AED 500 and maximum of AED 20,000. Monetary claims use 3.5% of the amount claimed, with a minimum of AED 500 and maximum of AED 15,000. Other charges can apply.

Ask the adviser to calculate the likely charges for the actual requests being made. Professional fees, translations and any technical work should be discussed separately.

The budget should also identify decision points. You may need to approve further spending if a new issue arises, an expert is appointed or the matter proceeds beyond the initial stage. This makes it easier to compare the cost of continuing with a realistic settlement proposal.

Advise on a settlement that resolves the case

The RDC framework provides for mediation and conciliation. A settlement signed by the parties and approved by the supervising judge has the force of an enforceable instrument.

The lawyer's work includes examining the proposed terms and explaining which rights would be resolved. An agreement to pay an amount should specify the dates, payment method and treatment of the remaining claims.

In its second-quarter 2025 results, the RDC reported an average settlement period of six days for the reconciliation agreements concluded during that period. Published on 28 August 2025, this historical settlement figure helps frame a discussion about conciliation; it does not set the duration of an individual contested case.

Where occupation will end, the settlement should address the handover and the financial account together. If the parties agree on payment but leave the handover date uncertain, they may remain in disagreement about continuing rent.

Tell your adviser what you can realistically perform. An instalment proposal should reflect available funds. A repair commitment should reflect access, contractor availability and the work required. Practical terms help both parties understand what compliance looks like.

Manage the proceedings and keep the instructions current

During the case, legal work may include written submissions, responses to new documents, attendance by an authorised representative and follow up on directions. The client should receive an explanation of material developments and any decision requiring instructions.

Keep the adviser informed about payments, repairs, access and communications occurring after filing. These events may change the amount disputed or the relief still needed. A case prepared from an old account can become inaccurate if later payments are omitted.

An eviction claim does not release the tenant from the continuing rental obligation while the claim is being determined and the resulting award executed. Ask how ongoing payments should be documented and how any disputed amount should be addressed.

Assess appeal rights promptly

Under Article 17 of Decree No. 26 of 2013, judgments in rental claims below AED 100,000 are generally final, subject to specified exceptions, including eviction judgments and jurisdictional errors.

The ordinary appeal period is 15 days. Its starting point depends on the circumstances of the proceedings and notification. Financial appeals may also involve a deposit requirement, which should be checked immediately.

An adviser should explain the decision, the available challenge and the evidence supporting it. Disagreement with the result alone does not identify an appeal ground.

Give instructions early enough for the team to review the judgment and prepare any necessary application. Also confirm whether the original appointment covers this work.

Follow the decision through to implementation

After judgment, the remaining task may be payment, possession or compliance with another order. The RDC provides a separate service for registering rental execution proceedings and requires the relevant enforceable instrument and supporting documents.

The lawyer should identify what remains outstanding and what the order permits the execution process to achieve. If part of the amount has already been paid, the account should reflect that payment.

Clients should receive a clear record of applications, amounts recovered and unresolved steps. If the parties reach a later agreement, ask how it affects the execution file and what should happen if the agreed payment is missed.

Decide what assistance your case needs

The RDC offers customer filing channels, including its website and Real Estate Services Trustees. Legal assistance can be particularly useful where the dispute involves contested notices, several remedies, company parties, technical evidence or an appeal.

Before appointing an RDC lawyer in Dubai, explain the current stage and request a defined scope of work. You should know who will prepare the case, who will undertake any permitted representation and how you will receive advice on important decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does an RDC lawyer handle rental disputes across every emirate?

The RDC discussed in this guide is Dubai's Rental Disputes Center. The property's location, the legal relationship and statutory exclusions must be checked. A dispute elsewhere in the UAE requires review of that emirate's procedures.

2. What documents usually support an RDC rental claim?

The relevant bundle commonly includes the latest Ejari lease, identification, payment records, correspondence and supporting documents. Eviction requests also require the appropriate notice and notification evidence. Check the current service requirements and Arabic translation requirements for the actual application.

3. What should an RDC settlement record?

It should identify the obligations being resolved, payment amounts and dates, any handover arrangements and the treatment of remaining claims. The RDC framework provides for an approved settlement to have the force of an enforceable instrument.

4. Can every RDC judgment be appealed?

Appeal rights depend on the judgment, the claim value and the statutory exceptions. The period and its starting point require prompt review, together with the applicable deposit and filing requirements.

5. What happens after an RDC decision?

Review what the decision requires and what remains unperformed. Where necessary, a separate execution application may be needed. Keep the account updated for payments, handover and any later agreement.