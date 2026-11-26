A construction claim should explain the contractual entitlement, the project event and its financial effect. An unpaid invoice or a late completion date rarely provides that explanation alone. Contractors, developers and consultants need a consistent account of what happened and which records support it. A lawyer in Dubai can help organise that account before notices, commercial negotiations or formal proceedings commit the business to a position.

This article considers delay, variation and payment disputes under the UAE legal framework, with practical guidance for projects in Dubai. The starting point is the actual contract, including its amendments and dispute clause. A reference to a standard form does not establish which wording the parties finally agreed. DIFC connections or a different governing law require separate jurisdictional analysis.

Identify the applicable contract and law

Collect the executed agreement, conditions, specifications, drawings and subsequent amendments. Check the order of precedence where documents conflict. Confirm which company contracted for the work and which people could issue instructions, approve prices or certify payment. Similar company names and shared management should not obscure the identity of the contracting party.

Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025 introduced the current Civil Transactions Law from 1 June 2026. Article 4 generally excludes retrospective application to earlier facts and transactions unless otherwise provided. An existing project therefore needs a review of the relevant dates and temporal rules. The date of filing alone does not establish which substantive provisions govern every issue.

Prepare a short contract summary covering notice addresses, submission deadlines, certification, retention, completion, suspension and dispute escalation. Keep the contract wording beside each summary entry. This gives the project team an operational reference without replacing the agreement itself.

Establish the effect of each delay

Begin with a dated sequence rather than a single total number of delayed days. Identify the planned activity, the event said to have interrupted it and the work that could still proceed. Compare the approved programme with contemporaneous updates and actual progress. Explain whether the affected activity controlled completion or had available flexibility.

Late drawings, restricted access and procurement failures can overlap. Record the period attributable to each event, the party responsible and any mitigation attempted. Concurrent delay requires analysis of the contract and evidence; it should not be reduced to an automatic rule that either side receives all the time or all the money claimed.

Distinguish additional time from additional payment. A submission should identify the basis for each and avoid treating permission to finish later as automatic acceptance of prolongation costs. Link claimed costs to the affected period through payroll, equipment, site overhead and subcontract records. Reconcile the calculation with amounts already recovered elsewhere.

Agreed delay damages also require legal scrutiny. Under Article 340 of the current Civil Transactions Law, reduction can depend on grounds including an excessive estimate, partial performance or the creditor's fault in causing or increasing the harm. Recovery above the agreed amount requires proof of fraud or gross fault by the debtor. The contractual figure is therefore neither automatically conclusive nor freely adjustable without legal grounds.

Record changes before valuation becomes contentious

For every alleged variation, compare the original obligation with the changed instruction. Identify who gave the instruction, when it was received and whether that person had relevant authority. A technical approval may answer a design question without approving an additional price. Keep those issues separate in correspondence.

Create a variation register that records the instruction, contractual basis, valuation, time effect and approval status. Where price remains disputed, state the proposed calculation and assumptions clearly. Preserve rejected quotations and revised drawings as well as the accepted versions. They may explain why the work changed or why the parties understood its scope differently.

An urgent site discussion should be followed by an accurate written record. Electronic documents do not lose legal force merely because of their electronic form, and the electronic transactions legislation addresses retention and evidential validity. Nevertheless, an email record does not itself establish the sender's authority or agreement to every proposed term.

Separate the components of a payment claim

Prepare an account that distinguishes certified work, disputed measurements, variations, retention and damages. Identify the due date and contractual basis for each amount. A large final figure is harder to assess when it conceals different conditions for payment or repeats costs included elsewhere.

Address deductions specifically. If the employer alleges defects, identify the relevant work, inspection history, opportunity to rectify and proposed remedial cost. Keep disputed deductions separate from amounts the parties agree are due. For subcontract claims, review the wording and effect of any clause linking payment to receipt from another party; do not assume that a familiar label answers the question.

Before using court proceedings, consider whether the statutory payment order requirements apply. They concern qualifying rights evidenced in writing and presently due, including money debts of a specified amount. The Civil Procedure Code also requires a demand allowing at least five days for payment. Certification alone does not resolve jurisdiction or establish that every construction account qualifies.

Make technical evidence usable

A lawyer in Dubai handling construction disputes should be able to work with the project team and suitable technical specialists. A delay analyst can explain programme effects, while an engineer or quantity surveyor may address workmanship, measurement or valuation. Their instructions should identify the disputed questions and the assumptions requiring verification.

Preserve electronic records in accessible form, including attachments, revision histories and relevant underlying data. The Evidence Law recognises electronic correspondence and provides for presenting electronic evidence in its original form or another electronic means. A screenshot may be useful, but retaining its source helps answer authenticity and context questions.

For court appointed expertise, engage with the appointment terms and respond to the preliminary report within the permitted period. Article 119 restricts new objections after filing, subject to its exception for qualifying new evidence. The court generally remains responsible for deciding the case, although Article 122 recognises an agreement to accept the expert's result, subject to public order.

Choose the correct dispute route

Review contractual negotiation, engineer decision or other escalation steps before filing. Record which steps have occurred and whether the other party disputes compliance. Check the arbitration agreement's scope and signatory authority. Under the federal Arbitration Law, the agreement must satisfy writing requirements; a defendant relying on it in court must raise the objection before making a substantive request or defence, subject to the statutory exceptions.

Where DIAC arbitration applies, identify the applicable rules and legal seat rather than assuming the hearing venue answers both questions. The 2022 Rules address seat selection, evidence, tribunal appointed experts and emergency interim relief. An urgent application requires its own supporting basis; it does not establish the merits of the final payment claim.

DIAC’s 2024 Annual Report states that construction and real estate disputes represented 58% of all cases it administered. This is a combined sector share within that centre’s caseload, rather than a measure of every construction dispute in Dubai or the likelihood of winning a claim. The relevant contract and forum still determine the route for a particular project.

Prepare a commercially useful resolution

Compare the likely recovery with the cost of legal work, technical evidence and enforcement. A settlement proposal should identify the payment schedule, treatment of retention, outstanding work, release wording and consequences of default. Reserve unresolved issues expressly where the parties intend to settle only part of the account.

Keep one controlled chronology and account calculation throughout the matter. Updating those documents as new evidence arrives helps management assess the claim without repeatedly reconstructing the project history.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does every delay justify additional payment?

No. The event, contractual allocation of risk, notice compliance and proven financial effect require separate analysis. Additional time and additional money should be assessed and supported separately.

2. Can an unsigned variation still be investigated?

Yes. Review the instructions, authority, correspondence, work performed and applicable legal requirements. Missing approval creates an evidential and contractual issue; the answer should not be assumed from the absence of one document alone.

3. When should a business contact a lawyer in Dubai?

Seek advice while records and contractual deadlines can still be managed, particularly before suspending work, terminating the contract, releasing claims or commencing proceedings. Bring the complete agreement, chronology and a reconciled account to the first meeting.

4. Does a technical approval also approve the variation price?

Do not assume that it does. Compare the instruction with the contract’s authority and valuation provisions, and identify what was actually approved. Keep design acceptance, scope changes, price proposals and any time request distinct in the variation register so that each disputed point can be assessed.

5. How should a partial construction settlement be documented?

Identify the specific amounts and issues being settled, the payment dates, treatment of retention and outstanding work, and what happens on default. State which claims remain unresolved. Reconcile the agreed figures against the project account and consider when any release should take effect before signing.