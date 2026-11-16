The Dubai Land Department rules start with one principle: a transaction that creates, transfers, changes or ends a real property right must be recorded in the Property Register, and it is not valid until it is (Dubai Law No. 7 of 2006, Article 9). Off-plan units follow a parallel rule under Law No. 13 of 2008. Read the Law No. 7 of 2006 and Law No. 13 of 2008 on the Dubai legislation portal.

The portal text of Law No. 7 of 2006 is the original version. Commentary says Article 9 was later amended, so check the current wording before you rely on it.

What each register covers

Dubai keeps two registers: one for completed property and one for off-plan units.

Register What goes in it Source Property Register All real property rights and any amendments. Transactions that create, transfer, change or end those rights Law 7/2006, Arts 7, 9 Interim Property Register Sale contracts, off-plan sales and other off-plan dispositions, before the unit is entered in the Property Register Law 13/2008

The Department is the only entity authorised to register real property rights and long-term leasehold contracts (Article 6). It issues title deeds from the data in the Property Register (Article 22).

For the purchase process, read our guide to the process of buying a property in Dubai.

What registration proves

Registration gives the record evidentiary weight.

The Property Register has absolute evidentiary value against all parties. Its data cannot be impugned unless proven to result from fraud or forgery (Article 7).

(Article 7). A title deed has absolute evidentiary value in verifying real property rights (Article 24).

in verifying real property rights (Article 24). Electronic records have the same evidentiary value as the originals (Article 8).

Conditions, undertakings and restrictions concerning a property right must be stated in the property's record (Article 24).

An apartment building is treated as one real property unit with a single record, supplemented by records of the owners of apartments, floors and common areas (Article 23).

Dubai Land Department rules for buyers and sellers

These six rules matter most to buyers and sellers.

Rule What the law says Article Registration decides validity A transaction that creates, transfers, amends or extinguishes a property right is not valid unless recorded Law 7/2006, 9 Breach of a promise to transfer The obligor's liability is limited to paying an indemnity for the breach, whether or not the promise states one Law 7/2006, 10 Inheritance A certificate of inheritance is registered. An heir's disposal of an inherited right is not effective against third parties unless registered Law 7/2006, 11 Errors in the register The Department can correct manifest material errors, on application or on its own initiative after notifying the parties Law 7/2006, 13 Evasion Any agreement or disposition in breach of the law, or made to circumvent it, is null and void. The Department or the Public Prosecution can invoke it Law 7/2006, 26 Foreign ownership Ownership is restricted to UAE and GCC nationals and their fully owned companies, and public joint stock companies. Non-UAE nationals can be granted freehold or leasehold rights in areas the Ruler determines Law 7/2006, 4

The foreign ownership rule is the original wording. Dubai has since set freehold areas, so check the current list of areas before you buy.

For the wider transfer risks, see our article on risks of property transfer in Dubai.

Off-plan sales and the interim register

Any disposition of a unit sold off-plan must be entered in the Interim Property Register. A sale or another legal disposition that transfers or restricts ownership or related rights is void unless it is entered (Law 13/2008).

A registered off-plan unit can be sold, mortgaged or otherwise disposed of.

A developer or broker may not enter into a private sale contract for an off-plan sale in a project not approved by the competent entities.

by the competent entities. The law refers to the escrow account law (Law No. 8 of 2007) and the jointly owned property law (Law No. 27 of 2007, replaced by Law No. 6 of 2019) in its preamble.

For service charges, owners' associations and defects in completed buildings, see Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 on jointly owned real property.

For shared ownership decisions, see our guide to joint ownership of property in Dubai.

If you are buying, selling or registering a property, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page.

Questions about registration

Is a signed sale agreement enough to transfer ownership?

No. A transaction that transfers a real property right is not valid unless recorded in the Property Register (Law 7/2006, Article 9). Off-plan dispositions must be entered in the Interim Property Register (Law 13/2008).

What if a seller refuses to complete?

The law limits the obligor's liability for breaching a promise to transfer to an indemnity (Article 10). Ask a lawyer about your contract and any agreed remedies.

Can an error in the register be corrected?

Yes, for manifest material errors, by the Department on application or on its own initiative (Article 13). The register's data cannot otherwise be impugned unless it results from fraud or forgery (Article 7).

Do these rules cover Abu Dhabi or the other emirates?

No. Law No. 7 of 2006 applies to real property in the Emirate of Dubai (Article 3).

To discuss a property matter, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page. See our real estate lawyers, RERA matters and developer dispute lawyers.