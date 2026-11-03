Rental Dispute Lawyers In Dubai A Practical Guide To Resolving Tenancy Problems

A tenancy disagreement becomes easier to assess when the contract, payment history and correspondence tell one clear story. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help tenants and landlords identify what they need to prove, respond to notices and choose between negotiation and proceedings before the Rental Disputes Center, commonly called the RDC.

The immediate objective might be renewal, payment, repairs, possession or return of a deposit. Identifying that objective early helps prevent a manageable disagreement from becoming several overlapping claims. This guide explains how to prepare for common disputes under Dubai tenancy law.

Dubai Land Department reported more than 513,000 new tenancy contracts in 2025, a 10% increase from 2024. This is a measure of new registered leasing activity, not the number of rental disputes. Keeping a complete lease and payment record remains important when a particular tenancy is challenged.

Start with the result you need

Write down the precise outcome you want. A tenant asking for repairs needs a different evidence file from a landlord seeking overdue rent. Someone disputing a proposed increase should separate the renewal question from complaints about maintenance.

Prepare a short chronology containing the lease dates, relevant payment dates, first complaint, responses and any formal notice. Record what remains disputed and what both parties already accept. Keep amounts specific: distinguish rent, security deposit, utilities, repair costs and any compensation sought.

This preparation makes an initial consultation more productive and helps a lawyer assess whether the proposed remedy matches the problem.

Assemble a usable evidence file

Collect the signed tenancy contract, addenda, Ejari record, rent receipts, bank statements and cheque records. Preserve complete email conversations and messages, including dates and attachments. Avoid presenting only isolated screenshots when the surrounding conversation explains the agreement.

For condition disputes, include photographs taken when occupation began, inspection reports, maintenance requests and contractor findings. For a landlord claiming arrears, prepare a payment schedule showing each instalment due, each payment received and the balance.

Keep original records and create a separate indexed working copy. Where a property manager handled discussions, identify their role and authority. A well organised file should let another reader understand the dispute without repeatedly asking what happened next.

Separate renewal discussions from eviction notices

Under amended Article 14, unless the parties agreed otherwise, a party proposing changes to lease terms must give at least 90 days of notice before expiry. This concerns amendments on renewal; it is not a universal rule allowing eviction after 90 days.

For a proposed rent increase, compare the existing rent with the applicable official rental index information. Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets maximum renewal increases by reference to the difference between current rent and the average rental value of similar units, determined through the RERA approved index.

Keep the proposed terms, notice date, evidence of delivery and relevant index result together. A comparison with an advertised property alone does not complete that assessment.

Eviction requires separate analysis. Amended Article 25 distinguishes breaches during the lease from specified grounds for eviction upon expiry. The latter include sale, qualifying personal use, demolition and qualifying comprehensive maintenance, subject to conditions and at least twelve months of notice through a Notary Public or registered mail. Rent default has a different rule: generally, nonpayment continuing for 30 days after the prescribed payment notice, unless otherwise agreed.

Ask a lawyer to check the reason, supporting evidence, service method and deadline before relying on any notice.

Protect your position when rent is refused

A landlord refusing a cheque does not make the payment issue disappear. Keep evidence of the attempted payment and obtain prompt advice about the RDC Offer and Deposit procedure.

That service allows an application to a judge concerning the offer of rent or property keys. Its published requirements include the motion, identification, the last signed lease, a new lease on the same terms, cheque copies and relevant correspondence. Documents must be in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.

Dubai Land Department explains that tenants using this procedure are treated as having paid from the judge's acceptance of the motion. A request sent to the landlord, or an application submitted without the necessary acceptance, should not be assumed to have the same effect.

Seek instructions on the correct amount and deposit arrangements. Do not assume a maintenance complaint, disputed increase or refused payment authorises withholding rent. Article 31 also states that an eviction claim does not itself excuse payment while the claim is considered and until the resulting award is executed.

Handle maintenance without creating another dispute

Article 16 places maintenance and repair obligations affecting the property's intended use on the landlord unless otherwise agreed. Article 19 requires the tenant to pay on time and exercise ordinary care. The lease and evidence of the defect therefore matter.

Report problems in writing, explain their effect and propose reasonable access for inspection. Retain photographs, quotations and written findings about cause. Distinguish a requested repair from an improvement you would prefer.

Before commissioning work or deducting its cost from rent, obtain advice about consent, contractual obligations and available orders. An invoice alone does not settle responsibility.

Landlords should also avoid using service interruption as collection pressure. Article 34 prohibits disconnecting services or disturbing the tenant's use and provides routes for a police complaint and a supported damages claim.

Make handover and deposit deductions transparent

Arrange an inspection and record the condition of each disputed item. Photograph meter readings, fixtures and any alleged damage. Confirm how keys, access cards and remotes will be returned, and seek written acknowledgement of handover.

Article 20 requires return of the security deposit or its remaining balance when the lease expires. Article 21 excludes ordinary wear and tear and damage beyond the tenant's control from the obligation to return the property in its original condition.

A landlord proposing deductions should identify the item, reason and supporting evidence. A tenant challenging them should provide the original inventory, photographs and relevant communications. Request an itemised reconciliation rather than exchanging a single disputed total.

If keys are refused, consider whether the RDC Offer and Deposit service is appropriate. Do not assume leaving them with an unauthorised person establishes an agreed handover.

Prepare for settlement and filing

Send a focused proposal identifying the disputed issue, requested action and supporting documents. If payment or repairs are agreed, specify amounts, dates, access arrangements and what happens to the remaining claims.

The RDC offers an amicable settlement service. An agreement signed by the parties and conciliator and approved by the supervising judge can be enforced through the RDC.

For a rental first instance claim, the published requirements include the latest Ejari lease, identification or company documents, the claimant's bank details and, for eviction, the relevant formal notice and service evidence. Supporting records may include correspondence, payment documents and authority documents. Uploads must be in Arabic or legally translated.

Check the current service requirements before filing. Keep the claim concise, link each requested remedy to evidence and monitor the case for directions and hearing dates.

How rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help

Ask for a defined scope covering document review, notice advice, settlement work, filing and representation where required. Confirm which services and expenses are included, and whether enforcement or an appeal would require a separate instruction.

A tenancy dispute lawyer in Dubai should explain the strongest evidence, material weaknesses and practical options. Clear advice about what a claim requires is more useful than a promise of a particular result.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I stop paying rent until repairs are completed

Do not assume repairs justify withholding or deducting rent. Preserve the complaint and obtain advice about an agreement or appropriate relief while addressing payment obligations.

2. Does every eviction require twelve months of notice

No. Article 25 applies different conditions to different grounds. Twelve months applies to specified grounds upon expiry; breach cases require separate analysis.

3. What should I bring to my first consultation

Bring the lease, Ejari, notices, payment history, complete correspondence and relevant photographs. Add a short chronology, a calculation of disputed sums and the outcome you want.

4. What should a settlement about repairs or payment specify?

Record the agreed amounts, deadlines, access arrangements and treatment of remaining claims. Check whether approval through the RDC’s settlement procedure is appropriate and retain the final signed and approved terms.

5. Does a refused rent payment remove the obligation to pay?

No. Preserve evidence of the attempt and obtain prompt advice on the correct amount and the RDC Offer and Deposit procedure. An application alone should not be assumed to have the same effect as the judge’s acceptance of the motion.