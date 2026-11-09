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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Arbitration Rules UAE

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The parties can agree the procedure, including by adopting an institution's rules from inside or outside the UAE, but the tribunal must respect the basic principles of litigation (Article 23). Read the law on the UAE legislation portal and the amended text on the Ministry of Justice site.

United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Faris Raian
Faris Raian

Arbitration rules UAE parties use come from three layers:

  • the mandatory provisions of the Arbitration Law;
  • any institutional rules the parties adopt;
  • and the tribunal's own procedural choices.

The parties can agree the procedure, including by adopting an institution's rules from inside or outside the UAE, but the tribunal must respect the basic principles of litigation (Article 23). Read the law on the UAE legislation portal and the amended text on the Ministry of Justice site.

For the agreement behind the process, read our guide to what an arbitration clause means under UAE law.

The procedure, step by step

The steps below follow the procedure from the first day to the award.

Stage

What the law says

Article

Start

The arbitration begins the day after the tribunal is fully composed, unless the parties agree otherwise

27

Statement of claim

Within 14 days of the tribunal's composition, unless the parties or tribunal set another period

30

Statement of defence

Within 14 days of receiving the claim. It can include counterclaims and set-off

30

Jurisdiction objections

Raised no later than the statement of defence

20

Late objections

A party that goes on knowing of a breach and does not object within 7 days is treated as having waived the objection

25

Hearings

Private unless the parties agree otherwise. The tribunal decides whether to hold oral hearings or decide on documents

33

Evidence

The tribunal can set the rules of evidence if the applicable law has none, and can assess admissibility

33

Experts

The tribunal can appoint experts and must give the parties the report to comment on

34

Witnesses

Can give evidence by remote means

35

Court assistance

The tribunal can ask the court to compel witnesses or documents

36

Applicable law

The law the parties chose, as its substantive rules. Otherwise the law with the closest connection

37, 38

Award deadline

Within the agreed period, or 6 months from the first hearing, extendable by up to 6 months

42

After the award

Delivery within 15 days, then 30 days for interpretation, correction or an additional award

44, 49 to 51

Arbitration rules UAE parties can agree

The parties can agree most of the procedure:

  • the number of arbitrators;
  • the language;
  • the place (on site or virtual);
  • the timetable;
  • and the rules of an institution.

If they agree nothing, the law fills the gap.

  • Equal treatment. Each party must get an equal and full opportunity to present its claims and defence (Article 26).
  • The default is Arabic. The parties can agree another language for the proceedings and the award (Article 29).
  • Number of arbitrators. It must be odd, or the arbitration is null and void (Article 9).
  • Arbitrator independence. An arbitrator must disclose anything that may cast doubt on impartiality, and can be recused on serious doubts (Articles 10 and 14).
  • Awards cannot be published without the parties' written approval (Article 48).

A breach of these safeguards can lead to a challenge. Grounds for annulment include a party unable to present its defence, and a tribunal formed against the law or agreement (Article 53).

For a comparison of dispute routes, see arbitration vs litigation in the UAE.

Records worth keeping

Keep a procedural file from the start. It protects you if the other side challenges the award.

  • The arbitration agreement and any institutional rules it adopts.
  • Proof of every notice, with the date and the method, because periods run from receipt (Article 24).
  • Every procedural order, hearing record and agreed timetable.
  • The reasons for any extension of time.

If you are drafting or responding in an arbitration, send us the clause and the notices on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about arbitration procedure

Can the tribunal use an institution's rules?

Yes, if the parties agree. They can adopt the rules of any arbitration institution in the UAE or abroad (Article 23).

Can hearings be held online?

Yes. The parties can agree to conduct the arbitration on site or virtually, and witnesses can testify by remote means (Articles 28 and 35).

Can a party add a new claim during the arbitration?

Yes, unless the tribunal considers it inappropriate because of delay or because it falls outside its authority. The tribunal must respect the principles of litigation and the rights of defence (Article 30).

What if the other side does not appear?

The tribunal can continue and decide on the evidence before it. A respondent's failure to defend is not treated as an admission of the claim (Article 32).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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