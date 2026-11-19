A property dispute may concern the right to complete a purchase, recover money, obtain possession or resolve a disagreement between owners. Each objective requires a different assessment of the documents and the relief available.

When searching for the best property litigation lawyer in Dubai, begin with the problem you need the lawyer to solve. Relevant experience, a reasoned initial assessment and a clear explanation of the proposed work are useful measures of suitability. The consultation should help you understand what can be established and what further investigation is necessary.

Dubai recorded more than 270,000 real estate transactions worth AED 917 billion in 2025, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office's announcement of 12 January 2026. These are market-wide transaction figures; the documents, rights and remedy still need to be assessed for the particular dispute.

Define the result you want from the dispute

A buyer whose property has not been handed over may want completion, a revised delivery arrangement or recovery of the purchase money. These objectives should be explored before a claim is prepared.

Explain your priorities and constraints. If you still want the property, say so. If a delayed transfer is affecting financing or another purchase, provide the relevant dates and commitments. The lawyer can then assess how those circumstances affect the available options.

Ask what facts could change the recommendation. For example, proof that a contractual condition was satisfied may support one course of action, while an unresolved registration issue may require further investigation. Understanding those turning points makes the advice easier to evaluate.

Establish the right being claimed

Property litigation requires a clear distinction between registered ownership and the rights or obligations arising from an agreement. Under Article 9 of Dubai Law No. 7 of 2006, as amended in 2019, dispositions creating, transferring, changing or extinguishing real property rights must be registered to be effective.

Provide the relevant title and transaction records alongside the contract. The lawyer should explain what each document establishes and whether the relief sought concerns registration, performance of an obligation or a monetary claim.

Where more than one person contributed money, record the basis on which each payment was made. A contribution may have been described as a loan, investment or payment towards a purchase. That description, the agreement and the registered position all require examination.

Check the parties before deciding whom to sue

A property transaction can involve a seller, developer, broker, management company and lender. Communications may come from several people even though only some have contractual obligations towards the claimant.

A property litigation lawyer in Dubai should identify the legal basis for including each proposed defendant. Provide company names, contract details, receipts and information about who received the funds.

For example, a broker may have introduced the transaction while the sale agreement was signed with another entity. The duties of each party need their own analysis. The claim should explain the conduct complained of and how it relates to the remedy sought from that particular party.

Examine the dispute resolution provisions early

Ask the lawyer to review the contract's dispute resolution clause and any legislation assigning the matter to a particular body. The forum affects the filing process, representation, available remedies and route for challenging a decision.

An arbitration clause needs examination of its wording, scope and the parties bound by it. A rental dispute requires a different jurisdictional review from a disagreement over completion of a sale.

Unfinished or cancelled developments can raise additional questions. Decree No. 33 of 2020 establishes a specialised tribunal framework and restricts other Dubai judicial bodies from determining matters within that tribunal's jurisdiction. The status of the particular project therefore needs verification.

Ask for the reasoning behind the proposed forum so that you understand the basis of the filing strategy.

Give an off plan purchase its own review

For an off plan property dispute, provide the sale agreement, amendments, instalment schedule, payment records, project information and registration documents. Law No. 13 of 2008 regulates the Interim Property Register and requires registration of relevant dispositions involving off plan units.

The adviser should examine the promised completion arrangements, any permitted extensions, the developer's communications and the buyer's performance. A claim based on delay should identify the obligation relied upon and the period said to be in breach.

If the developer has alleged buyer default, provide the complete notice history. Explain any reason given for stopping payments and any arrangement reached afterwards. The advice needs to account for both sides' positions before assessing termination, repayment or another remedy.

Understand how technical evidence will be used

Some property disputes depend on accounting, measurement, valuation or construction evidence. Discuss whether a technical professional is needed and which question that person would answer.

For a defect claim, record the location of the problem, when it appeared, what inspection took place and what repair has been proposed. Keep photographs linked to dates and locations. A list of concerns becomes more useful when it distinguishes an observed defect from an assumption about its cause.

If a court expert is appointed, the lawyer should help present the relevant material and respond to the report. UAE evidence legislation provides that an expert's opinion is not binding on the court.

Ask how any objection will be supported. A disputed calculation, overlooked document or incorrect assumption should be identified precisely so that the concern can be assessed.

Build the financial claim from the records

Every amount claimed should have a stated basis. Separate money paid under the contract from proposed repair costs, financing charges and other alleged losses. Identify the documents supporting each item and explain how the disputed conduct caused it.

For example, a buyer seeking reimbursement for alternative accommodation should provide the accommodation records and the reason it was required. The lawyer must then assess whether that loss is legally recoverable in the circumstances.

A financial schedule also helps test settlement proposals. You can compare the amount offered with the different parts of the claim and identify which issues would remain unresolved. Update the schedule when payments are received or additional expenditure is incurred.

Raise urgent concerns at the beginning

Tell the adviser about a scheduled transfer, proposed alteration to the property or an immediate threat to relevant evidence. Provide the communication or document supporting the concern and identify the expected date.

Ask whether a protective application is available, what conditions it requires and how it relates to the main case. The advice should explain the purpose of the proposed measure, the evidence needed and any associated costs or exposure.

Also discuss practical preservation steps. If an inspection is needed, access and timing should be arranged. Where repairs are necessary, obtain advice on documenting the original condition before the work changes the evidence.

Evaluate the proposed team and engagement

When comparing candidates for the best property litigation lawyer in Dubai, ask about experience with the particular transaction and dispute. The discussion should cover the legal issue, technical work and the people responsible for each stage.

Confirm professional registration and who will appear before the relevant forum. Dubai's Legal Affairs Department distinguishes legal consultancy from pleading and representing third parties before Dubai Courts. The proposed team should explain how the required work will be undertaken.

Request a written fee proposal covering the initial assessment and the anticipated next stage. Discuss experts, translations, official fees and whether an appeal or execution requires a further appointment. Ask how significant developments and requests for instructions will be communicated.

Plan for completion of the remedy

A property settlement should identify the acts required to complete it. These may include payment, signatures, delivery of documents, release of security or registration of a transfer. Each obligation should have a responsible party and a clear sequence.

If proceedings continue, ask how the requested judgment would address the problem and what further steps might be needed to implement it. Consider the position of lenders, other owners or parties whose involvement is necessary.

The first consultation should produce an intelligible plan: the right being asserted, the evidence supporting it, the available route and the next decision. That gives you a practical basis for choosing a property litigation lawyer in Dubai and instructing the work with a clear purpose.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes a property litigation lawyer suitable for my dispute?

Look for experience relevant to the transaction and remedy, an explanation of what the documents establish, and a clear description of the proposed work. Confirm who will handle technical issues and any required representation.

2. Does a sale agreement prove registered ownership?

A contract and a registration record serve different purposes. The adviser should assess the registered position, the rights arising from the agreement and whether the requested remedy concerns ownership, contractual performance or money.

3. Are off plan disputes handled in the same way as rental claims?

The correct forum depends on the transaction, contract, project status and applicable legislation. An off plan purchase, a tenancy and a matter within a specialised tribunal's jurisdiction require their own assessment.

4. Is a court expert's opinion binding on the court?

UAE evidence legislation provides that the expert's opinion is not binding on the court. Any objection should identify the disputed calculation, missing document or other specific issue and explain its relevance.

5. What should a property litigation fee proposal cover?

It should describe the initial assessment, the work expected at the next stage, professional responsibilities and how further instructions will be obtained. Discuss experts, translations, official charges, appeals and execution separately where relevant.